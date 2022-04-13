Global Interactive Whiteboards Market (2021 to 2029) - Featuring Panasonic, Google and PolyVision Among Others

DUBLIN, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Interactive Whiteboards Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2021 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Interactive whiteboards are slowly making their way through conventional blackboard teaching methods and are slowly changing the face of modern education system. Realizing the power of interactive learning, several educational institutes, colleges, and universities are replacing their blackboards and simple whiteboards with advanced interactive whiteboards.

This created a growth wave in interactive whiteboard market and the market registered a value of US$ 3,351.3 Mn in 2017. Higher adoption rate and revolution in education systems expected to propel the market to touch US$ 5,027.7 Mn mark in 2029 growing with a rate of 4.6% throughout the forecast period from 2021 to 2029.



Capacitive Whiteboards Ready to Snatch Share from Resistive Whiteboards

Resistive interactive whiteboards current hold the leader tag in terms of market value in overall interactive whiteboard market. The work of this whiteboard is similar to the resistive type touch screen that allows stylus or finger touch as mouse pointer on the board. In addition, the cost of procurement, working, and maintenance of resistive type interactive whiteboards is quite competitive to other variants. However, Capacitive interactive whiteboards are emerging as new favorites in terms of technology. Such boards have higher sensitivity and good response compared to resistive type. The technology proved its metal in smartphones and tablets and supports multiple touches on the board. The aforementioned merits are driving the demand for capacitive interactive whiteboard a market and expected to take over other technologies in coming years.



More Eyes on Rear Projection Whiteboards Predicting the Segment as Favorites in Coming Years

Using front projection interactive whiteboards involves several issues including casting shadows on the board and flashing of light on the eyes of presenter. In the absence of alternatives, front projection made on the market and dominated the market in terms of market value. However, rear projection interactive whiteboard projects images from behind onto the boards. This helped in overcoming the aforementioned drawbacks of front projecting whiteboards and hence rear projection interactive whiteboards projected to take over front projection whiteboards in coming years.



Educational End-user Expected to Remain on the Top of the Podium

The interactive whiteboard was introduced as an effective and interactive tool for corporate end-user, especially for conferences and meeting. However, educational institutes, colleges, and universities found much more potential in interactive whiteboards for learning and educational conveniences. Consequently, the components of educational end-users including pre-schools, schools, and colleges incorporated the interactive whiteboards on a considerable scale compared to corporate sector. Educational end-users tops the overall market value and expected to remain as the prime end-user throughout the forecast period from 2021 to 2029. Corporate and government end-user trails educational end-users segment in terms of market value.



Modernization of Education System Helped North America to Emerge as the Dominant Region in Interactive Whiteboard Market

North America is known for embracing new technologies with open arms and interactive whiteboard is not an exception. Schools and universities in the U.S. and Canada made a paradigm shift from conventional teaching methods to interactive whiteboards. This promoted the trend of e-learning which is now making an impact on the global education system. Besides, corporate sector in the U.S. and Canada already incorporated the technology as vital tool for business planning and administration. Following the steps, countries in Europe also incorporated such medium for better understanding of educational institutes and corporate sector. Consequently, Europe secured place next to North America in global interactive whiteboard market. Lack of awareness and infrastructure restrained Asia Pacific to register any remarkable growth in the market in 2020. However, the scenario is changing rapidly and the region projected to emerge as a promising market in coming years.

Interactive Learning and Communication Giants Left Limited Opportunities for Small Entrants & New Players

Some of the biggest names in communication, computing and learning sectors characterize global interactive whiteboard market. Participation of these companies made the market scenario highly competitive and fragmented in nature. The situation created several hindrances for new and local players to enter into the market and claim their market share. Companies, big or small, striving to innovate their existing products and are trying to make long-term agreements with universities, colleges, and corporate offices to claim their market share.

The research study include business strategies and recent development of few of the most prominent players in iteractive whiteboards market includes Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Microsoft Corporation, Google, Inc., LG Electronics Ltd., Sharp Corp., BenQ Corp., Vestel Elektronik Sanayi e Ticaret AS, PolyVision Corp., Promethean World plc, QomoHiteVision LLC, Seiko Epson Corp., Smart Technologies Inc., and Julong Educational Technology Co. Ltd. among others.



