Global Interbody Spinal Implants Market Forecast Report 2022-2027, Featuring Profiles of Key Players Globus Medical, Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic, NuVasive, Stryker and Zimmer Biomet

Several factors will continue to influence the growth of the global interbody spine implants market. Firstly, the analyst predicts the emergence of 3D-printed and custom-fit spine implants is expected to boost the global interbody spinal implants market growth. The use of 3D printing in healthcare has grown exponentially over the last decade due to cost savings, computing, and ever-increasing applications.



The global interbody spine implants market is likely to grow at a CAGR of 2.71% during the forecast year 2022-2027. In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 are included in this report.



Market Growth Enablers

Growing Demand for Minimally Invasive Spinal Surgeries

Expanding Target Population for Interbody Spine Implants

Rising Frequency of Strategic Acquisitions

Specialty orthopedic and spine centers accounted for a share of 34% and are likely to grow at a higher CAGR than the hospitals segment as patients increasingly prefer specialty spine care centers over multi-specialty hospitals.



In developing countries like India, the importance of MI spine surgery is also growing. The exponential growth of spinal training facilities and efficiency in private and corporate hospitals in emerging markets is also contributing to the growth of the hospitals segment.



Geographical Analysis

The presence of a large pool of patient population with various spinal disorders requiring spine implants, higher acceptance of advanced and innovative spine implants, and high awareness regarding the benefits of MI spine surgery procedures are collectively supporting the market growth of spine implants in North America.



In 2021, Latin America accounted for a revenue share of 3.7% in the global interbody spine implants market. Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina are the major revenue contributors to the interbody spine implants market in the region.



Vendor Landscape

More than 400 vendors in the market offer a wide array of spine implants worldwide. Among all the companies that primarily derive revenue from spine implants, most of the emerging vendors are growing at high single-digit or low double-digit rates over the past few years.



The Report Includes:

The analysis of the global interbody spine implants market provides market size and growth rate for the forecast period 2022-2027.

It offers comprehensive insights into current industry trends, trend forecast, and growth drivers about the interbody spine implants market.

The report provides the latest analysis of market share, growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

It offers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of the global interbody spine implants market.

The report offers a detailed overview of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and critical market strategies to gain competitive advantage

The interbody spinal implants market is segmented by:

Product Type

Material

End-User

Geography

