Global Interface IP Market 2018-2022 with Arm, Cadence Design Systems, eSilicon, Rambus & Synopsys Dominating

The global interface IP market's CAGR is expected to be more than 11%, however, the market's growth momentum will decelerate owing to a decrease in the year over year growth.



Global Interface IP Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



One trend in the market is proliferation of wireless technologies. The growing proliferation of wireless technologies will drive the growth of the interface IP market till the end of 2022. Continuous evolution of IoT has resulted in the adoption of Internet Protocol version 6 (IPv6).



According to the report, one driver in the market is increase in the demand for modern SoC chips. Manufacturers in the market are developing the SoC technology to fulfill the growing requirement to embed more functions on a single IC. The system-on-chip (SoC) technology offers numerous advantages such as high-on-chip frequencies, a strong density of functions, reliability, and reasonable unit costs.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is heavy investments driven by the complexity of IP core designs. The designs and development costs of semiconductor IPs are getting increasingly complex and expensive. This is because semiconductor IP vendors need to invest additional time and money to develop complex algorithms for addressing the growing needs of customers.



Key vendors

Arm

Cadence Design Systems

eSilicon

Rambus

Synopsys

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: BUSINESS MODELS



PART 06: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE

Segmentation by type

Comparison by type

USB - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

DDRn - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PCIe - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Ethernet - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

MIPI - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by type

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 10: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-user

Fabless semiconductor companies - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

IDMs - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Foundries - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 11: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 12: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 13: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 14: MARKET TRENDS

Proliferation of wireless technologies

Decrease in the lithography wavelength

Emergence of the IoT

Growth of in-vehicle networks

PART 15: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 16: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Arm

Cadence Design Systems

eSilicon

Rambus

Synopsys

PART 17: APPENDIX



