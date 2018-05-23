Global Interface IP Market 2018-2022 with Arm, Cadence Design Systems, eSilicon, Rambus & Synopsys Dominating

DUBLIN, May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Interface IP Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global interface IP market's CAGR is expected to be more than 11%, however, the market's growth momentum will decelerate owing to a decrease in the year over year growth.
Global Interface IP Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is proliferation of wireless technologies. The growing proliferation of wireless technologies will drive the growth of the interface IP market till the end of 2022. Continuous evolution of IoT has resulted in the adoption of Internet Protocol version 6 (IPv6).
According to the report, one driver in the market is increase in the demand for modern SoC chips. Manufacturers in the market are developing the SoC technology to fulfill the growing requirement to embed more functions on a single IC. The system-on-chip (SoC) technology offers numerous advantages such as high-on-chip frequencies, a strong density of functions, reliability, and reasonable unit costs.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is heavy investments driven by the complexity of IP core designs. The designs and development costs of semiconductor IPs are getting increasingly complex and expensive. This is because semiconductor IP vendors need to invest additional time and money to develop complex algorithms for addressing the growing needs of customers.
Key vendors
- Arm
- Cadence Design Systems
- eSilicon
- Rambus
- Synopsys
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: BUSINESS MODELS
PART 06: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE
- Segmentation by type
- Comparison by type
- USB - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- DDRn - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- PCIe - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Ethernet - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- MIPI - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by type
PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 10: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Segmentation by end-user
- Comparison by end-user
- Fabless semiconductor companies - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- IDMs - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Foundries - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 11: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 12: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 13: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 14: MARKET TRENDS
- Proliferation of wireless technologies
- Decrease in the lithography wavelength
- Emergence of the IoT
- Growth of in-vehicle networks
PART 15: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 16: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Arm
- Cadence Design Systems
- eSilicon
- Rambus
- Synopsys
PART 17: APPENDIX
