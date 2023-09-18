Global Interior Architectural Coatings Markets,, 2022-2023 & 2028: Asia-Pacific Stands as the Largest Market with China Spearheading Growth

The "Interior Architectural Coatings Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

DUBLIN, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global interior architectural coatings market has achieved a significant milestone, reaching a size of US$ 46.6 Billion in 2022. Looking ahead, industry experts anticipate robust growth, with the market poised to reach US$ 59.3 Billion by 2028, reflecting a commendable growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3% during the period spanning from 2023 to 2028.

This comprehensive report meticulously categorizes the market based on various parameters, including resin type, technology, distribution channel, type of consumer, and end-use sector.

Interior architectural coatings play a pivotal role in the meticulous management of interior spaces within buildings, taking into account a myriad of construction facets. These encompass finishes, plumbing, lighting, materials, electrical requirements, and the strategic utilization of available space. Architectural coatings, predominantly organic in nature, serve the dual purpose of enhancing the aesthetics and safeguarding the interior surfaces of structures.

Consumers, when making selections, consider a diverse array of aesthetic and performance attributes. These encompass hiding power, ease of application, flow and leveling, low volatile organic compound (VOC) emissions, user protection from harmful substances, stain resistance, environmental sustainability, and low odor. The market offers an array of coating types, including varnishes, sealers, wall paints, primers, ceramics, and more.

In recent years, both the commercial and residential sectors have witnessed a surge in construction activities, driving market growth. Consumers worldwide have become increasingly discerning, seeking premium-quality coatings that enhance the beauty and protection of their homes.

Furthermore, many emerging economies are undergoing a transitional phase, leading to an upswing in infrastructural activities and heightened demand for superior interior architectural coatings. Additionally, growing concerns about environmental degradation have spurred manufacturers to develop sustainable, eco-friendly coatings that provide effective protection.

Asia Pacific stands as the largest market, commanding a significant share of the industry. This growth can be attributed to the rapid expansion of rail and road infrastructure, surging construction endeavors in China, and increased investments in overseas infrastructure projects in Japan.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global interior architectural coatings market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
  • What are the key regional markets?
  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global interior architectural coatings market?
  • What are the major resin types in the market?
  • What are the key technologies in the market?
  • What are the major distribution channels in the market?
  • What is the breakup of the market on the basis of consumer type?
  • What are the major end-use segments in the market?
  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the global interior architectural coatings industry?
  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global interior architectural coatings industry?
  • What is the structure of the global interior architectural coatings industry and who are the key players?
  • What is the degree of competition in the global interior architectural coatings industry?
  • How are interior architectural coatings manufactured?

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being

  • Akzo Nobel N.V.
  • Axalta Coatings Systems
  • LLC
  • Asian Paints Limited
  • BASF SE
  • Nippon Paint/ Nipsea Group
  • Kansai Paint Co. Ltd.
  • PPG Industries Inc.
  • RPM International Inc.
  • The Sherwin-Williams Company
  • The Valspar Corporation

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Resin Type:

Acrylic resins are most commonly used for producing interior coatings. They offer better water resistance, adhesion, resistance to alkali cleaners, stain protection, and resistance to cracking and blistering.

  • Acrylic
  • Polyester
  • Alkyd
  • Epoxy
  • Polyurethane
  • Others

Breakup by Technology:

Currently, water-borne coatings technology is most widely utilized in the industry owing to the rising demand for environmentally sustainable and high-performing coatings.

  • Water-Borne Coatings
  • Solvent-Borne Coatings

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Amongst these, company-owned stores are the largest distribution channel.

  • Company-Owned Stores
  • Independent Distributors
  • Large Retailers and Wholesalers


Breakup by Type of Consumer:

At present, professional consumers exhibit dominance in the market.

  • Professional Consumers
  • DIY Consumers

Breakup by End Use Sector:

Presently, most of the coatings are used in the residential sector.

  • Residential
  • Non-Residential

