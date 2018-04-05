Global Intermodal Freight Transportation Market 2018-2022 - Key Vendors are A A.P. Moller - Maersk, C.H. ROBINSON, Deutsche Bahn, Deutsche Post DHL Group, Kuehne + Nagel & UPS

The Global Intermodal Freight Transportation Market 2018-2022 to grow at a CAGR of 6.50% during the period 2018-2022.



Global Intermodal Freight Transportation Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



According to the report, one driver in the market is reduced freight transportation costs with intermodal service. One trend affecting this market is the growing popularity of multimodal transportation. Further, the report states that one challenge that might affect market growth is the high cost of infrastructure.



Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Key vendors

A A.P. Moller - Maersk

C.H. ROBINSON

Deutsche Bahn

Deutsche Post DHL Group

Kuehne + Nagel

UPS

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: INTRODUCTION



PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT TYPE

Global intermodal freight transportation market by minerals and ores - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Global intermodal freight transportation market by food and farm products- Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Global intermodal freight transportation market by equipment and instruments - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Global intermodal freight transportation market by chemicals - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Global intermodal freight transportation market by others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Global intermodal freight transportation market - Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Intermodal freight transportation market in Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Intermodal freight transportation market in EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Intermodal freight transportation market in APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

Growing popularity of multimodal transportation

Growing popularity of geospatial intermodal freight transportation

Increasing use of electronic logging devices

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/f79vnz/global_intermodal?w=5



View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-intermodal-freight-transportation-market-2018-2022---key-vendors-are-a-ap-moller---maersk-ch-robinson-deutsche-bahn-deutsche-post-dhl-group-kuehne--nagel--ups-300624996.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

