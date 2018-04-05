Global Intermodal Freight Transportation Market 2018-2022 - Key Vendors are A A.P. Moller - Maersk, C.H. ROBINSON, Deutsche Bahn, Deutsche Post DHL Group, Kuehne + Nagel & UPS

DUBLIN, April 05, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Intermodal Freight Transportation Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Intermodal Freight Transportation Market 2018-2022 to grow at a CAGR of 6.50% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Intermodal Freight Transportation Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
According to the report, one driver in the market is reduced freight transportation costs with intermodal service. One trend affecting this market is the growing popularity of multimodal transportation. Further, the report states that one challenge that might affect market growth is the high cost of infrastructure.
Key questions answered in this report
- What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
- What are the key market trends?
- What is driving this market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the key vendors in this market space?
- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Key vendors
- A A.P. Moller - Maersk
- C.H. ROBINSON
- Deutsche Bahn
- Deutsche Post DHL Group
- Kuehne + Nagel
- UPS
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 06: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT TYPE
- Global intermodal freight transportation market by minerals and ores - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Global intermodal freight transportation market by food and farm products- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Global intermodal freight transportation market by equipment and instruments - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Global intermodal freight transportation market by chemicals - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Global intermodal freight transportation market by others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Global intermodal freight transportation market - Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Intermodal freight transportation market in Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Intermodal freight transportation market in EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Intermodal freight transportation market in APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
- Growing popularity of multimodal transportation
- Growing popularity of geospatial intermodal freight transportation
- Increasing use of electronic logging devices
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/f79vnz/global_intermodal?w=5
