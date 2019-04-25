Global International Health Insurance Research Bundle 2019: More Opportunities than Ever for Insurers and Brokers to Sell Health Insurance Globally to Locals and Internationals

DUBLIN, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "International health insurance 2019: 3 Volume Bundle Offer" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This bundle includes 3 volumes:

Volume 1 Overview - April 2019

Volume 2 Companies - Available in July 2019 - 133 company profiles

Volume 3 Countries - Available in September 2019 - 180 country profiles

International Health Insurance for Expats, Third Country Nationals, Domestic Nationals and Global Nomads

There are more opportunities than ever for insurers and brokers to sell health insurance globally to locals and internationals.

The global demand for health insurance is rising fast

There are opportunities for health insurers and brokers

The numbers of expatriates are rising and will increase

IPMI and PMI are no longer separate

Locals, students and NGO workers need cover

Many more countries are making health insurance compulsory

Healthcare and health insurance are becoming intertwined

Top up cover and micro health have massive potential

Technology will change how insurers, brokers and customers interact

International private medical insurance is flourishing. There are more globally mobile individuals than ever before - and employers are building businesses in more diverse countries.



IPMI was traditionally considered an exclusive health insurance plan for expatriates. Now, the definition of an expatriate is obsolete because more people, including local nationals and expats, regularly travel internationally, due to their lifestyle, income and careers.



These people need international medical insurance irrespective of their national status or residency. Local nationals, expats, and global nomads are driving demand for IPMI products well beyond any residency classification.



The globally mobile population has grown dramatically along with the increased global business. There are 66 million expatriates, and by 2020 this will be 87.5 million. 260 million people now live away from their country of birth and within a decade the total number of expatriate workers and international students will be 100 million.



IPMI as health insurance without borders is the future of health insurance for all people irrespective of their country of nationality, residence or current domicile.



The domestic health insurance market is changing and expanding in many markets around the world.



Technology, innovation in health treatment and digitisation of processes are also powerful shapers of the future of health insurance.



Compulsory insurance, voluntary top-up covers, differences between what you can sell to locals and expatriates, rules on overseas investors, compulsory local partnerships, economic sanctions, and even local politics are all things that insurers and brokers must understand- as are newer factors of controls on insurance and healthcare prices, and recent compulsory health insurance rules for travellers or students.



There have been several new entrants to the global healthcare insurance and ancillary services market, long dominated by a small handful of existing insurance companies. Regional insurers and brokers are active in the sector.



The focus on wellness and the proactive approach of keeping customers healthy is a key change. The focus is health insurance, not just illness insurance and, proactively engaging with customers to help them lead long and healthy lives.



Technology is changing the market, with access to information and care through mobile applications and innovations such as virtual health, telemedicine and virtual GP services. Data will also drive more accurate underwriting and wellness solutions at an individual customer level. The days of the fully personalised cover are not far off.



IPMI must comply with local laws and regulations and local needs that differ considerably from country to country.



The researcher has been analysing the sector and writing reports on IPMI for 30 years, so can insight beyond reports that take everything at face value. He still gets surprised at the rate of change and new directions IPMI is moving into.

Country profiles in Volume 3 look at:

Healthcare, healthcare reforms and price controls

State health insurance and planned reform

Compulsory health and travel health insurance and planned reforms

Private health insurance and supplementary covers

Health insurance regulation and planned reform

Health insurance price regulation and planned reform

Specific data and requirements for expats

Key Topics Covered:



VOLUME 1:



Introduction:

Overview

Growth of need for IPM

Health insurance definitions

Expatriate definitions

Voluntary health insurance

Why IPMI and PMI are no longer separate

Social and technological disruption

Duty of care

Why insurers are moving into PMI/IPMI

The changing insurance ecosystem

Customer centricity

Blockchain

Emerging markets

Belt and Road initiative

Middle East and North Africa

and Asia

IPMI must cover more than insurance

The future

International health insurance numbers:

Global premium figures

Onshoring and offshoring

Premium retention in countries

Premiums and local taxes

Local partnerships

Muddying the waters

It is not health insurance

Health insurance:

Compulsory health insurance

Health insurance market potential

Global medical price trends

Health insurance pricing trends

Global health insurance price and trends

Health insurance and universal healthcare

Global benefits

Digital transformation

Healthcare:

Health at a Glance Europe 2018

Global healthcare

International health insurance market:

Buying the market overseas

Distribution

Healthcare or health insurance

History

Market potential

Hospitals offering health insurance

Numbers of insurers

Insurance companies

Latin American healthcare potential

Lloyd's of London

Lloyds' brokers

Managing general agents

Third party administrators

Insurance brokers

Financial advisors

Insurance agents

Banks

Health insurance trade bodies

Health insurance comparison sites

Micro insurance

Mobile devices

Self- insurance

Smart phones

Social media

Videos

International health insurance products:

Cover

International insurance versus domestic insurance

IPMI in 2019

Expatriate numbers:

Expatriate figures

Global number of expatriates

Global population

Expatriates, migrants and refugees

Global mobility

Expatriate population as % of the worldwide population

Expatriate or international migrant

Refugees and expatriates

International students

Migrant workers

Cross border workers

Diasporas

Migration and health

Customers:

Target markets for insurers

What is an expatriate?

Expatriate characteristics

Expatriate salaries and benefits

Buyers

Dependants

Emerging markets middle class

Generation Y

More than one product

High net worth

How people choose international health insurance

Indian companies

Maritime

Mining

Music industry

NGOs

Need

Oil and gas

Overseas employees need support

Questions potential customers ask

Retirees

Self-employed

Short assignments

Short-term cover

Singles

Students

Target ages

Teachers

Wealthy expatriates

Who can be covered?

Why companies buy it

Why individuals buy it

Why needs are changing

Why not just buy cover locally

Women

The product:

Addiction treatment

Admitted policies

Apps

Big data

Budget covers

Cancer

Chatbots

Choice of cover or set packages

Claims

Compliance with local law

Co-payments

Critical illness

Currency

Danger zones

Diabetes treatment

Diaspora insurance

Duty of care

Emergency assistance

Emergency Evacuation

European Air Medical Institute

Fertility treatment

Fraud

Funeral plans

Global cover

Helplines

Income protection

Insurers rethink of health insurance

International medical accreditation

Medical evacuation and repatriation

Medical tourism and insurance

Medical travel insurance

Mental health

Micro health insurance

Obesity treatment

Organ transplants

Passive war

Political risks

Pricing

Price regulation

Pricing on group schemes

Private repatriation

Risk management

Second medical opinion

Security and travel advice

Takaful

Takaful health

Telehealth

Term life

Top up covers

Travel insurance

Underwriting

Virtual doctors

War risks

Wearables

