Global Internet Advertising Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $1,613+ Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 16%

The global internet advertising market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 16.0% to reach $1,613.71 Billion by 2030 from $569.65 Billion in 2023.

This report on global internet advertising market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global internet advertising market by segmenting the market based on enterprise size, industry vertical, platform type, ad format, pricing model and region.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Extensive Adoption of Smartphones

Emergence of High-Speed Internet

Proliferation of Social Media

Challenges

Rise in Adoption of Ad-Blockers to Avoid Online Advertising

Companies Mentioned

Adobe Systems Inc.

Alibaba group holdings limited

Amazon Web Services Inc.

Google llc

Baidu Inc.

Microsoft corporation

Amazon web services Inc.

International business machines corporation

Facebook Inc.

Twitter Inc.

Verizon communication Inc.

Hulu llc.

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2022

Historical Period: 2018-2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Market Segmentation

by Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises

by Industry Vertical

Automotive

Healthcare

Media & Entertainment

BFSI

Education

Retail & Consumer Goods

Transport & Tourism

IT & Telecom

Others

by Platform Type

Mobile

Desktop & Laptop

Others

by Ad Format

Search Engine Advertising/Search Engine Marketing

Display Advertising

Mobile Advertising

Social Media Advertising

Video Advertising

Online Classifieds Ads

Others

by Pricing Model

Cost Per Thousand (CPM)/Cost-Per-Mille (CPM)

Performance Based Advertising

Hybrid

Others

by Region

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Iran

United Arab Emirates

Rest of Middle East & Africa

