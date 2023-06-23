Global Internet Advertising Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $1,613+ Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 16%

23 Jun, 2023, 17:30 ET
DUBLIN, June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Internet Advertising Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global internet advertising market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 16.0% to reach $1,613.71 Billion by 2030 from $569.65 Billion in 2023.
This report on global internet advertising market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
The report presents a clear picture of the global internet advertising market by segmenting the market based on enterprise size, industry vertical, platform type, ad format, pricing model and region.
Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the internet advertising market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Extensive Adoption of Smartphones
- Emergence of High-Speed Internet
- Proliferation of Social Media
Challenges
- Rise in Adoption of Ad-Blockers to Avoid Online Advertising
Companies Mentioned
- Adobe Systems Inc.
- Alibaba group holdings limited
- Amazon Web Services Inc.
- Google llc
- Baidu Inc.
- Microsoft corporation
- Amazon web services Inc.
- International business machines corporation
- Facebook Inc.
- Twitter Inc.
- Verizon communication Inc.
- Hulu llc.
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2022
- Historical Period: 2018-2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2030
Market Segmentation
by Enterprise Size
- Large Enterprises
- Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises
by Industry Vertical
- Automotive
- Healthcare
- Media & Entertainment
- BFSI
- Education
- Retail & Consumer Goods
- Transport & Tourism
- IT & Telecom
- Others
by Platform Type
- Mobile
- Desktop & Laptop
- Others
by Ad Format
- Search Engine Advertising/Search Engine Marketing
- Display Advertising
- Mobile Advertising
- Social Media Advertising
- Video Advertising
- Online Classifieds Ads
- Others
by Pricing Model
- Cost Per Thousand (CPM)/Cost-Per-Mille (CPM)
- Performance Based Advertising
- Hybrid
- Others
by Region
- Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Turkey
- Iran
- United Arab Emirates
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
