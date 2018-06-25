Global Internet of Things (IoT) Markets, 2015-2018 & 2024: Annual Estimates & Forecasts - Number of Connected Devices in Million Units

DUBLIN, June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Internet of Things (IoT) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2024. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Internet of Things (IoT) by the Number of Connected Devices in Million Units.
The Global spending on IoT is analyzed in US$ Million and Million Units by the following Technology and End-Use Segments:
Technology Segments:
- IoT Services
- IoT Applications and Analytics
- IoT Security
- Others
End-Use Segments
- Manufacturing/Industrial
- Transportation and Logistics
- Utilities
- Consumer
- Healthcare
- Retail
- Others
The report profiles 114 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Amazon Web Services (USA)
- ARM Ltd. (UK)
- AT&T, Inc. (USA)
- Atmel Corporation (USA)
- Ayla Networks (USA)
- B-Scada (USA)
- Bitdefender (Romania)
- Bosch Software Innovations GmbH (Germany)
- ErgoTech Systems (USA)
- Freescale Semiconductor, Inc. (USA)
- Fujitsu Limited (Japan)
- Gemalto N.V. (Netherlands)
- General Electric Company (USA)
- Google, Inc. (USA)
- Greenwave Systems (USA)
- Honeywell International, Inc. (USA)
- IBM Corporation (USA)
- Infineon Technologies AG (Germany)
- Ingenu Inc. (USA)
- Intel Corporation (USA)
- InvenSense Inc. (USA)
- Microsoft Corporation (USA)
- Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (USA)
- Salesforce.com, Inc. (USA)
- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd (South Korea)
- SAP SE (Germany)
- Silver Spring Networks (USA)
- STMicroelectronics N.V. (Switzerland)
- Symantec Corporation (USA)
- Telit Communications PLC (UK)
- Texas Instruments (USA)
- Trustwave Holdings, Inc. (USA)
- Verizon Communications, Inc. (USA)
- Vodafone Group Plc (UK)
- Zebra Technologies Corporation (USA)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
IoT: A Transformational Force to Reckon with in the Modern Connected World
Gradual Categorical Realization of Promised Benefits Drives VC Interest in IoT
What is IoT?: A Review of this Intriguing Technology Built for Disruption
A Peek into the Massive Potential and True Scale of IoT Opportunity
Falling Sensor Costs Drive Proliferation of IoT
Developments in Big Data Analytics Play an Instrumental Role in Driving Real World Commercial Benefits and Thereby Success of IoT
Prescriptive Analytics Emerges as the Most Omnipresence of Smartphones, Tablets & Declining Price of Connected Devices Rank as One of the Major Factors Driving Adoption of IoT
Developments in Internet and Broadband Technologies Provide the Foundation for the IoT Ecosystem
Growing Investments in 4G/LTE & 5G to Strengthen the Robustness of Cellular IoT Especially in LPWAN Applications
Rise of Wireless Short-Range Networking Technologies to Benefit Penetration of Low Resource IoT Devices
Wi-Fi Promises to Emerge as a Ubiquitous Connectivity Solution for both Short and Long Range IoT Applications
Many Flavors of Bluetooth Widens the Technology's Role in IoT
Especially Designed for Device-to-Device Communication, ZigBee Promises to Unify IoT
Z-Wave: The Most interoperable Technology Open-Source Thread Networking Protocol Intensifies Competition for IoT Standards
Built-in AES128 Encryption Makes 6LoWPAN a Popular Low-Power IoT Wireless Network Solution
Other Noteworthy Technologies that Enable Easy Creation of Smart Environment
Blockchain to Revolutionize IoT Security & Accelerate Mainstream Adoption of IoT
Security Issues: The Cog in the Wheel Impeding IoT Development & Proliferation
Blockchain Holds the Answers to Current IoT Security Issues
Market Outlook
2. CURRENT STATE OF IOT IN KEY APPLICATION AREAS
Consumer IoT, the Largest Application as Measured by the Number of Connected Things, to be Driven by Connected New Millennials
Connected Devices Become Ubiquitous in Modern Homes, Priming the Consumer Market for the IoT Revolution
Growing Investments in Home Automation Brings IoT Home Automation into the Spotlight
At the Heart of Smart Homes & Smart Technology are New Millennials & GenXers With their Penchant for Connectivity
Enterprise Internet of Things to Play an Instrumental Role in the Digital Transformation of Enterprises
A Review of the Transformative and Disruptive Role of IoT in Supply Chain Management
IoT Enables Automatic Shelf Replenishment & Automated Inventory Management
Inventory Tracking Benefits of IoT
Conclusion
Investments in Industrial and Manufacturing IoT Strengthens Against the Backdrop of Growing Pressure to Improve Industrial Performance
IIoT Revolutionizes the Concept of Industrial Automation
IIoT Redefines Industrial Asset Management
IoT Emerges Into the Backbone Technology for Smart Cities
Focus on City Energy Consumption Drives Use of IoT in Smart Grids & Smart Metering
As Healthcare Costs Rise & Demand for Quality As the World Enters a New Era of Real-Time Cost Pressures in the Logistics Industry Spurs Market Opportunities for IoT in Fleet Management & Connected Logistics
Cloud Computing Emerges into the Foundation for IoT, Making Cloud IoT the Future
PaaS to Emerge as the Largest Cloud Based IoT Service Platform
Focus on Farming Productivity Drives Adoption of IoT in Agriculture
3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
4. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/LAUNCHES
SAP SE Launches Range of IoT Solutions
IBM Launches Two Novel Services for IoT and Automotive Industries
Ericsson Launches New IoT Compatible Network Services
China Telecom and Ericsson Launch IoT Open Platform
Monnit Introduces IoTvantage Premier IoT Partner Program
PTC Introduces ThingWorx 8
NXP Unveils Novel NFC Authentication and Sensing Solutions
AT&T Unveils a New IoT Service
Intel to Introduce New IoT Technologies
XP Introduces Modular IoT Gateway Solution
SAP Adds New Services to SAP HANA Cloud Platform
Amazon Web Services Launches AWA IoT Platform
Salesforce Introduces IoT Cloud for Smart Devices
5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
TDK Acquires InvenSense
iVEDiX Inks Partnership Deal with Litum IoT
NXP Collaborates with Amazon Web Services
Internet of Things Signs Joint Venture Agreement with New Hope Data
Connected Baltics Inks Strategic Alliance with Telia Estonia
Ericsson Collaborates with Microsoft
Three Group Inks Partnership Deal with Cisco Jasper
AREVA Partners with IBM's Watson IoT
IBM Collaborates with Bosch
Nokia Acquires Alcatel-Lucent
SoftBank Completes Acquisition of ARM Holdings
Cypress Acquires Broadcom's IoT Business
Microsoft Acquires Solair
Nokia Acquires Withings
Qorvo Takes Over GreenPeak Technologies
Intel Acquires YOGITECH S.p.A.
Microchip Technology Acquires Atmel Corp.
Cisco Completes Acquisition of Jasper
Qualcomm Inks Definitive Agreement to Acquire NXP
Vodafone Inks Distribution Agreement with Arrow Electronics
Advantech Collaborates with ARM
Schaeffler Signs Multi-Year Strategic Partnership Deal with IBM
Schindler Inks Cooperation Agreement with Huawei
Samsung Inks Partnership Deal with SK Telecom
Altice Group Partners with PTC
HCL Technologies Inaugurates IoT Incubation Center
NXP Merges with Freescale Semiconductor
Texas Instruments Collaborates with Microsoft
6. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 114 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 125)
- The United States (65)
- Canada (4)
- Japan (2)
- Europe (53)
- France (4)
- Germany (8)
- The United Kingdom (9)
- Spain (3)
- Rest of Europe (8)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (21)
- Middle East (1)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/wm92tc/global_internet?w=5
