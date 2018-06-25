Global Internet of Things (IoT) Markets, 2015-2018 & 2024: Annual Estimates & Forecasts - Number of Connected Devices in Million Units

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2024. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Internet of Things (IoT) by the Number of Connected Devices in Million Units.



The Global spending on IoT is analyzed in US$ Million and Million Units by the following Technology and End-Use Segments:



Technology Segments:



IoT Services

IoT Applications and Analytics

IoT Security

Others

End-Use Segments



Manufacturing/Industrial

Transportation and Logistics

Utilities

Consumer

Healthcare

Retail

Others

The report profiles 114 companies including many key and niche players such as:



Amazon Web Services ( USA )

) ARM Ltd. (UK)

AT&T, Inc. ( USA )

) Atmel Corporation ( USA )

) Ayla Networks ( USA )

) B-Scada ( USA )

) Bitdefender ( Romania )

) Bosch Software Innovations GmbH ( Germany )

) ErgoTech Systems ( USA )

) Freescale Semiconductor, Inc. ( USA )

) Fujitsu Limited ( Japan )

) Gemalto N.V. ( Netherlands )

) General Electric Company ( USA )

) Google, Inc. ( USA )

) Greenwave Systems ( USA )

) Honeywell International, Inc. ( USA )

) IBM Corporation ( USA )

) Infineon Technologies AG ( Germany )

) Ingenu Inc. ( USA )

) Intel Corporation ( USA )

) InvenSense Inc. ( USA )

) Microsoft Corporation ( USA )

) Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. ( USA )

) Salesforce.com, Inc. ( USA )

) Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd ( South Korea )

) SAP SE ( Germany )

) Silver Spring Networks ( USA )

) STMicroelectronics N.V. ( Switzerland )

) Symantec Corporation ( USA )

) Telit Communications PLC (UK)

Texas Instruments ( USA )

) Trustwave Holdings, Inc. ( USA )

) Verizon Communications, Inc. ( USA )

) Vodafone Group Plc (UK)

Zebra Technologies Corporation ( USA )

Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

IoT: A Transformational Force to Reckon with in the Modern Connected World

Gradual Categorical Realization of Promised Benefits Drives VC Interest in IoT

What is IoT?: A Review of this Intriguing Technology Built for Disruption

A Peek into the Massive Potential and True Scale of IoT Opportunity

Falling Sensor Costs Drive Proliferation of IoT

Developments in Big Data Analytics Play an Instrumental Role in Driving Real World Commercial Benefits and Thereby Success of IoT

Prescriptive Analytics Emerges as the Most Omnipresence of Smartphones, Tablets & Declining Price of Connected Devices Rank as One of the Major Factors Driving Adoption of IoT

Developments in Internet and Broadband Technologies Provide the Foundation for the IoT Ecosystem

Growing Investments in 4G/LTE & 5G to Strengthen the Robustness of Cellular IoT Especially in LPWAN Applications

Rise of Wireless Short-Range Networking Technologies to Benefit Penetration of Low Resource IoT Devices

Wi-Fi Promises to Emerge as a Ubiquitous Connectivity Solution for both Short and Long Range IoT Applications

Many Flavors of Bluetooth Widens the Technology's Role in IoT

Especially Designed for Device-to-Device Communication, ZigBee Promises to Unify IoT

Z-Wave: The Most interoperable Technology Open-Source Thread Networking Protocol Intensifies Competition for IoT Standards

Built-in AES128 Encryption Makes 6LoWPAN a Popular Low-Power IoT Wireless Network Solution

Other Noteworthy Technologies that Enable Easy Creation of Smart Environment

Blockchain to Revolutionize IoT Security & Accelerate Mainstream Adoption of IoT

Security Issues: The Cog in the Wheel Impeding IoT Development & Proliferation

Blockchain Holds the Answers to Current IoT Security Issues

Market Outlook



2. CURRENT STATE OF IOT IN KEY APPLICATION AREAS

Consumer IoT, the Largest Application as Measured by the Number of Connected Things, to be Driven by Connected New Millennials

Connected Devices Become Ubiquitous in Modern Homes, Priming the Consumer Market for the IoT Revolution

Growing Investments in Home Automation Brings IoT Home Automation into the Spotlight

At the Heart of Smart Homes & Smart Technology are New Millennials & GenXers With their Penchant for Connectivity

Enterprise Internet of Things to Play an Instrumental Role in the Digital Transformation of Enterprises

A Review of the Transformative and Disruptive Role of IoT in Supply Chain Management

IoT Enables Automatic Shelf Replenishment & Automated Inventory Management

Inventory Tracking Benefits of IoT

Conclusion

Investments in Industrial and Manufacturing IoT Strengthens Against the Backdrop of Growing Pressure to Improve Industrial Performance

IIoT Revolutionizes the Concept of Industrial Automation

IIoT Redefines Industrial Asset Management

IoT Emerges Into the Backbone Technology for Smart Cities

Focus on City Energy Consumption Drives Use of IoT in Smart Grids & Smart Metering

As Healthcare Costs Rise & Demand for Quality As the World Enters a New Era of Real-Time Cost Pressures in the Logistics Industry Spurs Market Opportunities for IoT in Fleet Management & Connected Logistics

Cloud Computing Emerges into the Foundation for IoT, Making Cloud IoT the Future

PaaS to Emerge as the Largest Cloud Based IoT Service Platform

Focus on Farming Productivity Drives Adoption of IoT in Agriculture



3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



4. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/LAUNCHES

SAP SE Launches Range of IoT Solutions

IBM Launches Two Novel Services for IoT and Automotive Industries

Ericsson Launches New IoT Compatible Network Services

China Telecom and Ericsson Launch IoT Open Platform

Monnit Introduces IoTvantage Premier IoT Partner Program

PTC Introduces ThingWorx 8

NXP Unveils Novel NFC Authentication and Sensing Solutions

AT&T Unveils a New IoT Service

Intel to Introduce New IoT Technologies

XP Introduces Modular IoT Gateway Solution

SAP Adds New Services to SAP HANA Cloud Platform

Amazon Web Services Launches AWA IoT Platform

Salesforce Introduces IoT Cloud for Smart Devices



5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

TDK Acquires InvenSense

iVEDiX Inks Partnership Deal with Litum IoT

NXP Collaborates with Amazon Web Services

Internet of Things Signs Joint Venture Agreement with New Hope Data

Connected Baltics Inks Strategic Alliance with Telia Estonia

Ericsson Collaborates with Microsoft

Three Group Inks Partnership Deal with Cisco Jasper

AREVA Partners with IBM's Watson IoT

IBM Collaborates with Bosch

Nokia Acquires Alcatel-Lucent

SoftBank Completes Acquisition of ARM Holdings

Cypress Acquires Broadcom's IoT Business

Microsoft Acquires Solair

Nokia Acquires Withings

Qorvo Takes Over GreenPeak Technologies

Intel Acquires YOGITECH S.p.A.

Microchip Technology Acquires Atmel Corp.

Cisco Completes Acquisition of Jasper

Qualcomm Inks Definitive Agreement to Acquire NXP

Vodafone Inks Distribution Agreement with Arrow Electronics

Advantech Collaborates with ARM

Schaeffler Signs Multi-Year Strategic Partnership Deal with IBM

Schindler Inks Cooperation Agreement with Huawei

Samsung Inks Partnership Deal with SK Telecom

Altice Group Partners with PTC

HCL Technologies Inaugurates IoT Incubation Center

NXP Merges with Freescale Semiconductor

Texas Instruments Collaborates with Microsoft



6. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 114 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 125)

The United States (65)

(65) Canada (4)

(4) Japan (2)

(2) Europe (53)

(53) France (4)

(4)

Germany (8)

(8)

The United Kingdom (9)

(9)

Spain (3)

(3)

Rest of Europe (8)

(8) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (21)

(Excluding Japan) (21) Middle East (1)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/wm92tc/global_internet?w=5



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-internet-of-things-iot-markets-2015-2018--2024-annual-estimates--forecasts---number-of-connected-devices-in-million-units-300671416.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

