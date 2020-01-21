Global Internet of Things (IoT) Platforms Market Report Radar 2020 - Analytical Benchmarking of Companies' Innovation Focus and Growth Performance in the IoT Platforms Market
DUBLIN, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Internet of Things Platforms Market 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This is a robust analytical tool that benchmarks companies' innovation focus and growth performance in the IoT platforms market.
The IoT is a complex ecosystem that integrates Information technology (IT) with operations technology (OT) to generate data that can be analyzed to increase revenue and improve business productivity. From Big Data and analytics to ubiquitous connectivity to artificial intelligence and computing, IoT touches every technology and industry. Survival and growth in this digital world is only possible with strategic partnerships and collaboration. IoT platforms are the building blocks of IoT solutions offering multiple services such as application enablement, device management, and connectivity management.
The publisher leverages in-depth analysis built on a 360-degree research methodology and evaluates more than 1,000 platforms globally to help identify the most innovative, cutting-edge platforms, including those most poised for growth and ripe for investment. The team of analysts and experts determined 400 companies to have true platform capabilities across multiple vertical markets and consumer segments. Out of this 400, 30 were identified for demonstrated excellence in growth, innovation, or both, with the ability to translate these qualities into proven solutions that benefit their clients:
The Report Radar reveals the market positioning of companies in an industry using their Growth and Innovation scores as highlighted in the Radar methodology. The document presents competitive profiles on each of the companies in the Radar based on their strengths, opportunities, and a discussion on their positioning. The publisher analyzes hundreds of companies in the industry and benchmarks them across 10 criteria on the Radar. The leading companies in the industry are positioned on the Radar. Industry leaders on Growth, Innovation and both indices are recognized as best practice recipients.
This is the 2nd annual Report Radar on the global IoT platforms market. It includes the following companies:
- Altair
- ARM
- AT&T
- AWS
- Ayla Networks
- Bosch
- C3.ai
- Cisco Jasper
- Dell/EMC
- Ericsson
- Eurotech
- GE
- Hitachi
- HPE
- IBM
- Intel
- Losant
- Microsoft
- Oracle
- Salesforce
- Samsara
- Samsung
- SAP
- Siemens
- Software AG
- ThingWorx
- Verizon
- Vodafone
Key Topics Covered
1. Industry Overview
- Edge vs. Cloud - The Case for Hybrid Deployment Frameworks
- The IoT Platform Market is Highly Fragmented - There is Need for Industry Consolidation
- The IoT Platform is the Bridge between the Edge and Cloud Ecosystems to Maximize Value for the Enterprise
2. The Report Radar - IoT Platforms Market
- The Radar
- Description of Companies Plotted
3. C2A - Market Participant Profiles
- Altair SmartWorks
- Amazon Web Services (AWS) IoT
- Arm Pelion IoT Platform
- AT&T IoT Platform
- Ayla Agile IoT Platform
- Bosch IoT Suite
- C3.ai IoT Platform
- Cisco Kinetic IoT Platform
- Dell VMware Pulse IoT Center
- Ericsson IoT Accelerator
- Eurotech Everyware Cloud
- GE Predix
- Google Cloud IoT
- Hitachi Lumada
- HPE Universal IoT Platform
- IBM Watson IoT Platform
- Intel IoT Platform
- Losant Enterprise IoT Platform
- Microsoft Azure IoT
- Oracle IoT Cloud Enterprise
- PTC ThingWorx Platform
- Salesforce IoT Cloud
- Samsara
- Samsung Artik Smart IoT Platform
- SAP Leonardo
- Siemens Mindsphere
- Cumulocity IoT by Software AG
- Telit IoT Platform
- Verizon ThingSpace Platform
- Vodafone IoT Platform
4. The Last Word
- The Last Word - Key Takeaways
5. About the Report Radar
- 2 Major Indices, 10 Analytical Ingredients, 1 Platform
- C2A
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g1491y
