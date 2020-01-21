Global Internet of Things (IoT) Platforms Market Report Radar 2020 - Analytical Benchmarking of Companies' Innovation Focus and Growth Performance in the IoT Platforms Market

DUBLIN, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Internet of Things Platforms Market 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This is a robust analytical tool that benchmarks companies' innovation focus and growth performance in the IoT platforms market.



The IoT is a complex ecosystem that integrates Information technology (IT) with operations technology (OT) to generate data that can be analyzed to increase revenue and improve business productivity. From Big Data and analytics to ubiquitous connectivity to artificial intelligence and computing, IoT touches every technology and industry. Survival and growth in this digital world is only possible with strategic partnerships and collaboration. IoT platforms are the building blocks of IoT solutions offering multiple services such as application enablement, device management, and connectivity management.



The publisher leverages in-depth analysis built on a 360-degree research methodology and evaluates more than 1,000 platforms globally to help identify the most innovative, cutting-edge platforms, including those most poised for growth and ripe for investment. The team of analysts and experts determined 400 companies to have true platform capabilities across multiple vertical markets and consumer segments. Out of this 400, 30 were identified for demonstrated excellence in growth, innovation, or both, with the ability to translate these qualities into proven solutions that benefit their clients:



The Report Radar reveals the market positioning of companies in an industry using their Growth and Innovation scores as highlighted in the Radar methodology. The document presents competitive profiles on each of the companies in the Radar based on their strengths, opportunities, and a discussion on their positioning. The publisher analyzes hundreds of companies in the industry and benchmarks them across 10 criteria on the Radar. The leading companies in the industry are positioned on the Radar. Industry leaders on Growth, Innovation and both indices are recognized as best practice recipients.



This is the 2nd annual Report Radar on the global IoT platforms market. It includes the following companies:

Altair

ARM

AT&T

AWS

Ayla Networks

Bosch

C3.ai

Cisco Jasper

Dell/EMC

Ericsson

Eurotech

GE

Google

Hitachi

HPE

IBM

Intel

Losant

Microsoft

Oracle

Salesforce

Samsara

Samsung

SAP

Siemens

Software AG

ThingWorx

Verizon

Vodafone

Key Topics Covered



1. Industry Overview

Edge vs. Cloud - The Case for Hybrid Deployment Frameworks

The IoT Platform Market is Highly Fragmented - There is Need for Industry Consolidation

The IoT Platform is the Bridge between the Edge and Cloud Ecosystems to Maximize Value for the Enterprise

2. The Report Radar - IoT Platforms Market

The Radar

Description of Companies Plotted

3. C2A - Market Participant Profiles

Altair SmartWorks

Amazon Web Services (AWS) IoT

Arm Pelion IoT Platform

AT&T IoT Platform

Ayla Agile IoT Platform

Bosch IoT Suite

C3.ai IoT Platform

Cisco Kinetic IoT Platform

Dell VMware Pulse IoT Center

Ericsson IoT Accelerator

Eurotech Everyware Cloud

GE Predix

Google Cloud IoT

Hitachi Lumada

HPE Universal IoT Platform

IBM Watson IoT Platform

Intel IoT Platform

Losant Enterprise IoT Platform

Microsoft Azure IoT

Oracle IoT Cloud Enterprise

PTC ThingWorx Platform

Salesforce IoT Cloud

Samsara

Samsung Artik Smart IoT Platform

SAP Leonardo

Siemens Mindsphere

Cumulocity IoT by Software AG

Telit IoT Platform

Verizon ThingSpace Platform

Vodafone IoT Platform

4. The Last Word

The Last Word - Key Takeaways

5. About the Report Radar

2 Major Indices, 10 Analytical Ingredients, 1 Platform

C2A

