Global Interventional Pulmonology Markets, 2021-2022 & 2025 - Use of AI and Robotics in Healthcare, Increasing Access to Healthcare Data, Emergence of IoMT, Growing Adoption of Telehealth

DUBLIN, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Interventional Pulmonology Market: Size, Trends & Forecast with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides an in depth analysis of the global interventional pulmonology market by value, by product type, by bronchoscopy examination procedures, by region, etc. The report provides a regional analysis of the bronchoscopy examination procedures, including the following regions: China, Europe, The US, and ROW. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the global interventional pulmonology market.

Pulmonary diseases are the leading cause of death and disability worldwide. Pulmonology is a medical speciality that focuses on respiratory and breathing problems. Interventional pulmonology is a relatively new discipline in the realm of pulmonary medicine. In interventional pulmonology, endoscopy and other technologies are used to diagnose and treat diseases in the lungs and chest.



The most common pulmonary diseases are common obstructive pulmonary diseases (COPD), asthma, emphysema, lung cancer, pneumonia, pleural effusion, and chronic bronchitis. There are two types of interventional pulmonology diagnostic methods: bronchoscopy and percutaneous diagnostic procedures. The interventional pulmonology market is divided into three segments: by product type, by indication, and by end-user.



The global interventional pulmonology market is projected to rise considerably in the next four years i.e. 2021-2025. The global interventional pulmonology market is expected to rise due to the rising prevalence of pulmonary diseases, rapid urbanization, increasing old age population, increase in healthcare expenditure, poor atmospheric conditions, favourable government support, and increasing public awareness. The market also faces some challenges like associated risks with interventional pulmonology, and high costs involved.

The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the global interventional pulmonology market has also been forecasted for the period 2021-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.



The global interventional pulmonology market is fragmented with the presence of many major players. The key players of the market: Medtronic Plc, Boston Scientific Corporation, Olympus Corporation, and Body Vision Medical are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Interventional Pulmonology: An Overview

2.1.1 Common Causes of Pulmonary Diseases

2.1.2 Pulmonary Diseases and Their Symptoms

2.1.3 Interventional Pulmonology Diagnostic Methods

2.1.4 Interventional Pulmonology Procedures

2.2 Interventional Pulmonology Segmentation: An Overview

2.2.1 Interventional Pulmonology Segmentation by Product Type

2.2.2 Interventional Pulmonology Segmentation



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Interventional Pulmonology Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Interventional Pulmonology Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Interventional Pulmonology Market by Product Type (Bronchoscopes, Respiratory Endotherapy Devices. Bronchial Thermosplasty Systems, Airway Stents and Others)

3.2 Global Interventional Pulmonology Market: Product Type Analysis

3.2.1 Global Bronchoscopes Market by Value

3.2.2 Global Respiratory Endotherapy Device Market by Value

3.2.3 Global Airway Stents Market by Value

3.2.4 Global Bronchial Thermoplasty System Market by Value

3.2.5 Global Other Products Market by Value

3.3 Global Bronchoscopy Market: Procedure Analysis

3.3.1 Global Bronchoscopy Market by Examination Procedure Number

3.3.2 Global Bronchoscopy Market Examination Procedure Number by Region (China, Europe, The US and ROW)



4. Bronchoscopy Regional Market Analysis

4.1 China Bronchoscopy Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 China Bronchoscopy Market by Examination Procedure Number

4.2 Europe Bronchoscopy Market: An Analysis

4.3 The US Bronchoscopy Market: An Analysis

4.4 ROW Bronchoscopy Market: An Analysis



5. Impact of COVID-19

5.1 Impact of COVID-19

5.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Healthcare

5.1.2 Impact Of COVID 19 On Lungs

5.1.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Interventional Pulmonology Market



6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Growth Drivers

6.1.1 Rising Prevalence of Pulmonary Diseases

6.1.2 Rapid Urbanization

6.1.3 Increasing Old Age Population

6.1.4 Increase in Healthcare Expenditure

6.1.5 Poor Atmospheric Conditions

6.1.6 Favorable Government Support

6.1.7 Increasing Public Awareness

6.2 Challenges

6.2.1 Associated Risks With Interventional Pulmonology

6.2.2 High Cost Involved

6.3 Market Trends

6.3.1 Use of AI and Robotics in Healthcare

6.3.2 Increasing Access to Healthcare Data

6.3.3 Emergence of Internet of Medical Things (IoMT)

6.3.4 New Product Launches

6.3.5 Growing Adoption of Telehealth



7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Global Interventional Pulmonology Market Players: A Financial Comparison

7.2 Global Interventional Pulmonology Market Players by Research & Development (R&D) Expenses



8. Company Profiles

8.1 Business Overview

8.2 Financial Overview

8.3 Business Strategy

Body Vision Medical

Olympus Corporation

Boston Scientific Corporation

Medtronic Plc

