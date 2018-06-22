Global Intimate Hygiene Market 2016-2018 & 2024

The report predicts the global intimate hygiene market to grow with a CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

The report on global intimate hygiene market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period of 2016 to 2024.

The global market for intimate hygiene products is mainly focused on the products for women, however, with the increasing awareness about the intimate hygiene products and increasing demand for men's grooming products, the demand for intimate hygiene products for men is on the rise.

The global intimate hygiene market is expected to be driven by factors such as growing awareness about the personal care in the emerging and underdeveloped markets, increasing per capita income coupled with improving lifestyles of the middle class income group and continuous research and development and marketing programs of the leading market players.

Moreover, innovations and new product launches in this market are likely to create more opportunities. Organic intimate hygiene products are likely to amplify the opportunities for the key players in the industry. On the other hand the incidences of allergy to the ingredients used in intimate wash products is likely to restrain the growth in this market.



Among the product types the gel, cream and liquid segment accounted for the largest market share worldwide, owing to the ease of use and effectiveness of these products. Moreover, owing to ease of use of wipes the market size of intimate wipes is likely to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period.



Currently the global intimate hygiene market by end users is dominated by women accounting for over 75% of the market share in 2016 and 2017. Moreover, the demand from male end users is likely to grow at the highest CAGR due to increasing awareness about these products among men.



Among the distribution channels, the supermarkets/hypermarkets accounted for the largest market share followed by drugs and pharmacy stores. The revolution in e-commerce is likely to augment the online sales of the intimate hygiene products over the forecast period. The leading players in the market are focusing on personalizing these products through online sales channels.



Segments Covered



Global Intimate Hygiene Market by Product Type

Gel, creams and liquids

Powders

Soaps

Wipes

Others

Global Intimate Hygiene Market by End User

Male

Female

Global Intimate Hygiene Market by Distribution Channel

Supermarket/hypermarkets

drugs and pharmacy stores

Dollar Stores

Online

Others

Company Profiles

Procter & Gamble

Glenmark

The Boots Company

InLife Pharma

Sanofi

Johnson & Johnson

Unilever

Unicharm

Edgwell Personal Care

Kao Corporation



