Global Intracranial Stents Market to 2026 with Boston Scientific, Johnson & Johnson Services, Stryker, Penumbra, Medtronic, Terumo, and Cook Medical Dominating

The "Global Intracranial Stents Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2018 To 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Intracranial Stents market was valued at USD 293.7 Mn in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 691.2 Mn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 9.9% from 2018 to 2026.

Prevalence of intracranial atherosclerotic disease (ICAD) is highly prevalent in the Asian population. Initially, ICAD is treated with antithrombotics, antihypertensives, statins, and risk factor controls.

However, in emergency cases or other complications, intracranial stenting is preferred but comparatively, intracranial stenting has a low adoption rate mainly due to the negative impact of SAMMPRIS trial.

The other growth restraining factors of intracranial stenting market are developing healthcare infrastructure in many Asian countries, high costs of neurological surgeries, the requirement for highly trained & skilled practitioners, and minimum product penetration.

The trials such as SAMMPRIS and VISSIT concluded that aggressive drug therapy was superior to angioplasty and stenting. These results have highly influenced the key opinion leaders to support endovascular treatment for ICAD leading to minimizing the target indications for Stryker's Wingspan stent which is the only USFDA approved product.

However in early 2018, results of the WEAVE trial were published which was not a randomized clinical trial, it was identified that fewer adverse effects in patients were treated on-label with the Wingspan stent system, concluding that intracranial stenting can be used for a particular set of high-risk ICAD patients.

The type of intracranial stents present in the market is self-expanding intracranial stents, balloon expanding stents, and stent-assisted coil embolization. In 2017, stent-assisted coil embolization accounted for the largest market share due to key driving factors such as being one of the initially approved stents, evolved noticeably over the years, and rising prevalence of intracranial stenosis.

On the basis of diseases, intracranial stents market is segmented as intracranial stenosis and brain aneurysm out of which intracranial stenosis was observed as the largest market.

The key factors responsible for the growth of intracranial stenosis treatment market due to the high prevalence of intracranial stenosis, technological development in the field of intracranial stenosis diagnosis, and increasing awareness related to the treatment of intracranial stenosis.

North America was identified as the largest market throughout the forecast period from 2018 to 2026 due to key factors such as the rising prevalence of intracranial stenosis & brain aneurysm, developed healthcare infrastructure along with high public awareness related to early diagnosis, and high penetration of intracranial stents along with efficient skilled practitioner.

According to the American Heart Association, atherosclerotic stenosis was identified as the major cause of around 700,000 strokes occurring yearly in the United States. Thus, overall North America is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

The intracranial stents market is growing significantly and major companies present in this market are focusing on the development of safe & efficient intracranial stents. The major companies in this market are Boston Scientific Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Services, Stryker Corporation, Penumbra, Medtronic, Terumo Corporation, and Cook Medical among others.

Key Market Movements

Increasing demand for minimally invasive surgical treatment is expected to assist the intracranial stenosis

Incessant development in the technology of intracranial stents will drive the demand for safe & efficient stents

Negative results of the SAMMPRIS trial has created a negative impact of intracranial stents in the market

Ongoing research and development in the field of intracranial stents market is expected to assist the overall market growth in the near future

Topics Covered

Chapter 1. Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Description

1.2. Research Methodology



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Global Intracranial Stents Market Portraiture

2.2. Global Intracranial Stents Market, by Type of Product, 2017 (US$ Mn)

2.3. Global Intracranial Stents Market, by Disease, 2017 (US$ Mn

2.4. Global Intracranial Stents Market, by Geography, 2017 Vs 2026 (Value %)



Chapter 3. Global Intracranial Stents Market: Market Dynamics and Future Outlook

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Drivers

3.2.1. Increasing prevalence of intracranial stenosis and brain aneurysms

3.2.2. Technological development in the intracranial stents

3.3. Challenges

3.3.1. Stringent regulatory policies have increased the rate of product recall

3.4. Opportunities

3.4.1. Rising awareness related to neurological diseases treatment and demand for minimally invasive surgeries

3.5. Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography, 2017

3.6. Competitive Landscape

3.6.1. Competitive Landscape, by Key Players, 2017



Chapter 4. Global Intracranial Stents Market, by Type of Product, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Mn)

4.1. Overview

4.2. Self-Expanding Intracranial Stents

4.3. Balloon Expanding Stents

4.4. Stent-assisted Coil Embolization



Chapter 5. Global Intracranial Stents Market, by Disease, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Mn)

5.1. Overview

5.2. Brain Aneurysms

5.3. Intracranial Stenosis



Chapter 6. Global Intracranial Stents Market, by Geography, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Mn)

6.1. Overview

6.2. North America Intracranial Stents Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026

6.3. Europe Intracranial Stents Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026

6.4. Asia Pacific Intracranial Stents Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026

6.5. Latin America Intracranial Stents Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026

6.6. Middle East & Africa (MEA) Intracranial Stents Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026



Chapter 7. Company Profiles

7.1. Medtronic

7.1.1. Business Description

7.1.2. Financial Information (Subject to data availability)

7.1.3. Product Portfolio

7.1.4. Key Developments

7.2. Boston Scientific Corporation

7.3. Penumbra Inc.

7.4. Stryker Corporation

7.5. Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

7.6. Cook Medical

7.7. Terumo Corporation

7.8. DePuy Synthes

7.9. Balt Extrusion S.A.

7.10. Admedes Schuessler GmbH

7.11. Acandis GmbH



