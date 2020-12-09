Global Intragastric Balloon Market Report 2020: Short Recovery Time has Resulted in the Rising Adoption of Intragastric Balloon Implantation

DUBLIN, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Intragastric Balloon Market 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global intragastric balloon market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 12.33% during the forecasting period 2019-2028.



Intragastric ballooning is a procedure that requires no stitches and incisions. The entire process of placement of the balloon takes nearly 20 minutes and the patient can be discharged within two hours after the insertion. The recovery time is also very short, which has resulted in the rising adoption of intragastric balloon implantation. It is estimated that one-third of the total population of the world has excess weight, due to rapid urbanization, unhealthy diets and less physical activity.



The government across the world is implementing several initiatives to reduce the obesity rate by making huge investments towards R&D. However, short-term effects associated with the instragastric ballooning is impeding the global market growth. Besides, it is not a permanent weight loss treatment, and hence, the patients are required to maintain a proper lifestyle for long-term weight loss. Stomach ulcers are also another side-effect of this procedure.



REGIONAL OUTLOOK



The global market report covers the countries from North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa.



The Asia-Pacific market is expected to display the fastest growth in the global intragastric balloon market over the forecasted period. Due to the rapid changes in the living pattern of people, unhealthy diets and sedentary lifestyles, there is a high prevalence of obesity in the region. The majority of the obese population is subsequently affected by diabetes, hypertension, stroke and heart diseases. Therefore, there is an increasing need for weight loss procedures like instragastric balloon implantation. These factors are anticipated to push the growth of the market in the Asia-Pacific region over the upcoming years.



COMPETITIVE OUTLOOK



The major companies in the intragastric balloon market are Endalis, Silimed (Sientra Inc), Apollo Endosurgery Inc, BAROnova, Allurion Technologies Inc, Aspire Bariatrics, Obalon Therapeutics, ReShape Lifesciences Inc, Spatz FGIA Inc, Allergan (AbbVie), Helioscopie, MedSil, Districlass Medical and Medtronic



Allergan (AbbVie) is a global company specialized in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of medical aesthetics, pharmaceutical products, biosimilars, and OTC (over-the-counter) pharmaceutical products.



Besides, it offers products for medical aesthetics & dermatology, eye care, women's health, gastroenterology and urology. The BIB/Orbera intragastric balloon is a device provided by the company that lets endoscopist to insert the balloon inside the stomach via the mouth or esophagus. Allergan is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, and operates in the US, Europe, Asia, among other regions of the world.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Global Intragastric Balloon Market - Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Evolution and Transition of Intragastric Balloons

2.3. Porter's Five Forces Model

2.4. Covid-19 and Its Impact on Intragastric Balloon Market

2.5. Industry Components

2.6. Supply Chain Outlook

2.7. Market Attractiveness Index

2.8. Vendor Scorecard

2.9. Key Insight

2.10. Market Drivers

2.10.1. Short Duration of Hospital Stay and Recovery Time

2.10.2. Rising Obesity Worldwide

2.11. Market Restraints

2.11.1. Short-Term Effects Associated With Intragastric Ballooning

2.11.2. Reimbursement Issue

2.12. Market Opportunities

2.12.1. Rise in the Government Initiatives Regarding Obesity

2.12.2. Concerns Associated With Morbid Lifestyle

2.13. Market Challenges

2.13.1. Stringent Product Approval Procedure



3. Intragastric Balloon Market Outlook - by Component

3.1. Single Balloon

3.2. Dual Balloon

3.3. Triple Balloon



4. Intragastric Balloon Market Outlook - by Filling Material

4.1. Saline-Filled

4.2. Gas-Filled



5. Intragastric Balloon Market Outlook - by Industry Verticals

5.1. Clinics

5.2. Hospitals

5.3. Ambulatory Surgical Centers



6. Intragastric Balloon Market Outlook - by Region



7. Company Profile

7.1. Allurion Technologies Inc

7.2. Medsil

7.3. Allergan Inc (Abbvie)

7.4. Obalon Therapeutics Inc

7.5. Apollo Endosurgery Inc

7.6. Reshape Lifesciences

7.7. Aspire Bariatrics Inc

7.8. Baronova Inc

7.9. Districlass Medical

7.10. Endalis

7.11. Medtronic plc

7.12. Silimed Inc (Sientra)

7.13. Helioscopie Sa

7.14. Spatz Fgia



