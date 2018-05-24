Global Intranasal Drug Delivery Markets, 2016-2018 & 2024 - Nasal Delivery Vehicles with Select Therapeutic Agents and Area of Application

Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for this market. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.



This report analyzes the US Market for Intranasal Drug Delivery in US$ Million by the following Therapeutic Areas:



Allergic Infections

Analgesics

Osteoporosis

Vaccinations

The report profiles 64 companies including many key and niche players such as:



Aegis Therapeutics LLC ( USA )

) AptarGroup, Inc. ( USA )

) AstraZeneca Plc. (UK)

MedImmune, Inc. ( USA )

) Becton Dickinson and Company ( USA )

and Company ( ) GlaxoSmithKline Plc. (UK)

Johnson & Johnson Inc. ( USA )

) Marina Biotech, Inc. ( USA )

) Merck & Co., Inc. ( USA )

) Nemera ( France )

) Novartis AG ( Switzerland )

) OptiNose US Inc. ( USA )

) Pfizer, Inc. ( USA )

) Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. ( Canada )



Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

A Prelude

Intranasal Cavity: An Attractive Drug Delivery Route to Cross the Blood Brain Barrier

Factors Inhibiting Nose-to-Brain Transportation of Drugs

Drug's Physico-Chemical Properties

Drug Dose, Concentration & Volume Administration

Mucociliary Clearance

Existence of Enzymatic Activity

Animal Species: Variations in Nasal Mucosa

Overcoming Barriers to Nose-to-Brain Delivery of Drugs

Prodrug Technique

Innovative Formulation

Use of Enzyme Inhibitors & Absorption Enhancers

Bioavailability: An Important Facet of Intranasal Drug Delivery

Chemical Modification

Transient Modification & Limited Enzymatic Activity

Bioavailability of Large Molecules

Bio-Adhesive Polymers: Useful in Increasing Drug Absorption

Outlook

Nasal Drug Delivery Devices & Equipment

Preservative Free Systems (PFS)

Traditional Vs. Advanced Intranasal Drug Formulation Types

Type of Nasal Delivery Vehicles with Select Therapeutic Agents and Area of Application



2. MARKET DRIVERS, TRENDS & ISSUES

Burgeoning Geriatric Populace Spurs Growing Demand for Intranasal Drug Therapies

Nasal Drug Delivery Offers New Opportunities for Drug Developers as Patent Cliffs Usher in Dusk of Blockbuster Era

Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Companies Vying to Develop New Intranasal Therapeutics for Allergic Rhinitis Patients

The US

FDA Approved Intranasal Corticosteroids (INAC) and Intranasal Antihistamines (INAH) for Treating Allergic Rhinitis

FDA Approved Nasal Spray Medication Types (excluding INAC & INAH) for Allergic Rhinitis Treatment

Intranasal Corticosteroids

A Potential Treatment for Debilitating Chronic Rhinosinusitis Disease

Select Intranasal Corticosteroid Brands for Adult and Pediatric Usage

Self-Administration of Drugs Brings Intranasal Drug Delivery into the Spotlight

Innovation in Drug Delivery: A Talisman for Success

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Used in Formulations for Nasal Drug Delivery with Related Indications

Controlled Release Technology Is the Buzz Word

Target-Specific Delivery Devices: Of Critical Value

Safety and Cost: Primary Growth Drivers

Increasing R&D Unlocks New Therapeutic Areas for Nasal Drug Delivery

Intranasal Therapeutics Delivery

A High Potential Method for Treating CNS Diseases

Intranasal Insulin Delivery Offers Strong Clinical Significance

Inhaled Insulin Market Challenged by Low Acceptance Levels

Intranasal Delivery of Anti-emetic Agent Metoclopramide Hydrochloride Validated by Study on Rodents

Intranasal Delivery of Peptide-Based Pharmaceuticals

Select Protein, Peptide & Non-Peptide Drugs Available as Nasal Spray Solutions in the Marketplace

Tight Junction Biology: A Key Speed Breaker in Commercialization

RNA Interference (RNAi): A Tool to Manipulate Tight Junctions

Research Studies Authenticate Benefits of Bi-Directional Nasal Drug Delivery

Growing Interest for Preservative-free Nasal Spray Formulations

Multi-Dose Containers Developed to Offer Resistance against Microbial Contamination



3. RECENT RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT INITIATIVES

OptiNose XHANCE

Nose-to-Brain Drug Delivery

OPN-300

A Potential Alternative for Many Brain Disorders

Orexin-A Replacement for Treating Nacrolepsy

Advanced Nanoparticle Nasal Spray to Enable Drug Delivery to Brain

OptiNose Develops Innovative Treatment Option for Sinusitis

Intranasal Administration of ATX-LIPO for Brain Targeting

A Promising Therapy for ADHD

Noteworthy Registered and Published Clinical Trials on Intranasal Psychotropics

Focused Ultrasound Leveraged to Enhance Intranasal Drug Delivery

Evoke Pharma Develops EVK-001 Intranasal Metoclopramide Delivery System for Treating Gastroparesis

Smart Polymers with Temperature, pH or Ionic Response in Nasal drug Delivery

Chitosan Thermosensitive Biogels Evaluated for Intranasal Delivery of CNS Drugs

Select Nasal Drug Absorption Enhancers and Related Mechanisms

Dendrimers to Enhance Water-solubility of Antipsychotic Drugs for Intranasal Administration

Naloxone Hydrochloride Nasal Sprays Provides a Powerful Alternative for Opioid Overdose Medications

OptiNose ONZETRA Xsail (AVP-825)

An Innovative Breath- Powered Intranasal Delivery System for Migraine Treatment

Clinical Study Demonstrates Faster Antidepression Effects of Intranasal Ketamine

Intranasal Aerosol Dose of PH94B Investigated for Treating Social Anxiety Disorder (SAD)



4. TECHNOLOGY OVERVIEW

Intranasal Drug Delivery: A Descriptive Exposition

Nasal Physiology

Challenges Involved In Formulating Nasal Drugs

The Importance of Bioadhesion

Overview of the Traditional Drug Administration Routes, Molecular Weight Capabilities, and Dosage Range

Intranasal Drugs

Prescription (Rx) and Over-the-Counter (OTC)

Differences between Systemic Delivery and Local Effects

Nasal Powders Vs. Sprays

Nasal Drug Delivery Devices

Types of Drug Delivery Devices

Droppers

Sprays

Aerosol Containers/Inhalers

Pumps

Nasal Aspirators

Intranasal Drug Delivery Vis--vis Other Delivery Techniques

Limitations of Intranasal Drug Delivery

Allergy

Definition

Symptoms

Allergic Rhinitis

Nasal Allergies



5. NASAL DELIVERED DRUGS: AN OVERVIEW

Nasal Drugs for Allergies

Corticosteroid Nasal Sprays

Flonase

Patanase

Beconase

Other Nasal Corticosteroid Drugs

Antihistamine Nasal Sprays

Astelin Nasal Spray

Otrivin Nasal Spray

Livostin Nasal Spray

Other Nasal Antihistamine Drugs

Select Brands of Allergy Relievers

Nasal Drugs for Postmenopausal Osteoporosis

Calcitonin-Salmon Nasal Spray

Miacalcin Nasal Spray

Fortical Nasal Spray

Intranasal Pain Management Drugs

Stadol Nasal Spray

Imitrex

Migranal

Zolmitriptan Nasal Spray

Intranasal Analgesics for Treating Migraine

Intranasal Vaccination

Process of Intranasal Immunization

"LAIV" Nasal Spray Flu Vaccine

FluMist Vaccine from MedImmune

Intranasal Drugs for Sexual Dysfunction

Nasal Spray for Treating Vitamin B12 Deficiency

Nasal Spray for Aiding Smoking Cessation



6. PRODUCT DEVELOPMENTS, APPROVALS & INTRODUCTIONS

FDA Approves OptiNose XHANCE Nasal Spray

Splintek Launches Intra-Nasal Sleep Inhaler

Allergan Receives Market Authorization for TrueTear

St. Renatus Launches Kovanaze Nasal Spray

Perrigo and West-Ward Pharmaceuticals Launch Generic Store Brand Flonase

Nemera Launches Advancia Multi-Dose Nasal Spray System

Adapt Pharma Launches Narcan Opioid Antagonist

Apotex Unveils Generic Version of Nasonex

McNeil Consumer Healthcare Rolls Out OTC RHINOCORT

OptiNose Bags FDA Approval for ONZETRA Xsail

Avanir's Onzetra Secures FDA Approval

FDA Approves Lannett's Sumatriptan Nasal Spray

Meda's Dymista Bags Health Canada's Approval

Endo Pharmaceuticals Announces Availability of NATESTO

AstraZenca Canada Unveils FluMist for Children

Perrigo Receives US FDA Approval for Generic Version of Sun Pharma's Kenalog

GSK Rolls Out OTC Version of Flonase Allergy Relief

Upsher-Smith Publishes Data from USL261 Phase 1 Trials

KemPharm Concludes KP201/APAP's Human Abuse Liability Program

OptiNose Publishes Results of OPN 375's Phase III Trial

NanoBio's Genital Herpes Vaccine Proven Effective

Recro Pharma Releases Further Details of Dex-IN's Phase II Clinical Trial

Evoke Announces Phase III Trials of EVK-001

FDA Accepts Filing of TARSA's TBRIA

FDA Accepts Review of Pfizer's ALO-02

Breckenridge Bags FDA Approval for Azelastine HCl Nasal Solution

ZOMIG Gets FDA Approval



7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Opiant Pharmaceuticals to Pursue Development of Intranasal Nalmefene

Egalet and OraPharma to Co-Promote SPRIX Nasal Spray

Aegis Develops Hydromorphone Nasal Spray

Emergent Biosolutions to Develop Intranasal Spray for Treatment of Cyanide Poisoning

Aptar Pharma to Manufacture Child-Resistant Nasal Pumps in North America

Therapix and Yissum Sign License for Cannabinoid Nasal Drug Delivery Technology

Impel NeuroPharma and Camargo Pharmaceutical Services Sign Service Agreements

Egalet Inks Deal With Septodont for SPRIX Promotion

Lilly Acquires Intranasal Glucagon Rights

UAE recalls Otrivin Nasal Spray Batches

Eli Lily Acquires Rights for Innovent's Intranasal Glucagon

AstraZenca Commences Shipment of FluMist



8. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



9. US MARKET ANALYTICS



Total Companies Profiled: 64 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 81)

The United States (48)

(48) Canada (4)

(4) Japan (2)

(2) Europe (17)

(17) France (2)

(2)

Germany (4)

(4)

The United Kingdom (4)

(4)

Rest of Europe (7)

(7) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (7)

(Excluding Japan) (7) Middle East (2)

(2) Latin America (1)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/d64kwp/global_intranasal?w=5



