Global Intranasal Drug Delivery Markets, 2016-2018 & 2024 - Nasal Delivery Vehicles with Select Therapeutic Agents and Area of Application

The "Intranasal Drug Delivery - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for this market. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the US Market for Intranasal Drug Delivery in US$ Million by the following Therapeutic Areas:
- Allergic Infections
- Analgesics
- Osteoporosis
- Vaccinations
The report profiles 64 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Aegis Therapeutics LLC (USA)
- AptarGroup, Inc. (USA)
- AstraZeneca Plc. (UK)
- MedImmune, Inc. (USA)
- Becton Dickinson and Company (USA)
- GlaxoSmithKline Plc. (UK)
- Johnson & Johnson Inc. (USA)
- Marina Biotech, Inc. (USA)
- Merck & Co., Inc. (USA)
- Nemera (France)
- Novartis AG (Switzerland)
- OptiNose US Inc. (USA)
- Pfizer, Inc. (USA)
- Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. (Canada)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
A Prelude
Intranasal Cavity: An Attractive Drug Delivery Route to Cross the Blood Brain Barrier
Factors Inhibiting Nose-to-Brain Transportation of Drugs
Drug's Physico-Chemical Properties
Drug Dose, Concentration & Volume Administration
Mucociliary Clearance
Existence of Enzymatic Activity
Animal Species: Variations in Nasal Mucosa
Overcoming Barriers to Nose-to-Brain Delivery of Drugs
Prodrug Technique
Innovative Formulation
Use of Enzyme Inhibitors & Absorption Enhancers
Bioavailability: An Important Facet of Intranasal Drug Delivery
Chemical Modification
Transient Modification & Limited Enzymatic Activity
Bioavailability of Large Molecules
Bio-Adhesive Polymers: Useful in Increasing Drug Absorption
Outlook
Nasal Drug Delivery Devices & Equipment
Preservative Free Systems (PFS)
Traditional Vs. Advanced Intranasal Drug Formulation Types
Type of Nasal Delivery Vehicles with Select Therapeutic Agents and Area of Application
2. MARKET DRIVERS, TRENDS & ISSUES
Burgeoning Geriatric Populace Spurs Growing Demand for Intranasal Drug Therapies
Nasal Drug Delivery Offers New Opportunities for Drug Developers as Patent Cliffs Usher in Dusk of Blockbuster Era
Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Companies Vying to Develop New Intranasal Therapeutics for Allergic Rhinitis Patients
The US
FDA Approved Intranasal Corticosteroids (INAC) and Intranasal Antihistamines (INAH) for Treating Allergic Rhinitis
FDA Approved Nasal Spray Medication Types (excluding INAC & INAH) for Allergic Rhinitis Treatment
Intranasal Corticosteroids
A Potential Treatment for Debilitating Chronic Rhinosinusitis Disease
Select Intranasal Corticosteroid Brands for Adult and Pediatric Usage
Self-Administration of Drugs Brings Intranasal Drug Delivery into the Spotlight
Innovation in Drug Delivery: A Talisman for Success
Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Used in Formulations for Nasal Drug Delivery with Related Indications
Controlled Release Technology Is the Buzz Word
Target-Specific Delivery Devices: Of Critical Value
Safety and Cost: Primary Growth Drivers
Increasing R&D Unlocks New Therapeutic Areas for Nasal Drug Delivery
Intranasal Therapeutics Delivery
A High Potential Method for Treating CNS Diseases
Intranasal Insulin Delivery Offers Strong Clinical Significance
Inhaled Insulin Market Challenged by Low Acceptance Levels
Intranasal Delivery of Anti-emetic Agent Metoclopramide Hydrochloride Validated by Study on Rodents
Intranasal Delivery of Peptide-Based Pharmaceuticals
Select Protein, Peptide & Non-Peptide Drugs Available as Nasal Spray Solutions in the Marketplace
Tight Junction Biology: A Key Speed Breaker in Commercialization
RNA Interference (RNAi): A Tool to Manipulate Tight Junctions
Research Studies Authenticate Benefits of Bi-Directional Nasal Drug Delivery
Growing Interest for Preservative-free Nasal Spray Formulations
Multi-Dose Containers Developed to Offer Resistance against Microbial Contamination
3. RECENT RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT INITIATIVES
OptiNose XHANCE
Nose-to-Brain Drug Delivery
OPN-300
A Potential Alternative for Many Brain Disorders
Orexin-A Replacement for Treating Nacrolepsy
Advanced Nanoparticle Nasal Spray to Enable Drug Delivery to Brain
OptiNose Develops Innovative Treatment Option for Sinusitis
Intranasal Administration of ATX-LIPO for Brain Targeting
A Promising Therapy for ADHD
Noteworthy Registered and Published Clinical Trials on Intranasal Psychotropics
Focused Ultrasound Leveraged to Enhance Intranasal Drug Delivery
Evoke Pharma Develops EVK-001 Intranasal Metoclopramide Delivery System for Treating Gastroparesis
Smart Polymers with Temperature, pH or Ionic Response in Nasal drug Delivery
Chitosan Thermosensitive Biogels Evaluated for Intranasal Delivery of CNS Drugs
Select Nasal Drug Absorption Enhancers and Related Mechanisms
Dendrimers to Enhance Water-solubility of Antipsychotic Drugs for Intranasal Administration
Naloxone Hydrochloride Nasal Sprays Provides a Powerful Alternative for Opioid Overdose Medications
OptiNose ONZETRA Xsail (AVP-825)
An Innovative Breath- Powered Intranasal Delivery System for Migraine Treatment
Clinical Study Demonstrates Faster Antidepression Effects of Intranasal Ketamine
Intranasal Aerosol Dose of PH94B Investigated for Treating Social Anxiety Disorder (SAD)
4. TECHNOLOGY OVERVIEW
Intranasal Drug Delivery: A Descriptive Exposition
Nasal Physiology
Challenges Involved In Formulating Nasal Drugs
The Importance of Bioadhesion
Overview of the Traditional Drug Administration Routes, Molecular Weight Capabilities, and Dosage Range
Intranasal Drugs
Prescription (Rx) and Over-the-Counter (OTC)
Differences between Systemic Delivery and Local Effects
Nasal Powders Vs. Sprays
Nasal Drug Delivery Devices
Types of Drug Delivery Devices
Droppers
Sprays
Aerosol Containers/Inhalers
Pumps
Nasal Aspirators
Intranasal Drug Delivery Vis--vis Other Delivery Techniques
Limitations of Intranasal Drug Delivery
Allergy
Definition
Symptoms
Allergic Rhinitis
Nasal Allergies
5. NASAL DELIVERED DRUGS: AN OVERVIEW
Nasal Drugs for Allergies
Corticosteroid Nasal Sprays
Flonase
Patanase
Beconase
Other Nasal Corticosteroid Drugs
Antihistamine Nasal Sprays
Astelin Nasal Spray
Otrivin Nasal Spray
Livostin Nasal Spray
Other Nasal Antihistamine Drugs
Select Brands of Allergy Relievers
Nasal Drugs for Postmenopausal Osteoporosis
Calcitonin-Salmon Nasal Spray
Miacalcin Nasal Spray
Fortical Nasal Spray
Intranasal Pain Management Drugs
Stadol Nasal Spray
Imitrex
Migranal
Zolmitriptan Nasal Spray
Intranasal Analgesics for Treating Migraine
Intranasal Vaccination
Process of Intranasal Immunization
"LAIV" Nasal Spray Flu Vaccine
FluMist Vaccine from MedImmune
Intranasal Drugs for Sexual Dysfunction
Nasal Spray for Treating Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Nasal Spray for Aiding Smoking Cessation
6. PRODUCT DEVELOPMENTS, APPROVALS & INTRODUCTIONS
FDA Approves OptiNose XHANCE Nasal Spray
Splintek Launches Intra-Nasal Sleep Inhaler
Allergan Receives Market Authorization for TrueTear
St. Renatus Launches Kovanaze Nasal Spray
Perrigo and West-Ward Pharmaceuticals Launch Generic Store Brand Flonase
Nemera Launches Advancia Multi-Dose Nasal Spray System
Adapt Pharma Launches Narcan Opioid Antagonist
Apotex Unveils Generic Version of Nasonex
McNeil Consumer Healthcare Rolls Out OTC RHINOCORT
OptiNose Bags FDA Approval for ONZETRA Xsail
Avanir's Onzetra Secures FDA Approval
FDA Approves Lannett's Sumatriptan Nasal Spray
Meda's Dymista Bags Health Canada's Approval
Endo Pharmaceuticals Announces Availability of NATESTO
AstraZenca Canada Unveils FluMist for Children
Perrigo Receives US FDA Approval for Generic Version of Sun Pharma's Kenalog
GSK Rolls Out OTC Version of Flonase Allergy Relief
Upsher-Smith Publishes Data from USL261 Phase 1 Trials
KemPharm Concludes KP201/APAP's Human Abuse Liability Program
OptiNose Publishes Results of OPN 375's Phase III Trial
NanoBio's Genital Herpes Vaccine Proven Effective
Recro Pharma Releases Further Details of Dex-IN's Phase II Clinical Trial
Evoke Announces Phase III Trials of EVK-001
FDA Accepts Filing of TARSA's TBRIA
FDA Accepts Review of Pfizer's ALO-02
Breckenridge Bags FDA Approval for Azelastine HCl Nasal Solution
ZOMIG Gets FDA Approval
7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Opiant Pharmaceuticals to Pursue Development of Intranasal Nalmefene
Egalet and OraPharma to Co-Promote SPRIX Nasal Spray
Aegis Develops Hydromorphone Nasal Spray
Emergent Biosolutions to Develop Intranasal Spray for Treatment of Cyanide Poisoning
Aptar Pharma to Manufacture Child-Resistant Nasal Pumps in North America
Therapix and Yissum Sign License for Cannabinoid Nasal Drug Delivery Technology
Impel NeuroPharma and Camargo Pharmaceutical Services Sign Service Agreements
Egalet Inks Deal With Septodont for SPRIX Promotion
Lilly Acquires Intranasal Glucagon Rights
UAE recalls Otrivin Nasal Spray Batches
Eli Lily Acquires Rights for Innovent's Intranasal Glucagon
AstraZenca Commences Shipment of FluMist
8. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
9. US MARKET ANALYTICS
Total Companies Profiled: 64 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 81)
- The United States (48)
- Canada (4)
- Japan (2)
- Europe (17)
- France (2)
- Germany (4)
- The United Kingdom (4)
- Rest of Europe (7)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (7)
- Middle East (2)
- Latin America (1)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/d64kwp/global_intranasal?w=5
