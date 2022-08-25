Aug 25, 2022, 11:45 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Market to Reach $849.6 Million by 2026
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) estimated at US$634.2 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$849.6 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period.
Demand for medical ultrasound equipment worldwide is being spurred by expanding clinical utility and availability of high quality solutions. An estimated 180-million ultrasound procedures are conducted each year around the world. The increasing demand for medical ultrasound equipment is also attributable to pressure on hospitals and office-based physicians to cut healthcare costs.
The trend towards miniaturization along with system portability and affordability has further unfolded the potential use of ultrasound in various settings. Ultrasound has emerged as an important tool for treatment planning for trauma patients in emergency situations, and also offers image guidance while performing procedures such as biopsies and regional anaesthesia. As ultrasound systems for point of care become affordable, lighter, more accessible, and easier to use, their adoption is expected to increase significantly in future. Effective pricing strategies and high technological content are definitely the winning cards.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $231.6 Million in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $135.7 Million by 2026
The Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$231.6 Million in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 36.55% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$135.7 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 9.3% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.8% and 6.5% respectively over the analysis period.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Rise in Incidence of Cardiovascular Diseases Drives Demand for Intravascular Ultrasound
- IVUS Addresses Growing Need for Minimally Invasive Procedures
- Global Menace of Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) - A Major Growth Driver
- Stents Transform CAD Treatment, IVUS Expands Efficacy
- Superior Capabilities over Angiography Propels IVUS Adoption
- IVUS Inches Forward to Become Standard Choice for Vascular & Arterial Interventions
- Angiography vs. IVUS to Measure Vascular Characteristics
- IVUS vs. Venography for Venous Interventions
- Select List of Studies Comparing Venography to IVUS
- IVUS for Arterial Interventions
- Advancements in Ultrasound Technology to Benefit Market Growth
- Study Links IVUS-Guided PCI with Better Long-Term Patient Outcomes & Low Cardiac Death Risk
- Use of IVUS Increases in the Diagnosis of Complex CTO Lesions
- Contrast Agents Expand Ultrasound Applications
- Commercially Available Contrast Agents for Cardiology Applications
- Rapid Adoption of Contrast-Enhanced Ultrasound (CEUS) Unfurls New Growth Opportunities
- Advanced Ultrasound Transducer Designs Simplify IVUS Imaging Applications
- Rapidly Growing Geriatric Population and the Rise in Associated Diseases Catalyze Growth
- Rising Middle Class Population Aids Growth
- Rising Healthcare Expenditure: Opportunities in Store
- Risk of CAD in Obesity Offers Prospects for IVUS
- The Hypertension-Cholesterol Link to Drive Demand
- Diabetics at Higher Risk of Heart Diseases
- Use of Blockchain in Diagnostic Imaging
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
Companies Mentioned
- Boston Scientific Corporation
- InfraredxT, Inc.
- Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Royal Philips)
- Terumo Corp.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4w8kxb
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article