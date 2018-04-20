Global Intravenous Equipment Markets 2015-2018 & 2022: Focus on Intravenous Catheters, Intravenous Infusion Pumps and Sets

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.



This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Intravenous Equipment in US$ Thousand by the following Segments:

Intravenous Catheters

Intravenous Infusion Pumps and Sets.

1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Intravenous Equipment Market on a Steady Growth Path

Intravenous Infusion Technology: A Prime Growth Driver

Infusion Pump Market Slated to Gain Further Momentum

Insulin Pumps Market

Set for Interesting Road Ahead

Intravenous Catheters Market Scenario

The United States Leads the Way in Intravenous Catheters

Peripheral Intravenous Catheters Market

An Insight

Positive Outlook for Central Venous Catheters

C. R. Bard Leads the Global PICC Market



2. GROWTH DRIVERS AND TRENDS

Aging Population: A Strong Growth Driver

Global Aging Population Statistics

Opportunity Indicators

Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases Fuels Intravenous Equipment Demand

The Diabetes Epidemic

Untapped Potential for Insulin Pumps

Global Diabetes Expenditure: Opportunity Indicator for Insulin Pumps Market

Cancer Pain Offers Potential Opportunities for Pain Management Pumps

Rise in Healthcare Spending in Developing Nations Bode Well for Market Growth

Alternative Site Care: Shaping the Intravenous Equipment Market

IV Infusion Pumps: An Obvious Beneficiary of the Rise in Alternate Care Sites

Widening use of Disposable Infusion Pumps

Smart Infusion Systems: Marking the Convergence of Healthcare IT & IV Drug Delivery Systems

Beating the Odds

Three Key Factors Driving Hospital Adoption of Smart Infusion Systems

Market Characterized by Price Competitiveness

Remote-Control Catheters

A Possible Technology

New Software Promises More Safety in Usage of Intravenous Infusion Pumps

Adoption of Integrated Systems Propels Catheter Stabilization Device Market

Competitive Factors in the Intravenous Equipment Market

Tough Ground for New Entrants

ICR: A Key Factor to Success

Expiry of Warranty Provides New Opportunities to Insulin Pump Makers

Customer Satisfaction: Crucial to Stay Competitive



3. INDUSTRY ISSUES

Failures of Peripheral IV Catheter and Its Costs

Unapproved and Spurious Intravenous Catheters Create Market Chaos

Contamination of IV Ports during Infusion Therapy: A Cause for Concern

Complacency of Hospitals & Worker/Patient Safety: A Key Issue

Accidental Needlestick Injuries

Adverse Drug Events

Numbers Never Lie

Smart Infusion Technology Makes IV Devices Smart'

Smart Pumps in a Nutshell



4. TECHNOLOGY/PRODUCT BREAKTHROUGHS

Artificial Arteriovenous Fistulae Developed for Safe use of Intravenous Equipment

Ultrasound Aided Insertion of Peripheral Intravenous Catheters

Accidental Needlestick Injuries: A Thing of the Past

Technology Advancements in PICC Space

Safety of Intravenous Catheters Outclassed



5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Intravenous Equipment

Intravenous Devices

The Evolution

The Changing Dynamics of Intravenous Equipment

Focus on Medication Safety Signals Growth of Smart Instruments

An Overview of Select Intravenous Equipment

Intravenous Catheters: A Primer

Intravenous Catheter: A Technical Exposition

Factors Determining the Effectiveness of a Catheter

Avoiding Infection

Flow and Sealing Capability

Safety

System Suitability and Comprehensiveness

Ease of Insertion

Maneuverability

Types of Catheters

Peripheral Intravenous Catheters

Central Venous Catheters

Types

Single Lumen Catheters

Multi Lumen Catheters

Advantages

Disadvantages

Peripherally Inserted Central Catheter (PICC)

Advantages of PICC

Evolving Catheter Applications

Drawbacks

Intravenous Infusion Pumps and Sets

Types of Infusion Pumps

Insulin Infusion Pumps

Insulin Infusion Pumps: Managing Diabetes the Smart Way

The Pros and Cons of Implantable Insulin Pumps

Syringe Infusion Pumps

Parenteral Feeding Infusion Pumps

Patient Controlled Analgesic (PCA) Pumps

Intravenous Administration Sets



6. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/APPROVALS

Animas Bags FDA Approval for Animas Vibe Insulin Pump and Continuous Glucose Monitoring System

AngioDynamics Rolls Out BioFlo Midline Catheter

Teleflex Unveils ARROW PICC with Chlorag+ard Technology

Medtronic Rolls Out MiniMed 640G Insulin Pump

B. Braun Medical Secures FDA Approval for Infusomat Space Pump

Zyno Medical Gains CE Mark Approval for Z-800 Infusion Pump System

Hospira Receives FDA Clearance for Plum 360 Infusion System

B. Braun Medical Launches INTEGRA Infusion Platform

3M Releases 3M PICC/CVC Securement Device + Tegaderm I.V. Advanced Securement Dressing

Animas Rolls Out Animas Vibe Insulin Pump with Latest Dexcom CGM Technology

Baxter Gets FDA Clearance for SIGMA Spectrum Infusion Pump with Master Drug Library

Animas Bags CE Mark Approval for Animas Vibe Insulin Pump and Dexcom G4 PLATINUM CGM System

Animas Secures FDA Approval for Animas Vibe Insulin Pump and Continuous Glucose Monitoring System

Galt Medical Rolls Out Synergy PICC Product Line

CareFusion Unveils Novel Technologies to Improve IV Medication Management

Tangent Medical Launches NovaCath Integrated IV Catheter System

Hospira Introduces Sapphire Portable Pump

Hospira Unveils Sapphire Multi-Therapy Infusion Pump

Teleflex Releases AutoFuser Disposable Pain Pump



7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Pfizer Considers Sale of the Infusion Pump Business

InfuSystem to Take Over Infusion Pump Assets from InfusAID

Teleflex Acquires Nostix

Pfizer Acquires Hospira

InfuSystem Completes Acquisition of Ciscura

Becton Dickinson Takes Over CareFusion

Aesynt Forms Partnership with Biameditek

Teleflex Inks Agreement with HealthTrust

Hospira Inks Agreement with Cerner for Developing Infusion Pump Information Platform

Animas Partners with Tidepool

Medtronic Partners with BD to Develop New Insulin Pump with BD FlowSmart Technology

Fresenius Kabi Inks Agreement with Amerinet

AngioDynamics Signs Agreement with HealthTrust

Swedish Patent and Registration Office to Grant Patent for Vigmed Closed System, Needle Protecting I.V. Catheters

Hospira Faces Class I Recall of GemStar Infusion System

CareFusion to Acquire Minority Stake in Caesarea Medical Electronics

SMR Technologies Partners with CPIE Pharmacies

Smiths Medical Collaborates with Epic for Smart Infusion Pump Connectivity

Tandem Announces Joint Venture with JDRF



