Global Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Markets 2021-2027 - Expanding Pool of ESRD and CKD Patients

DUBLIN, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Market to Reach $2.6 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Ferric Carboxyl Maltose, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.4% CAGR and reach US$1.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Iron Sucrose segment is readjusted to a revised 5.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $458.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.4% CAGR



The Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs market in the U.S. is estimated at US$458.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$554.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 5.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR.



Other Product Types Segment to Record 4.4% CAGR



In the global Other Product Types segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$338.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$445.5 Million by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$344.5 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.4% CAGR through the analysis period.



Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Iron Deficiency Anemia (IDA) - An Overview

Recent Market Activity

Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Market - A Quick Primer

US and Europe Dominate IV Iron Market

Asia-Pacific - The Fastest Growing Market

- The Fastest Growing Market Leading Intravenous Iron Drugs Globally

Leading IV Iron Drugs Available in the Market

Leading Intravenous Iron Drugs: In a Nutshell

Ferinject/Injectafer - The Leading Intravenous Iron Drug Globally

Venofer - Looses Ground to Ferinject

Feraheme Obtains Broader Label Approval

Feraheme Obtains FDA Filing Acceptance for Treating All Adult Patients Suffering from IDA

Gluconate (Ferrlecit and Nulecit)

Dextran

Global Market Leaders

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 21 Featured)

Allergan Plc. ( Ireland )

) AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( USA )

) Daiichi Sankyo, Inc. ( USA )

) Luitpold Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( USA )

) American Regent, Inc. ( USA )

) Pharmacosmos A/S ( Denmark )

) Sanofi US ( USA )

) Vifor Pharma Ltd. ( Switzerland )

) Vifor Fresenius Medical Care Renal Pharma ( Switzerland )

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Expanding Pool of ESRD and CKD Patients - The Major Growth Driver for Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs

ESRD Prevalence Statistics: An Opportunity Indicator

Increase in Healthcare Spending Bodes Well for Intravenous Iron Drugs Market

Dialysis Patients - A Major Market for Intravenous Iron Supplements

Ageing Population Drives Demand for IV Iron Drugs

Shifting Preference from Oral Iron Drugs to Intravenous Iron Drugs

Comparison of Ferrous Salts with IV Iron Therapy

Other Chronic Diseases with IDA Offer Prospects for IV Iron Drugs

Anemia in Heart Failure - A Market with Huge Potential

Chemotherapy Induced Anemia to Promote IV Iron Supplements

Correction of IDA in Pregnancy Signals Opportunities

Women's Health - A Key Growth Opportunity

Perioperative and Postoperative Anemia - A Niche Market Beckons

Adverse Reactions of IV Iron Preparations Raise Concerns

Dosing Limitations Plague IV Iron Market

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

