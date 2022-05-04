Global Intravenous Solutions Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

DUBLIN, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Intravenous Solutions Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global intravenous solutions market reached a value of US$ 13.2 billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach US$ 18.6 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.96% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Intravenous (IV) solutions are supplemental fluids comprising water, electrolytes, sugar, and medications. They are given to patients according to their requirements, medical condition, age, and body size to restore fluid volume and treat electrolyte balance. At present, they are widely used in IV therapy to replace electrolyte losses, administer drugs and blood products, and supply essential nutrients to the intravascular fluid compartment.



Intravenous Solutions Market Trends

Due to the sudden outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), there is a rise in the demand for IV solutions worldwide to provide essential nutrients to patients in the intensive care unit (ICU). Apart from this, the increasing number of people who have diabetes, cancer, gastrointestinal disorder, and neurological diseases represents another major growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the faster response time and higher efficacy associated with IV solution therapy is contributing to market growth. It is used to overcome chronic dehydration that can cause fatigue, memory problems, irritability, and other medical conditions.

This, along with the increasing participation of individuals in physical activities, is influencing the adoption of IV solutions for a fast recovery. IV solutions are also utilized to improve skin conditions and treat migraines and hangovers. Besides this, leading manufacturers are introducing easy-to-use, portable product variants that can be used as drips at home. Additionally, due to rising environmental concerns, they are developing premixed solutions that reduce the amount of packaging waste. Furthermore, rising investments by health agencies of numerous countries in the healthcare sector are anticipated to create a favorable market outlook.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the market has been analyzed in the report, along with the detailed profiles of the major players operating in the industry. Some of these players are Ajinomoto Co., Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International, Inc., Grifols S.A., and Otsuka Pharmaceutical.



