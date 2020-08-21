Global Intrusion Detection & Prevention Systems Market 2020-2025 - COVID-19, Growing Market for Cloud-based Businesses, Rapid Growth in BYOD and CYOD Trends

DUBLIN, Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems Market by Component (Solutions and Services), Type, Deployment Type (Cloud and On-Premises), Organization Size (SMEs and Large Enterprises), Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (IDPS) Market in the post-COVID-19 scenario is projected to grow from USD 4.8 billion in 2020 to USD 6.2 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.



An increasing number of security breaches and cyberattacks and mandate to follow regulatory and data protection laws have contributed to the growth of the IDPS ecosystem.



By deployment, the cloud segment holds a larger market size in 2020



Organizations are migrating their infrastructure to the cloud due to its lower cost and features, such as agility, scalability, speed, and cost-efficiency. In the cloud deployment mode, a service provider hosts the entire infrastructure and its capabilities, which are provided to organizations on a need-basis and can scale up when required. As the cloud system provides users with the ability to execute tasks anywhere, it makes the system more vulnerable to cyberattacks, and the malware can be spread in these environments more quickly.

However, cloud solutions make detection faster by scanning all the endpoints and servers that are connected in the system. Organizations suffer from staff shortage when it comes to maintaining security operations. Cloud platforms come with other additional services, such as support and consulting which are provided by security vendors, Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs), and other vendors offeringIDPSplatform or solutions.



APAC to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period



Asia Pacific (APAC) comprises of emerging economies, such as India, China, Australia, and Japan, with developed security infrastructure. Machine Learning (ML), the Internet of Things (IoT), big data analytics, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) are emerging methodologies that are being deployed in this region. APAC is home to a large number of established Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), which are growing at a laudable pace to cater to their large customer base.



Despite the growing importance of SMEs in this region, they are most affected mostly by cyber and malware attacks owing to budgetary constraints and resource shortages. According to FireEye, organizations in APAC take almost 3 times as long as the Rest of the World (RoW) to realize that malware has successfully broken into their network mainly because of the dependency on external third-parties. According to a report by Malwarebytes in January 2019, APAC remains a prime target for cyberattacks, with Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and the Philippines among the top 10 countries with most business malware detections globally.



Research Coverage

The market study covers the DP market size across different segments. It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential across different segments, including components, type, organization size, deployment mode, vertical, and region. The study further includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the leading market players, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and market strategies.



Major vendors offering IDPS solutions include Cisco Systems (US), International Business Machines Corporation (US), McAfee LLC (US), Trend Micro Inc. (Japan), Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (US), AT&T Cybersecurity (US), Darktrace (US and UK), FireEye, Inc. (US), Alert Logic, Inc. (US), Fortinet, Inc. (US).

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction

1.1 Introduction to COVID-19

1.2 COVID-19 Health Assessment

1.3 COVID-19 Economic Assessment

1.4 Objectives of the Study

1.5 Market Definition

1.6 Market Scope

1.7 Currency Considered

1.8 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the IDPS Market

4.2 Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems Market, by Component, 2020

4.3 Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems Market, by Organization Size, 2020-2025

4.4 Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems Market, by Deployment Type, 2020-2025

4.5 Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems Market, Market Share of Top 3 Verticals and Regions, 2020



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increase in the Number of Security Breaches and Cyberattacks

5.2.1.2 Mandate to Follow Data Protection Laws and Regulations

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Availability of Open-Source and Substitute Solutions

5.2.2.2 Limited Security Budget Among Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Market for Cloud-Based Businesses

5.2.3.2 Rapid Growth in BYOD and CYOD Trends

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack of Skilled Security Professionals

5.3 COVID-19 Pandemic-Driven Market Dynamics and Factor Analysis

5.3.1 Drivers and Opportunities

5.3.2 Restraints and Challenges

5.3.3 Cumulative Growth Analysis

5.4 Regulatory Implications

5.4.1 General Data Protection Regulation

5.4.2 Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard

5.4.3 Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act

5.4.4 Federal Information Security Management Act

5.4.5 Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act

5.4.6 Sarbanes-Oxley Act

5.4.7 International Organization for Standardization 27001



6 Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems Market, by Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Solutions

6.3 Services



7 Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems Market, by Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Network-Based

7.3 Wireless-Based

7.4 Network Behavior Analysis

7.5 Host-Based



8 Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems Market, by Deployment Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Cloud

8.3 On-Premises



9 Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems Market, by Organization Size

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

9.3 Large Enterprises



10 Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems Market, by Vertical

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

10.3 Government and Defense

10.4 Healthcare

10.5 IT and Telecom

10.6 Retail and Ecommerce

10.7 Manufacturing

10.8 Others



11 Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems Market, by Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.3 Europe

11.4 Asia-Pacific

11.5 Middle East and Africa

11.6 Latin America



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

12.2.1 Visionary Leaders

12.2.2 Innovators

12.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

12.2.4 Emerging Companies

12.3 Competitive Scenario

12.3.1 New Product Launches and Product Enhancements

12.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

12.3.3 Mergers and Acquisitions



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Cisco Systems

13.3 IBM

13.4 McAfee

13.5 Trend Micro

13.6 Palo Alto Networks

13.7 AT&T Cybersecurity

13.8 Darktrace

13.9 Fireeye

13.10 Alert Logic

13.11 Fortinet

13.12 Watchguard

13.13 Vectra

13.14 NSFocus

13.15 Armor Defense

13.16 Bluvector

13.17 Extrahop Networks

13.18 Hilstone Networks

13.19 Secureworks

13.20 Huawei

13.21 Bricata

13.22 Other Major Players in the Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Market

13.23 Right to Win

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6g7xh

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

