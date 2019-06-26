Global Inventory Benchmarking Vertical Sector Trends Report 2019: Compare Many of the World's Leading Manufacturers and Retailers Against Key Financial Supply Chain Metrics
DUBLIN, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Inventory Benchmarking Vertical Sector Trends: A Critical Benchmark for Inventory Management" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
A critical benchmark for inventory management. Inventory Benchmarking Vertical Sector Trends compares many of the world's leading manufacturers and retailers against key financial supply chain metrics.
In particular it:
- Defines the key ratios available from financial disclosures
- Conducts a by-industry vertical sector analysis of inventory management and benchmarking data for the high tech, automotive, retail, pharmaceutical, fashion and consumer goods industries
- Examines the supply chain and inventory management strategies of selected blue chip companies with reference to these benchmarks
- Where available, examines the different types of inventory held by these companies and how these have changed
- Compares and contrasts the performance of these companies.
Inventory Benchmarking Vertical Sector Trends also includes exclusive access to an online data pack with interactive charts, tables and downloadable data.
Key questions the report answers
- How are benchmarks calculated and what do they mean?
- Why are lean inventory supply chains considered advantageous?
- Are companies still focused on reducing inventory?
- Which sectors and companies have highest and lowest days inventory?
- How do you quantify improvements in the operational and financial performance of retailers and manufacturers?
Exclusive highlights
- By-industry vertical sector analysis of inventory management and benchmarking data for the high tech, automotive, retail, pharmaceutical, fashion and consumer goods industries
- Analysis of supply chain and inventory management strategies adopted by selected blue chip companies, and a comparison of the performance of these companies
- Inventory management strategies and key trends within each vertical sector
- Analysis of 'Inventory Turnover' and Days of Supply in Inventory'
This report is perfect for:
- Business Development teams of LSPs
- Global manufacturers and retailers
- Banks and financial institutions
- Supply chain managers and directors
- Marketing managers
- Knowledge managers
- Investors
- All C-level executives
Key Topics Covered:
Key Findings
1. Introduction
- Supply Chain Management and Company Performance
- The key benchmarks
- Increasing inventory levels
- Industry sector performance
- Industry sector DSI progression
- Cross-industry upper quintile DSI
- Cross-industry lower quintile DSI
2. High Tech
2.1 High Tech: Consumer Electronics
- Company DSI: Ten lowest
- Most days added/reduced
- Dell
- Hewlett Packard
- Lenovo
- Apple
- Selected company comparisons
- Inventory metric comparisons
- Conclusion
- DSI Table
2.2 High Tech: Other
- Inventory strategy overview: Contract Manufacturing
- Inventory strategy overview: Semiconductors
- Company DSI: Ten lowest
- Sector DSI average progression
- Most days added/reduced in past 10 years
- Cisco
- Jabil
- Western Digital
- DSI Table
3. Retail
- Inventory trends - the impact of e-retail
- Amazon
3.1 Retail: Department Stores
- Average DSI
- Most days added/reduced in past 10 years
- John Lewis
- Sears
- Macy's
- Nordstrom
- DSI Table
3.2 Retail: Supermarkets
- Introduction
- Trends in DSI
- Walmart
- Marks & Spencer
- Aldi
- Tesco
- Carrefour
- DSI Table
- Conclusion
4. Pharmaceutical
- Inventory management in pharmaceuticals
- Most days added/reduced in past 10 years
- DSI meaning for the industry
- Johnson & Johnson
- GSK
- Pfizer
- Conclusion
- DSI Table
5. Automotive
- Inventory trend
- Company DSI: Ten lowest
- Toyota
- Volkswagen
- Ford
- Tesla
- Conclusion
- DSI Table
6. Fashion
- Inventory strategy overview
- Inventory strategy overview - Fast Fashion
- Inventory strategy overview - Luxury Brands
- Company DSI: Ten lowest
- Sector DSI Average progression
- Most days added/reduced in past 10 years
- Inditex
- Adidas
- Superdry
- DSI Table
7. Consumer Goods
- Inventory strategy overview
- Ten lowest DSI
- Most days added/reduced in past 10 years
- Selected manufacturers
- Unilever
- Procter & Gamble
- Kimberley-Clark
- Conclusion
- DSI Table
Companies Mentioned
- Adidas
- Aldi
- Amazon
- Apple
- Carrefour
- Cisco
- Dell
- Ford
- GSK
- Hewlett Packard
- Inditex
- Jabil
- John Lewis
- Johnson & Johnson
- Kimberley-Clark
- Lenovo
- Macy's
- Marks & Spencer
- Nordstrom
- Pfizer
- Procter & Gamble
- Sears
- Superdry
- Tesco
- Tesla
- Toyota
- Unilever
- Volkswagen
- Walmart
- Western Digital
