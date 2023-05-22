Global Investment Banking Trading Services Market Report 2023: Need for Advisory and Consultancy Services Fuels the Sector

DUBLIN, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Investment Banking Trading Services Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the market.

The global investment banking trading services market is expected to grow from $342.35 billion in 2022 to $371.61 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.55%. The investment banking trading services market is expected to reach $516.27 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.57%.

Major players in the investment banking trading services market are Bank of America Corporation, Barclays Bank PLC., Citigroup Inc., Credit Suisse Group AG, Deutsche Bank AG, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Morgan Stanley, UBS Group AG, Wells Fargo & Company, HSBC Holdings PLC., BNP Paribas S.A, Societe Generale Group, ABN AMRO Bank N.V. and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.

Measure the impact of high global inflation on market growth.

Investment banking and trading services refer to banking firm that provides various types of financial services, such as proprietary trading or trading securities for clients. It assists businesses in evaluating financial markets in order to raise funds and meet other business needs.



The main types of investment banking trading services are equity underwriting and debt underwriting services, trading and related services, financial advisory, and other service types. A financial advisory service refers to a team of qualified professionals who provide advice regarding how money and assets should be managed. They are used by BFSI, healthcare, manufacturing, energy and utilities, it and telecom, retail and consumer goods, media and entertainment, and other industry verticals



The investment banking trading services market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides investment banking trading services optical components market statistics, including investment banking trading services optical components industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with an investment banking trading services optical components market share, detailed investment banking trading services optical components market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the investment banking trading services optical components industry. This investment banking trading services optical components market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.



Technological advancements have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the investment banking trading services market. Major companies operating in the investment banking trading services market are focused on developing cloud-based solutions.



In October 2022, FMI Corporation, a US-based consulting and investment banking services acquired SLATE Partners LLC for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition, FMI Corporation gained significant transactional experience and complementary talent from SLATE Partners LLC.

The addition also strengthens FMI's M&A skills and industry experience in building goods, facilities services, and contractor services, as well as its role as an advisor to private equity portfolio firms. SLATE Partners LLC is a US-based boutique investment bank. In the building material and building services industries, SLATE Partners provides sell-side and buy-side mergers and acquisitions (M&A) advisory services.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the investment banking trading services market in 2022. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the investment banking trading services market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.



The need for advisory and consultancy services is expected to propel the growth of the investment banking and trading services market going forward. Advisory services are consulting services performed by a CPA to develop findings, conclusions, and recommendations for a client whereas a consulting service is the provision of expertise or strategic advice for consideration and decision-making. Investment banking and trading services provide advisory services including IPOs for companies who wanted to go public, merger and acquisition advisory services, and other services.

For instance, in February 2022, according to Statistics Canada, a Canada-based government agency, the management, scientific, and technical consulting services reported $22.4 billion in operating revenue in 2020, an increase of 0.6% from the previous year. Therefore, the need for advisory and consultancy services is driving the growth of the investment banking and trading services

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Investment Banking Trading Services Market Characteristics



3. Investment Banking Trading Services Market Trends And Strategies



4. Investment Banking Trading Services Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. COVID-19 Impact On Investment Banking Trading Services Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Investment Banking Trading Services Market

4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On Investment Banking Trading Services Market



5. Investment Banking Trading Services Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Investment Banking Trading Services Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Investment Banking Trading Services Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Investment Banking Trading Services Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Investment Banking Trading Services Market, Segmentation By Service Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Equity Underwriting And Debt Underwriting Services

Trading And Related Services

Financial Advisory

Other Service Types

6.2. Global Investment Banking Trading Services Market, Segmentation By Industry Vertical, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

BFSI

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Energy And Utilities

IT And Telecom

Retail And Consumer Goods

Media And Entertainment

Other Industry Vertical

7. Investment Banking Trading Services Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Investment Banking Trading Services Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Investment Banking Trading Services Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

