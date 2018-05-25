Global Invisible Orthodontics Market 2018-2022 with 3M, Align Technology, ClearCorrect, Dentsply Sirona, Danaher & American Orthodontics Dominating

The Global invisible orthodontics market to grow at a CAGR of 12.93% during the period 2018-2022.



Global invisible orthodontics market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of products and end-users.



According to the report, the increasing target population requiring invisible orthodontics will be a key driver for the growth of this market. Invisible orthodontics are used for treating malocclusion or teeth irregularity that is prevalent in oral pathologies. This teeth irregularity is common after tooth decay and periodontal disorders.



The increasing adoption of CAD/CAM technology will be a key trend driving the growth of the market. CAD/CAM technology has evolved significantly and being steadily integrated with orthodontics. With the technological advances, vendors are offering superior and advanced invisible braces. This technology offers advantages such as shortened treatment time and reduced invasiveness.



Further, the report states that the high cost of invisible orthodontics will affect the growth of this market. In comparison to traditional methods, invisible orthodontics are expensive and this cost includes dentists' fees, type of orthodontics and therapy, number of brackets, type of invisible orthodontics required, and the percentage of insurance coverage.



Key vendors

3M

Align Technology

ClearCorrect

Dentsply Sirona

Danaher

American Orthodontics



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Clear aligners - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Ceramic braces - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Lingual braces - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by product

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Segmentation by end-user

Dental and orthodontic clinics

Hospitals

PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

Increase in adoption of CAD/CAM technology

Growing demand for cosmetic dentistry

Technological advances/improvements in invisible orthodontics

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

3M

Align Technology

ClearCorrect

Dentsply Sirona

Danaher

AMERICAN ORTHODONTICS

PART 16: APPENDIX



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qf5m3r/global_invisible?w=5



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-invisible-orthodontics-market-2018-2022-with-3m-align-technology-clearcorrect-dentsply-sirona-danaher--american-orthodontics-dominating-300654974.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

