Global Invisible Orthodontics Market 2018-2022 with 3M, Align Technology, ClearCorrect, Dentsply Sirona, Danaher & American Orthodontics Dominating

DUBLIN, May 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Invisible Orthodontics Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global invisible orthodontics market to grow at a CAGR of 12.93% during the period 2018-2022.
Global invisible orthodontics market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of products and end-users.
According to the report, the increasing target population requiring invisible orthodontics will be a key driver for the growth of this market. Invisible orthodontics are used for treating malocclusion or teeth irregularity that is prevalent in oral pathologies. This teeth irregularity is common after tooth decay and periodontal disorders.
The increasing adoption of CAD/CAM technology will be a key trend driving the growth of the market. CAD/CAM technology has evolved significantly and being steadily integrated with orthodontics. With the technological advances, vendors are offering superior and advanced invisible braces. This technology offers advantages such as shortened treatment time and reduced invasiveness.
Further, the report states that the high cost of invisible orthodontics will affect the growth of this market. In comparison to traditional methods, invisible orthodontics are expensive and this cost includes dentists' fees, type of orthodontics and therapy, number of brackets, type of invisible orthodontics required, and the percentage of insurance coverage.
Key vendors
- 3M
- Align Technology
- ClearCorrect
- Dentsply Sirona
- Danaher
- American Orthodontics
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- Clear aligners - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Ceramic braces - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Lingual braces - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by product
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Segmentation by end-user
- Dental and orthodontic clinics
- Hospitals
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
- Increase in adoption of CAD/CAM technology
- Growing demand for cosmetic dentistry
- Technological advances/improvements in invisible orthodontics
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- 3M
- Align Technology
- ClearCorrect
- Dentsply Sirona
- Danaher
- AMERICAN ORTHODONTICS
PART 16: APPENDIX
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qf5m3r/global_invisible?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-invisible-orthodontics-market-2018-2022-with-3m-align-technology-clearcorrect-dentsply-sirona-danaher--american-orthodontics-dominating-300654974.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article