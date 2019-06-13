Global Ion Channel Modulators Markets, 2015-2019 & 2022: Recent Industry Activity / Industry Overview / Focus on Select Players
Jun 13, 2019, 08:45 ET
DUBLIN, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ion Channel Modulators: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Ion Channel Modulators in US$ Million.
The report profiles 39 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Allergan plc (Ireland)
- AstraZeneca (UK)
- Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals (Germany)
- Biogen, Inc. (USA)
- GlaxoSmithKline Plc. (UK)
- H. Lundbeck A/S (Denmark)
- Johnson & Johnson (USA)
- Novartis AG (Switzerland)
- Parion Sciences, Inc. (USA)
- Pfizer, Inc. (USA)
- Sanofi S.A. (France)
Key Topics Covered:
1. OUTLOOK
Ion Channel Modulators
A Receding Market
Current and Future Analysis
Aging Population: Creating Need for More Efficient and Safe Drugs
Competitive Scenario
Leading Ion Channel Modulators Worldwide: 2016 Patent Expiries of Select Ion Channel Modulators
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Ion Channels
A Peek into Their Types, Functional Use and Diversity
Ion Channels
Difficult Drug Targets
Currently Available Ion Channel Modulating Drugs in the Market
Select Ion Channel Modulator Drugs by Mode of Action
Ion Channel Modulators by Therapeutic Indication
Cardiovascular Diseases/ Hypertension
Arrhythmia Treatment
Convulsions
Pain Management
Oncology
Diabetes
Ion Channel Modulation of Antiemetics
Ion Channel Modulators Find Extensive Use in Neglected Tropical Diseases
Other Therapeutic Areas
Ion Channel Screening Aided by APC
Growing Interest in Outsourcing of Ion Channel Services
Selectivity against Subtypes
Need of the Hour for Na Channel Blockers
Select First Gen Sodium Ion Channel Modulators and Indications
Sodium Channel Subtypes, Specific Tissues and Indications
Strong Potential Na Channel Blockers for Use in Neuropathic Pain
New Trial Questions Nifedipine's Use for Treating Chronic Chilblains
3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Ion Channel Modulators: An Introduction
Biological Significance of Ion Channels
Ion Channel Modulators as an Option for Treating Diseases
Types of Ion Channels
Voltage-Gated Ion Channels
Extracellular Ligand-gated Ion Channels
Intracellular Ligand-gated Ion Channels
4. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Begins Phase I Trials on XEN1101 Potassium Channel Opener
AstraZeneca Inks Agreement with Aspen for Residual Rights to its Anesthetics Portfolio
Parion Grants Global Rights for P-321 to Shire
Xenon Adds XEN1101 Potassium Channel Modulator to Its Pipeline
Alvogen Recalls 24 Lots of Nifedipine
Parion Commences Phase II Clinical Trial of P-321
AstraZeneca Sells Rights of Anesthetics to Aspen
AstraZeneca Inks Licensing Deal with CMS
Evotec and Asahi Collaborate for Screening of Ion Channel Targets
Catalyst Merges with Targacept
XRpro Acquires Pfizer's Ion Channel Biology Platform
Vertex and Parion Team Up to Develop ENaC Inhibitors
Parion Initiates Enrollment for Phase II Clinical Trial for P in Cystic Fibrosis
Biogen Idec Changes Name to Biogen
Biogen Idec Acquires Convergence Pharmaceuticals
Pfizer Wins Court Ruling to Block Generic Versions of Lyrica Up to 2018
Forest Labs Discontinues Namenda 5/10 mg Tablets, Launches Namenda XR
Forest Files Lawsuit against Namenda Generic Manufacturers
Cytocentrics Bioscience Selects Drug Safety Testing Center as its Distributor in Japanese Market
Zalicus Licenses Its Entire Sodium Channel Modulator Program to AnaBios Corporation
EPIRUS Merges with Zalicus
5. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 39 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 41)
- The United States (18)
- Canada (2)
- Japan (1)
- Europe (19)
- France (2)
- Germany (2)
- The United Kingdom (6)
- Italy (2)
- Rest of Europe (7)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (1)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q2acqp
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article