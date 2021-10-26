Global Ionic Liquids Market Research Report 2021: A $55.8 Million Market by 2026 - Data from 2020, Estimates for 2021 and CAGR Projections Through 2026

DUBLIN, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ionic Liquids: Environmentally Sustainable Solvent, Energy Storage and Separation Processes" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global ionic liquids market should reach $55.8 million by 2026 from $43.0 million in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.

This report reviews both global and regional ionic liquid markets for different end-use industries. The report analyzes the current market status and trends and provides growth forecasts for the five-year period from 2020 to 2026. The report has detailed analyses of key trends and opportunities that would help market growth. It will also analyze the major challenges faced by manufacturers and end-users of ionic liquids.

Ionic liquids, a small specialty chemical market, have recently started to receive attention from investors and end-users. The industry is expanding slowly but steadily as suppliers struggle to keep pace with the global demand for alternative, environmentally friendly technologies across different applications including energy storage, industrial solvents and biomass processing.

High manufacturing costs as a result of small-scale batch production are a primary barrier to the penetration of materials in end-use applications. High raw material costs are hindering the number of players entering the market. As with other emerging technologies, cost benefits may not be immediately obvious due to the low volume of production. The publisher expects a large-scale ionic liquid supply by 2022, along with at least a 70% decline in price. For instance, Chevron commercialized an alkylation unit based on the ionic liquid in April 2021.

Security of supply and cost is the two major factors affecting the global IL market. Today, there are many suppliers of ionic liquids with production capacity varying from the gram scale to the multi-ton scale. As the demand for ionic liquids has not been established properly in many of its end-use application markets, suppliers are restricting their full capacity production or producing on a small scale. This has resulted in high production costs, and as a result, many end users do not find ionic liquids to be price competitive.

Though today there are only a limited number of commercial processes available that use ionic liquids, there is clearly a path forward that suggests that ionic liquid technologies are viable if costs can be controlled. The application market is dominated by startups and university spin-offs in partnership with conventional ionic liquid manufacturers. With the recent success in commercialization and market adoption stories, ionic liquid technologies are certain to broaden in the coming years.

Supportive government regulations in many regions are anticipated to have a positive impact on the global ionic liquid market, especially for renewable technology applications. Stringent regulations banning certain toxic solvents and processed chemicals in various industry sectors, especially in developed regions such as the U.S. and Europe, are primarily propelling the market growth. Incentives offered by governments, especially promoting the use of renewable sources, are expected to have a positive impact on global ionic liquid demand for the next five years.

The solvent and catalyst application market will remain the major end-use market for ionic liquids by value during the forecast period, followed by separation processes, electrochemical devices and biotechnology. However, the electrochemical device market is expected to grow at the largest CAGR during the forecast period.

The report will also have a separate section highlighting the impact of COVID-19 on the ionic liquid market at a global level. The section will include the impact of COVID-19 on the demand and supply of ionic liquids, as well as various strategic decisions taken by the government to boost the market.

Report Highlights

The solvents and catalysts segment of the global ionic liquids market is expected to grow from $17.8 million in 2021 to $23.7 million in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.9% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.

in 2021 to in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.9% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026. The biotechnology segment of the global ionic liquids market is expected to grow from $6.0 million in 2021 to $8.4 million in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.2% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.

The Report Includes

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

Coverage of milestones in the history of ionic liquids; explanation of characteristics of ionic liquids such as low vapor pressure, stability, and environmental friendliness, and discussion on current events within the industry

Description of commercial ionic liquids production technologies and discussion on ionic liquids as a sustainable replacement of traditional organic solvents

Detailed analysis of the current market trends and forecast, relevant R&D activities, new products launches and product enhancement in the industry and discussion of regulatory elements that are affecting the future marketplace

Analysis of supply and sourcing issues, latest development, commercialization hurdles, market trend, and demand-side analysis

Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies

Comprehensive company profiles of the suppliers of different types of ionic liquids, including BASF SE, Ionic Liquid Chemicals LLC, Koei Chemical Co., Ltd., Proionic GMBH, Solvay and Synthio Chemicals Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Technology Background

Structure of Ionic Liquids

Types of Ionic Liquids

Imidazolium Ionic Liquids

Pyridinium Ionic Liquids

Ammonium Ionic Liquids

Phosphonium Ionic Liquids

Pyrrolidinium Ionic Liquids

Piperidinium Ionic Liquids

Generations of Ionic Liquids

Physical and Chemical Properties

Electrical Conductivity

Electrochemical Stability

Physical and Thermal Stability

Color

Hygroscopicity

Solvency

Toxicity

Ionic Liquid Synthesis Methods

Chapter 4 Market Overview

Overview

Industry Structure

Pricing Analysis

Pricing Methodology

Pricing Analysis

Market Dynamics

Chapter 5 Market Trends

Value Chain Analysis

Raw Materials and Product Manufacturing

Distribution

End Users

Impact of COVID-19 on Ionic Liquid Market

Introduction

Impact on Demand

Impact on Supply

Conclusion

Ionic Liquid-Based Technology Commercialization

BASF SE

Evonik

Eastman Chemical Co.

Sigma-Aldrich (a subsidiary of Merck Group)

Queens University Ionic Liquids Laboratory (QUILL) and Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS)

Ionic Liquids Laboratory (QUILL) and Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS) Chevron Corp.

Air Products Inc.

Linde PLC

IoLiTec Ionic Liquids Technologies GmbH

Proionic GmbH

Central Glass Co., Ltd.

NoHMs Technologies

Eli Lilly and Co.

IFP Group

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Application

Electrochemical Devices

Electrolytes for Lithium-Ion Batteries (LiBs)

Supercapacitors

Dye-Sensitized Solar Cells

Biotechnology

Commercialization Initiatives

Industrial Solvents and Catalysts

Commercialization Initiatives

Plasticizer/Polymer Additive

Ionic Liquids as Lubricants

Separation Processes

Membrane Gas Separation

Liquid-Liquid Extraction

Extractive Distillation

Metal Finishing

Aluminum Electro-Deposition

Electropolishing

Chrome Electro-Plating

Others

Commercialization Initiatives

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region

Market Opportunity by Major Regions

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

BASF SE

Henan Tianfu Chemical Co., Ltd.

Iolitec Ionic Liquids Technologies Gmbh

Ionic Liquid Chemicals Llc

Jinxi Jinkai Chemical Co., Ltd.

Koei Chemical Co., Ltd.

Ottokemi

Proionic Gmbh

Solaronix Sa

Solvay

Solvionic

Strem Chemicals Inc. (A Subsidiary Of Ascensus Specialties)

Synthio Chemicals Inc.

Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bb80ay

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

