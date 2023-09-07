Global IoT Device Management Solutions: Addressing Complexity and Seizing Market Opportunities Across Verticals (2023)

DUBLIN, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "IoT Device Management Market by Consumer, Enterprise, Industrial, and Government IoT Device Provisioning, Administration, Surveillance, Maintenance and Analytics 2023 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The IoT device management market is poised for substantial growth, driven by the proliferation of IoT networks and the increasing complexity of IoT systems. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of this dynamic market, shedding light on key requirements, functionality, leading companies, solutions, market opportunities, and challenges across various industry verticals.

The report examines the IoT device management landscape across four major market segments: Consumer, Enterprise, Industrial, and Government. Here are some of the key findings:

Consumer IoT Device Management: Integrated platforms are set to lead the way, reaching a projected value of $927 million by 2028. These platforms are vital for seamless management and control of consumer IoT devices. Enterprise IoT Device Management: Enterprise IoT devices play a crucial role across various industries, and reliable, secure management solutions are imperative. The report highlights the diversity of IoT device roles and the importance of tailored management solutions. Industrial IoT Device Management: The industrial IoT sector is marked by mission-critical systems and processes. IoT device management in this space is of paramount importance, particularly for ensuring the uptime, security, and performance of interconnected devices. Government IoT Device Management: Government IoT can be categorized into Administration and Essential Services, both of which have unique needs and priorities. Mission-critical systems demand robust IoT device management solutions to maintain quality of service.

The IoT Device Management Market Report further segments the market by deployment type, product segment, and service type. These detailed insights enable businesses to target specific market niches effectively.

In addition to the sector-specific considerations, the report identifies key drivers shaping the IoT device management market:

IoT Devices: The rapid growth of IoT networks and systems is expanding the volume and variety of devices, necessitating scalable and adaptable IoT device management solutions. IoT Security: Heightened concerns over network security drive the demand for device interaction, encompassing both traditional and AI-based security measures to protect devices, data, and systems. IoT Device Monitoring and Maintenance: The need to monitor IoT device health is increasing, particularly for devices with mission-critical roles, as interconnected networks and devices become more prevalent. Edge Computing in IoT Networks: With the move toward edge computing and the deployment of 5G networks, IoT device management at the network's edge is gaining importance for efficient data management, security, and monitoring.

The report offers comprehensive market sizing, segment-specific insights, and in-depth analysis to help businesses navigate the evolving landscape of IoT device management.

by Deployment Type Market:

Integrated Platform

Platform as a Service

Standalone Software

Support and Maintenance

by Product Segment Market:

Device Installation and Configuration

Device Provisioning

Device Indexing and Search

Device Logging and Access Control

Device Monitoring and Tuning

Troubleshooting and Firmware Updates

Data Management

Real-Time Streaming Analytics

Network Bandwidth Management

Security Solutions and Updates

by Service Type:

Professional Services

Cloud-based/Remote Management Platform

by Cloud Deployment Type:

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid

by Product Segment:

Device Installation and Configuration

Device Provisioning

Device Indexing and Search

Device Logging and Access Control

Device Monitoring and Tuning

Troubleshooting and Firmware Updates

Data Management

Real-Time Streaming Analytics

Network Bandwidth Management

Security Solutions and Updates

by Market Segment:

Consumer

Enterprise

Industrial

Government

by Device Type:

Sports and Fitness Wearable

Entertainment and Gaming (Gaming consoles, DVD players, Recorders, etc.)

Energy Management (Air conditioners, Temperature controllers, Smart lighting, Smart windows, etc.)

Consumer Appliances (TV, Refrigerators, Washing machines, Dishwashers, Microwaves, Cooking appliances, Coffee machines, etc.)

Security and Monitoring (CCTVs, Door Locks, Other gadgets)

Voice Assistants

Smart Car Accessories

Other

by Product Segment:

Device Installation and Configuration

Device Provisioning

Device Indexing and Search

Device Logging and Access Control

Device Monitoring and Tuning

Troubleshooting and Firmware Updates

Data Management

Real-Time Streaming Analytics

Network Bandwidth Management

Security Solution and Updates

by Device Type:

Energy Management (Air conditioners, Temperature controllers, Smart lighting, Smart windows, etc.)

Office Accessories (VoIP, Printers, Fax machines, Projectors, Vending machines, etc.)

Security and Monitoring (CCTVs, Cameras)

Other

by Product Segment:

Device Installation and Configuration

Device Provisioning

Device Indexing and Search

Device Logging and Access Control

Device Monitoring and Tuning

Troubleshooting and Firmware Updates

Data Management

Real-Time Streaming Analytics

Network Bandwidth Management

Security Solution and Updates

by Device Type:

Plant and Machinery (CNC Machines, Special purpose machines, Mixers, Blenders, Grinders, Boilers, Robotic Lines, etc.)

Industrial Tools and Equipment (Cutting, Drilling, Fitting, Masonry, Soldering, Fixing, etc.)

Industrial Vehicles (Forklifts, Cranes, etc.)

Hospital Equipment (Mobile furniture, Monitoring and Diagnostic Equipment, Surgical tools, Pathology and Laboratory Equipment, Ambulance)

Fleet Vehicles

Industrial Robots

Smart Utility Meters (Water, Electricity, Gas)

Oilfield and Natural Gas Equipment

Energy Management (Air conditioners, Temperature controllers, Smart lighting, Smart windows, etc.)

Office Accessories (VoIP, Printers, Fax machines, Projectors, Vending machines, etc.)

Security and Monitoring (CCTVs, Cameras)

Other

by Product Segment:

Device Installation and Configuration

Device Provisioning

Device Indexing and Search

Device Logging and Access Control

Device Monitoring and Tuning

Troubleshooting and Firmware Updates

Data Management

Real-Time Streaming Analytics

Network Bandwidth Management

Security Solution and Updates

by Device Type:

Smart City Infrastructure and Devices

IoT Sensors

Energy Management (Air conditioners, Temperature controllers, Smart lighting, Smart windows, etc.)

Office Accessories (VoIP, Printers, Fax machines, Projectors, Vending machines, etc.)

Security and Monitoring (CCTVs, Cameras)

Scanning and Surveillance Systems

Other

Select Report Benefits:

Comprehensive IoT device management market sizing from 2023 to 2028

Analysis of consumer, enterprise, industrial, and government market segments

Identify areas of concern and opportunity for key verticals such as medical devices

Recognize target devices for each segment and identify market potential for each area

