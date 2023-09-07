Global IoT Device Management Solutions: Addressing Complexity and Seizing Market Opportunities Across Verticals (2023)

07 Sep, 2023, 14:00 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "IoT Device Management Market by Consumer, Enterprise, Industrial, and Government IoT Device Provisioning, Administration, Surveillance, Maintenance and Analytics 2023 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The IoT device management market is poised for substantial growth, driven by the proliferation of IoT networks and the increasing complexity of IoT systems. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of this dynamic market, shedding light on key requirements, functionality, leading companies, solutions, market opportunities, and challenges across various industry verticals.
The report examines the IoT device management landscape across four major market segments: Consumer, Enterprise, Industrial, and Government. Here are some of the key findings:
- Consumer IoT Device Management: Integrated platforms are set to lead the way, reaching a projected value of $927 million by 2028. These platforms are vital for seamless management and control of consumer IoT devices.
- Enterprise IoT Device Management: Enterprise IoT devices play a crucial role across various industries, and reliable, secure management solutions are imperative. The report highlights the diversity of IoT device roles and the importance of tailored management solutions.
- Industrial IoT Device Management: The industrial IoT sector is marked by mission-critical systems and processes. IoT device management in this space is of paramount importance, particularly for ensuring the uptime, security, and performance of interconnected devices.
- Government IoT Device Management: Government IoT can be categorized into Administration and Essential Services, both of which have unique needs and priorities. Mission-critical systems demand robust IoT device management solutions to maintain quality of service.
The IoT Device Management Market Report further segments the market by deployment type, product segment, and service type. These detailed insights enable businesses to target specific market niches effectively.
In addition to the sector-specific considerations, the report identifies key drivers shaping the IoT device management market:
- IoT Devices: The rapid growth of IoT networks and systems is expanding the volume and variety of devices, necessitating scalable and adaptable IoT device management solutions.
- IoT Security: Heightened concerns over network security drive the demand for device interaction, encompassing both traditional and AI-based security measures to protect devices, data, and systems.
- IoT Device Monitoring and Maintenance: The need to monitor IoT device health is increasing, particularly for devices with mission-critical roles, as interconnected networks and devices become more prevalent.
- Edge Computing in IoT Networks: With the move toward edge computing and the deployment of 5G networks, IoT device management at the network's edge is gaining importance for efficient data management, security, and monitoring.
The report offers comprehensive market sizing, segment-specific insights, and in-depth analysis to help businesses navigate the evolving landscape of IoT device management.
by Deployment Type Market:
- Integrated Platform
- Platform as a Service
- Standalone Software
- Support and Maintenance
by Product Segment Market:
- Device Installation and Configuration
- Device Provisioning
- Device Indexing and Search
- Device Logging and Access Control
- Device Monitoring and Tuning
- Troubleshooting and Firmware Updates
- Data Management
- Real-Time Streaming Analytics
- Network Bandwidth Management
- Security Solutions and Updates
by Service Type:
- Professional Services
- Cloud-based/Remote Management Platform
by Cloud Deployment Type:
- Public Cloud
- Private Cloud
- Hybrid
by Product Segment:
- Device Installation and Configuration
- Device Provisioning
- Device Indexing and Search
- Device Logging and Access Control
- Device Monitoring and Tuning
- Troubleshooting and Firmware Updates
- Data Management
- Real-Time Streaming Analytics
- Network Bandwidth Management
- Security Solutions and Updates
by Market Segment:
- Consumer
- Enterprise
- Industrial
- Government
by Device Type:
- Sports and Fitness Wearable
- Entertainment and Gaming (Gaming consoles, DVD players, Recorders, etc.)
- Energy Management (Air conditioners, Temperature controllers, Smart lighting, Smart windows, etc.)
- Consumer Appliances (TV, Refrigerators, Washing machines, Dishwashers, Microwaves, Cooking appliances, Coffee machines, etc.)
- Security and Monitoring (CCTVs, Door Locks, Other gadgets)
- Voice Assistants
- Smart Car Accessories
- Other
by Product Segment:
- Device Installation and Configuration
- Device Provisioning
- Device Indexing and Search
- Device Logging and Access Control
- Device Monitoring and Tuning
- Troubleshooting and Firmware Updates
- Data Management
- Real-Time Streaming Analytics
- Network Bandwidth Management
- Security Solution and Updates
by Device Type:
- Energy Management (Air conditioners, Temperature controllers, Smart lighting, Smart windows, etc.)
- Office Accessories (VoIP, Printers, Fax machines, Projectors, Vending machines, etc.)
- Security and Monitoring (CCTVs, Cameras)
- Other
by Product Segment:
- Device Installation and Configuration
- Device Provisioning
- Device Indexing and Search
- Device Logging and Access Control
- Device Monitoring and Tuning
- Troubleshooting and Firmware Updates
- Data Management
- Real-Time Streaming Analytics
- Network Bandwidth Management
- Security Solution and Updates
by Device Type:
- Plant and Machinery (CNC Machines, Special purpose machines, Mixers, Blenders, Grinders, Boilers, Robotic Lines, etc.)
- Industrial Tools and Equipment (Cutting, Drilling, Fitting, Masonry, Soldering, Fixing, etc.)
- Industrial Vehicles (Forklifts, Cranes, etc.)
- Hospital Equipment (Mobile furniture, Monitoring and Diagnostic Equipment, Surgical tools, Pathology and Laboratory Equipment, Ambulance)
- Fleet Vehicles
- Industrial Robots
- Smart Utility Meters (Water, Electricity, Gas)
- Oilfield and Natural Gas Equipment
- Energy Management (Air conditioners, Temperature controllers, Smart lighting, Smart windows, etc.)
- Office Accessories (VoIP, Printers, Fax machines, Projectors, Vending machines, etc.)
- Security and Monitoring (CCTVs, Cameras)
- Other
by Product Segment:
- Device Installation and Configuration
- Device Provisioning
- Device Indexing and Search
- Device Logging and Access Control
- Device Monitoring and Tuning
- Troubleshooting and Firmware Updates
- Data Management
- Real-Time Streaming Analytics
- Network Bandwidth Management
- Security Solution and Updates
by Device Type:
- Smart City Infrastructure and Devices
- IoT Sensors
- Energy Management (Air conditioners, Temperature controllers, Smart lighting, Smart windows, etc.)
- Office Accessories (VoIP, Printers, Fax machines, Projectors, Vending machines, etc.)
- Security and Monitoring (CCTVs, Cameras)
- Scanning and Surveillance Systems
- Other
Select Report Benefits:
- Comprehensive IoT device management market sizing from 2023 to 2028
- Analysis of consumer, enterprise, industrial, and government market segments
- Identify areas of concern and opportunity for key verticals such as medical devices
- Recognize target devices for each segment and identify market potential for each area
Companies Mentioned
- Aeris
- Amazon
- IBM
- Jamf
- PTC
- SOTI
- Telit
- VMware
- WSO2
- Xively (LogMeIn)
- Zentri (Silicon Labs)
- Sophos PLC
- Amplia Soluciones S.L.
- Citrix Systems
- Huawei Technologies
- Matrix42 AG
- Barbara IoT
- ARM Ltd. (SoftBank Group)
- Advantech
- SiteWhere LLC.
- BlackBerry Limited
- Proximetry Inc. (Relayr)
- ETI Software Solutions
- SmithMicro Software
- MobileIron
- Wind River
- Particle Industries, Inc.
- Orbcomm
- Allegro Software Development Corporation
- Microsoft
- Zoho Corporation
- DevicePilot
- 42Gears
- Bosch Software Innovations GmbH
- Cisco Systems
- Tibbo Systems
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9oj969
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article