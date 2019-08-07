Global IoT-Enabled Industrial Wearables Market 2019-2025: Market is Projected to Grow by US$1.9 Million, at a CAGR of 10.1%

DUBLIN, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "IoT-Enabled Industrial Wearables - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

IoT-Enabled Industrial Wearables market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1.9 Million, guided by a compounded growth of 10.1%.



Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments. Smart Eyewear, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 9.3%.



The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.7 Million by the year 2025, Smart Eyewear will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers.



Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 12.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$142.7 Thousand to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$183.9 Thousand worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets.



In Japan, Smart Eyewear will reach a market size of US$118.5 Thousand by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$307.6 Thousand in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.



Competitors identified in this market include

Alphabet

Daqri

Fujitsu

Kopin Corporation

Seiko Epson Corporation

Smartcap Technologies Pty

Vuzix Corporation

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

IoT-Enabled Industrial Wearables Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

Smart Eyewear (Segment) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025

Head-Mounted Wearables (Segment) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025

Hand Worn Wearables (Segment) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES



Market Facts & Figures

US IoT-Enabled Industrial Wearables Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Smart Eyewear (Segment) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025

Head-Mounted Wearables (Segment) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US: 2019 & 2025

Hand Worn Wearables (Segment) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of Major Players in the US: 2019 & 2025

CANADA

JAPAN

CHINA

EUROPE



Market Facts & Figures

European IoT-Enabled Industrial Wearables Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Smart Eyewear (Segment) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe : 2019 & 2025

: 2019 & 2025 Head-Mounted Wearables (Segment) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in Europe : 2019 & 2025

: 2019 & 2025 Hand Worn Wearables (Segment) Competitor Market Share Analysis (in %) in Europe : 2019 & 2025

FRANCE

GERMANY

ITALY

REST OF EUROPE

ASIA-PACIFIC

REST OF WORLD

IV. COMPETITION

V. CURATED RESEARCH



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m79pq7





