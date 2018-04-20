Global IoT Engineering Services Market, 2023 - Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 23% Backed by Smart and Connected Devices and Ongoing Industrial IoT Adoption

Global IoT engineering services market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 23% by 2023, backed by expanding market of smart and connected devices and ongoing Industrial IoT adoption.

Growing demand for IoT engineering services for various activities such as security, maintenance, analytics, product engineering, etc., as well as rising focus on operational efficiency enhancement and risk mitigation across critical sectors such as manufacturing, energy & utilities, government and healthcare are expected to positively influence the global IoT engineering services market during forecast period.



Global IoT Engineering Services Market 2013-2023, discusses the following aspects of IoT engineering services market globally:

IoT Engineering Services Market Size, Share & Forecast

Segmental Analysis - By Service (Product Engineering, Cloud Engineering, Experience Engineering, Security Engineering & Others), By End User Sector, By Region

Competitive Analysis

Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Leading players in the market are:



Altran Technologies, SA

Capgemini SE

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

IBM Corporation

Infosys Limited

Tata Consultancy Services

Tech Mahindra Limited

Happiest Minds Technologies Private Limited

eInfochips

Prodapt Solutions Private Limited

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. Voice of Customer



5. Global IoT Engineering Services Market Landscape



6. Global IoT Engineering Services Market Outlook



7. Global IoT Engineering Services Market Attractiveness Index



8. North America IoT Engineering Services Market Outlook



9. Europe IoT Engineering Services Market Outlook



10. APAC IoT Engineering Services Market Outlook



11. Middle East & Africa IoT Engineering Services Market Outlook



12. South America IoT Engineering Services Market Outlook



13. Market Dynamics



14. Market Trends & Developments



15. Competitive Landscape



16. Strategic Recommendations



