Global IoT Engineering Services Market, 2023 - Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 23% Backed by Smart and Connected Devices and Ongoing Industrial IoT Adoption

The "Global IoT Engineering Services Market By Service (Product Engineering, Cloud Engineering, Experience Engineering, Security Engineering & Others), By End User Sector, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global IoT engineering services market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 23% by 2023, backed by expanding market of smart and connected devices and ongoing Industrial IoT adoption.

Growing demand for IoT engineering services for various activities such as security, maintenance, analytics, product engineering, etc., as well as rising focus on operational efficiency enhancement and risk mitigation across critical sectors such as manufacturing, energy & utilities, government and healthcare are expected to positively influence the global IoT engineering services market during forecast period.

Global IoT Engineering Services Market 2013-2023, discusses the following aspects of IoT engineering services market globally:

  • IoT Engineering Services Market Size, Share & Forecast
  • Segmental Analysis - By Service (Product Engineering, Cloud Engineering, Experience Engineering, Security Engineering & Others), By End User Sector, By Region
  • Competitive Analysis
  • Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Leading players in the market are:

  • Altran Technologies, SA
  • Capgemini SE
  • Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation
  • IBM Corporation
  • Infosys Limited
  • Tata Consultancy Services
  • Tech Mahindra Limited
  • Happiest Minds Technologies Private Limited
  • eInfochips
  • Prodapt Solutions Private Limited

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Analyst View

4. Voice of Customer

5. Global IoT Engineering Services Market Landscape

6. Global IoT Engineering Services Market Outlook

7. Global IoT Engineering Services Market Attractiveness Index

8. North America IoT Engineering Services Market Outlook

9. Europe IoT Engineering Services Market Outlook

10. APAC IoT Engineering Services Market Outlook

11. Middle East & Africa IoT Engineering Services Market Outlook

12. South America IoT Engineering Services Market Outlook

13. Market Dynamics

14. Market Trends & Developments

15. Competitive Landscape

16. Strategic Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/klh6fx/global_iot?w=5

