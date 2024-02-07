Global IoT eSIM Market Report 2024 - Key Growth Opportunities in Enabling Vehicle Connectivity Management and eCall with Secure eSIM Solutions, Subscription Management Services for Smart Metering

The "Global IoT eSIM Market Growth Opportunities" report

The global IoT eSIM market is at an early stage, with providers collaborating to standardize the technology. Most cellular IoT devices connect to physical SIM cards, while the rest incorporate eSIMs for testing and proof of concept (PoC). While enterprises still use physical SIM cards for IoT deployments, eSIM adoption is expected to accelerate from 2025, when the first commercial deployments of the GSMA SGP.32 specification completes the testing phase.

The main driver of the global IoT eSIM market is the automotive vertical, with car manufacturers adopting the technology to enable innovative applications, such as telematics, vehicle tracking, and emergency calls. Smart metering and asset tracking also utilize eSIMs.

Once providers standardize IoT eSIM technology, the market is forecast to grow quickly. The technology brings benefits such as low power consumption, which is crucial for battery-powered IoT devices requiring connectivity for long periods; smaller hardware size to fit into small IoT devices; and the RSP service removing network operator lock-ins. The forecast includes the total number of cellular IoT-connected devices that use SIM cards.

Key Growth Opportunities

  • Enabling Vehicle Connectivity Management and eCall with Secure eSIM Solutions
  • Location Tracking with eSIM/iSIM and Satellite Technology
  • Subscription Management Services for Smart Metering

Key Topics Covered:

Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Scope of Analysis
  • Market Definition - IoT eSIM Market
  • RSP for IoT Devices
  • Evolution of SIM Cards
  • RSP - 3 GSMA Standards
  • IoT SIM Card Segmentation by Type
  • Key Competitors1
  • Key Questions this Report Addresses
  • Growth Environment
  • Growth Driver Analysis
  • Growth Restraint Analysis
  • Forecast Assumptions
  • Growth Metrics
  • Connections Forecast - IoT eSIM Market
  • Connections Forecast Analysis - IoT eSIM Market
  • Cumulative IoT Connections by Type of SIM Card
  • Connectivity Forecast Analysis by SIM Card

IoT eSIM Providers

  • Thales
  • G+D
  • IDEMIA
  • Valid
  • Kigen
  • Oasis Smart SIM (Oasis)
  • Workz

Other eSIM Landscape (SoftSIM and nuSIM) Participants

  • Onomondo
  • Deutsche Telekom


For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ahhxmi

