Global IoT in Pumps Market Report 2019: Assessment of Innovative Business Models to Unlock New Revenue Streams
Aug 13, 2019, 16:30 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "IoT in PumpsMapping Your IoT Monetization Strategy" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study identifies, assesses, and evaluates the lucrative growth opportunities available for pump vendors if they integrate IIoT into their solution offering.
Based on interactions with pump, automation, IoT, and end-user companies, the publisher has identified 5 growth opportunities that helps pump manufacturers to identify new revenue streams in this mature market environment. More importantly, it helps pump manufacturers to position themselves as attractive partners for end users who are aggressively realigning their maintenance approach to become more predictive and prescriptive.
The advent of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) is set to transform the value chain of the manufacturing industry. With the onset of next-generation technology, it is essential for pump manufacturers to assist end-users in their transformation journey towards establishing a digitally connected ecosystem. This impels pump vendors to design and develop smart and intuitive pump systems and shift their solution offering by focusing on delivering a wide array of asset monitoring services.
In this study, we have provided an overview of the pump services market and covered its evolution from offering basic services to advanced services that are predominantly driven by IIoT-based technologies. The study also captures the present pulse of the industry verticals and highlights the current mindset, the receptiveness to IIoT, and investment plans.
Some of the industries included are oil and gas, chemical processing, water and wastewater, power generation, food & beverage, and pulp & paper.
Key Issues Addressed
- What are the new business models emerging for pump manufacturers with the growth of IIoT?
- What is the market size of the services in the pumps industry? How can IIoT help increase a company's revenue with services?
- What are the major growth drivers that unlock new growth prospects for the pumps industry? What are the roadblocks hampering their success?
- What are the top 5 growth opportunities that pump manufacturers can monetize? Which of these IoT-based businesses are attractive for end users?
- How can pump manufacturers adapt to the changes in the manufacturing landscape and remain competitive?
- What are the key challenges faced by end users? What is end user perception towards IIoT and key requirements?
- Where do end users see the relevance and need for IIoT in their plant maintenance? Is it at a component, plant, or an enterprise level?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Dashboard
- Purpose of this Experiential Study
- 5 Step Process to Transformational Growth
- Strategic Imperatives for Pump Manufacturers
- Growth Opportunities for Pump Manufacturers
2. Growth Environment-Market Overview
- Research Scope, Aims and Objectives
- Market Definitions
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
- Value Chain Depiction
- Evolution of Pumps Industry
- Global Value Chain Participants
- Features Offered by Pump Manufacturers
- Drivers and Restraints
3. Market Forecasts
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Segment
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Vertical Market Revenue Discussion
4. Visioning Scenarios
- Macro to Micro Visioning
- Pump Manufacturers' Monetization Scope
- Factors Impacting the Shift in Pumps Business Model
- Top 5 Predictions
5. End-user Challenges, Requirements and Perception on IoT Business Models
- End Users' Investment Decision and Strategic Priorities
- Business Model Opportunities in Top 5 industries
- Snapshot of End-user Challenges, Perception, and IoT Investment
6. Case Studies and Implication
- Case Study 1-Vibration Monitoring (Augury)
- Case Study 2-Component Monitoring (ITT i-Alert)
- Case Study 3-Pump Performance Management (Sulzer BlueBox)
- Case Study 4-Plant Level Asset Management (Emerson PlantWeb)
- Case Study 5-Connected Enterprise (Siemens)
7. Growth Pipeline
- Levers for Growth
- Levels of Engagement-Monitoring to Management
- Features and Pricing by Pump Manufacturers
8. Vision and Strategy-Growth Opportunities
- Growth Opportunity 1-Vibration and Component Monitoring
- Growth Opportunity 2-Pump Remote Monitoring
- Growth Opportunity 3-Pump Performance Management
- Growth Opportunity 4-Plant Level Asset Management
- Growth Opportunity 5-Connected Enterprise
9. Brand and Demand-Growth Opportunities
- Growth Opportunity 1-Innovation and Transformation
- Growth Opportunity 2-Return on Investment (ROI)
10. Growth Opportunities Matrix
- Identifying Your Company's Growth Zone
- Growth Opportunities 1-5-Vision and Strategy
- Growth Opportunities 1-2-Brand and Demand
- Growth Opportunities Matrix
11. Growth Strategy and Implementation
Companies Mentioned
- Augury
- Emerson
- i-ALERT
- Siemens
- Sulzer
