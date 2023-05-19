Global IoT Wireless Sensor Industry to 2028: North America will lead the Market Followed Closely by Asia-Pacific

DUBLIN, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "IoT Wireless Sensor Market by Type, Technology, Solutions and Applications in Industry Verticals 2023 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This IoT wireless sensor report analyzes sensors, protocols, and sensor data in relation to IoT. The report evaluates infrastructure IoT sensor components and applications that rely upon sensor networks.

The report assesses the competitive landscape including sensor solution companies as well as products and services of select sensor companies.

The report also provides market forecasts for the IoT sensors market for 2023 through 2028. The report also provides specific recommendations for stakeholders.

Select Report Findings:

Smart sensors will be a substantial growth enabler for IoT

IoT wireless sensor market will reach USD $29.2 billion by 2028

by 2028 Industrial IoT will represent more than 93% of all application areas

North America will lead the market followed closely by Asia Pacific

will lead the market followed closely by IoT wireless sensor shipments will reach 324.5 million units by 2028

Enterprise and industrial will drive 36% and 91% of the market respectively

Sensors are used in ICT for the detection of changes in the physical and/or logical relationship of one object to another(s) and/or the environment. Physical changes may include temperature, light, moisture, pressure, sound, and motion.

Logical changes include the presence/absence of an electronically traceable entity, location, and/or activity such as usage of an application or service. Within an Internet of things (IoT) context, physical and logical changes are equally important.

We believe that the merging of sensor data from both physical and logical environments will trigger the need for robust data management including the use of big data technologies. We also see the combination of physical and logical data precipitating the need for more advanced security and privacy management tools. In both cases, there is a strong need for IoT Mediation for both data management and security/privacy management purposes.

Key Topics Covered:

1.0 Executive Summary

2.0 Introduction

2.1 IoT Wireless Sensor

2.1.1 Critical Capabilities

2.1.2 Sensor Functionalities in IoT

2.2 Smart Sensors and Intelligent Endpoints

2.2.1 Intelligence at the Edge of the Network

2.2.2 Key Differentiations of Smart Sensors

2.3 IoT Wireless Sensor Network Architecture

2.3.1 Conventional Sensor Architecture

2.3.2 Smart Sensor Architecture

2.3.2.1 Transducer Electronic Data Sheets

2.3.2.2 Smart Transducer Interface Module and Network Capable Application Processor

2.4 IoT Wireless Sensor Market Opportunity

2.4.1 Opportunity for Sensor Manufacturers

2.4.2 Demand for Short Range Sensors to Realize Brisk Growth

2.4.3 Opportunity for Systems-on-Chip Fabricators

2.4.4 Use of IPV6 brings New Opportunities from Massive Connectivity

2.5 IoT Wireless Sensor Market Challenge

2.6 IoT Wireless Sensor Value Chain Analysis

2.6.1 Sensor Manufacturer

2.6.2 Device Manufacturer

2.6.3 Industrial Service Providers

2.6.4 Sensor Analytics Providers

2.6.5 IoT Service Providers

2.6.6 Enterprise and Government

2.7 IoT Wireless Sensor Business Model

2.7.1 OEM Model

2.7.2 Aftermarket Model

2.7.3 Sensor Analytics

2.8 Covid-19 Impact Analytics

3.0 Technology and Application Analysis

3.1 Wireless Sensor Networks

3.1.1 Sensor Nodes

3.1.2 WSN Topologies

3.1.3 Applications and Challenges

3.2 Virtual / Soft Sensors, Multi-sensing, and Sensor Fusion

3.3 Role of WSN and Sensor Fusion in IoT

3.4 Wireless Sensor Type Analysis

3.4.1 Pressure Sensors

3.4.2 Temperature and Humidity Sensors

3.4.3 Chemical and Gas Sensors

3.4.4 Position/Motion and Proximity Sensors

3.4.5 Level and Flow Sensors

3.4.6 Biosensors

3.4.7 Surveillance and Security Sensors

3.5 IoT Protocol Used

3.5.1 Bluetooth and Bluetooth Smart

3.5.2 WiFi and WLAN/6LoWPAN

3.5.3 Zigbee and RF4CE

3.5.4 RFID

3.5.5 WirelessHART

3.5.6 EnOcean

3.5.7 Z-Wave

3.5.8 Insteon

3.5.9 Digital Living Network Alliance

3.5.10 Thread

3.6 High Potential Application in Industry Vertical

3.6.1 Automotive and Transportation

3.6.2 Healthcare and Medical

3.6.3 Smart Clothing and Consumer Electronics

3.6.4 Aerospace and Defense

3.6.5 Energy and Power

3.6.6 Sports and Fitness

3.6.7 Food and Beverage

3.6.8 Smart Home and Workplace

3.6.9 Agriculture

3.6.10 Manufacturing

3.7 Role of Industrial IoT and Consumer IoT

3.8 Sensor Data Management and IoT Security/Privacy

3.8.1 Sensor Data Management

3.8.2 Sensors and IoT Services and Infrastructure Mediation

3.9 Sensor Analytics

3.9.1 Data Visualization

3.9.2 Data Infrastructure Issues

4.0 IoT Sensor Company Analysis

4.1 ABB

4.2 Phoenix Energy Technologies

4.3 Ambiq Micro

4.4 Sensors Inc

4.5 Aruba Networks

4.6 Microchip Technology (Atmel Corporation)

4.7 Advantech B+B SmartWorx

4.8 BAE Systems Plc

4.9 Baumer

4.10 Bosch Sensortec GmbH

4.11 Carlo Gavazzi Automation SPA

4.12 Chevron Corporation

4.13 Digi International

4.14 Analog Devices (Dust Networks & Linear Technology Corporation)

4.15 Eaton Corporation

4.16 Emerson Electric Co. (Emerson Network Power)

4.17 Endress+Hauser Group Services AG

4.18 ON Semiconductor (Fairchild Semiconductors International)

4.19 Fargo Controls

4.20 Gastronics Inc

4.21 General Electric

4.22 Hans TURCK GmbH & Co. KG

4.23 HENSOLDT

4.24 Honeywell International

4.25 ifm electronics

4.26 Interlogix Inc.

4.27 Raytheon Technologies Corporation (United Technologies Corporation)

4.28 Johnson Controls International plc

4.29 LeddarTech Inc.

4.30 Parker Hannifin Corp (LORD, MicroStrain Sensing Systems)

4.31 Monnit Corporation

4.32 Nanjing IoT Sensor Technology Co., Ltd.

4.33 NXP Semiconductors (Freescale Semiconductors Inc)

4.34 NYCE Sensors Inc.

4.35 OMRON Corporation

4.36 Open Sensors

4.37 Pasco Scientific

4.38 Pepperl+Fuchs

4.39 Phoenix Sensors LLC

4.40 Mesa Laboratories Inc (Point Six Wireless)

4.41 Qualcomm Inc. (CSR)

4.42 Renesas Electronics

4.43 Rockwell Automation Inc.

4.44 Schneider Electric SE

4.45 SCHUNK

4.46 Sensata Technologies

4.47 SICK AG

4.48 Siemens AG

4.49 Silicon Laboratories Inc.

4.50 STMicroelectronics

4.51 Texas Instruments Inc.

4.52 Worldsensing

4.53 Wovyn LLC

4.54 Yokogawa Electric Corporation

5.0 Market Analysis and Forecasts 2023 - 2028

5.1 IoT Wireless Sensor Market 2023 - 2028

5.1.1 Global IoT Wireless Sensor Market

5.1.2 Global IoT Wireless Sensor Market by Sensor Type

5.1.3 Global IoT Wireless Sensor Market by Technology

5.1.4 Global IoT Wireless Sensor Market by Application

5.1.5 Global IoT Wireless Sensor Market by Deployment

5.1.6 Global IoT Wireless Sensor Market by Industry Vertical

5.1.7 Global IoT Wireless Sensor Market by Region

5.1.7.1 North America IoT Wireless Sensor Market by Country

5.1.7.2 APAC IoT Wireless Sensor Market by Country

5.1.7.3 Europe IoT Wireless Sensor Market by Country

5.1.7.4 Latin America IoT Wireless Sensor Market by Country

5.1.7.5 MEA IoT Wireless Sensor Market by Country

5.2 IoT Wireless Sensor Unit Shipment 2023 - 2028

5.2.1 Global IoT Wireless Sensor Unit Shipment

5.2.2 Global IoT Wireless Sensor Unit Shipment by Sensor Type

5.2.3 Global IoT Wireless Sensor Unit Shipment by Technology

5.2.4 Global IoT Wireless Sensor Unit Shipment by Application

5.2.5 Global IoT Wireless Sensor Unit Shipment by Deployment

5.2.6 Global IoT Wireless Sensor Unit Shipment by Industry Vertical

5.2.7 Global IoT Wireless Sensor Unit Shipment by Region

5.2.7.1 North America IoT Wireless Sensor Unit Shipment by Country

5.2.7.2 APAC IoT Wireless Sensor Unit Shipment by Country

5.2.7.3 Europe IoT Wireless Sensor Unit Shipment by Country

5.2.7.4 Latin America IoT Wireless Sensor Unit Shipment by Country

5.2.7.5 MEA IoT Wireless Sensor Unit Shipment by Country

6.0 Conclusions and Recommendations

