Global IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) Market 2018-2023 - Huge Opportunity for Network Operators in Volte and Vowifi Spaces

DUBLIN, Aug 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) Market by Component (Product and Service (Professional and Managed Service)), Telecom Operator (Mobile and Fixed Operators), and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and Latin America) - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) market size to grow from USD 1.79 billion in 2018 to USD 3.71 billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.7% during the forecast period.

Low Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) and Operational Expenditure (OPEX), increasing number of Long-Term Evolution (LTE) mobile subscribers across the globe, and the growth of the network infrastructure are expected to drive the market growth.

The objective of the report is to define, describe, and forecast the IP Multimedia Subsystem market size by component (product and service), telecom operator, and region. Among components, the product segment is expected to account for the larger market share during the forecast period. This growth is because of large-scale implementation of IMS solution by telecom operators to deliver various use cases, such as Voice over LTE (VoLTE), Voice over Wireless Fidelity (VoWiFi), Rich Communication Services (RCS), and Unified Communications-as-a-Service (UCaaS).

Among telecom operators, the mobile operators segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. Mobile operators have been facing several challenges, such as updating the legacy systems to meet the current demands for end-customers, intense competition, high CAPEX and OPEX, and low Return on Investment (RoI). Hence, they are in the process of seeking scalable and cost-effective solutions. All these factors are expected to be the key reason for the rapid adoption of IMS solutions and services by telecom operators.

North America is expected to account for the largest size in the IP Multimedia Subsystem market during the forecast period, followed by Europe. North America is the house of big telecom giants. Mobile operators are rolling out new use cases, such as RCS, private LTE, and wireless broadband using their networks. The US government has planned to roll out the Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) band for private operators and enterprises, in 2018, which would act as a catalyst for the growth of the IMS market. Hence, North America is expected to account for the largest market share in the global IMS market during the forecast period.

The APAC region is expected to register strong growth in the coming years, as the majority of the mobile and fixed operators in the APAC region are still using traditional IMS solutions. However, this trend is expected to change while operators would eventually shift toward virtualized and cloud-based solutions. Moreover, APAC has been the largest contributor to the mobile subscriber base across the globe and is expected to add more subscribers to its network in the coming years.

Security concerns in virtualization and the unwillingness of telecom operators to transit from the legacy infrastructures to a virtual environment may hamper the growth of the market, but for a specific period.

Key Topics Covered:





1 Introduction







2 Research Methodology







3 Executive Summary







4 Premium Insights



4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) Market



4.2 IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) Market, By Service, 2018-2023



4.3 Market Investment Scenario







5 Market Overview



5.1 Introduction



5.2 Market Dynamics



5.2.1 Drivers



5.2.1.1 Increasing Network Infrastructure All Over the World



5.2.1.2 Reduced Capex and Opex



5.2.2 Restraints



5.2.2.1 Reluctance in Transiting From the Legacy Infrastructure to A Virtualized Infrastructure



5.2.3 Opportunities



5.2.3.1 Huge Opportunity for Network Operators in Volte and Vowifi Spaces



5.2.3.2 Emergence of 5g



5.2.4 Challenges



5.2.4.1 Security Concerns in Virtualization



5.2.4.2 Lack of Skilled Workforce



5.3 IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) Architecture







6 IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) Market, By Component



6.1 Introduction



6.2 Product



6.3 Services



6.3.1 Professional Services



6.3.1.1 Consulting



6.3.1.2 Integration and Deployment



6.3.1.3 Training and Support



6.3.2 Managed Services







7 IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) Market, By Telecom Operator



7.1 Introduction



7.2 Mobile Operators



7.3 Fixed Operators







8 IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) Market, By Region







9 Competitive Landscape



9.1 Overview



9.2 Vendor Market Share Analysis



9.3 Competitive Situations and Trends



9.3.1 New Product Launches/Product Enhancements



9.3.2 Partnerships, Agreements, and Collaborations



9.3.3 Acquisitions







10 Company Profiles





Athonet

Cirpack

Cisco

Commverge Solutions

Dialogic

Ericsson

Huawei

Interop Technologies

Italtel

Mavenir

Metaswitch

NEC

Nokia

Oracle

Radisys

Ribbon Communications

Samsung

WIT Software

ZTE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/wvdctz/global_ip?w=5









Media Contact:

Research and Markets



Laura Wood, Senior Manager



press@researchandmarkets.com







For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470



For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630



For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900







U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907



Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

