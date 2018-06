Global Iris Biometrics Markets 2016-2018 & 2024: Iris Biometrics Gains Prominence in Travel & Immigration Control

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Iris Biometrics in US$ Thousand.



The report profiles 21 companies including many key and niche players such as:

Aditech Ltd. (UK)

Anviz Global, Inc. ( USA )

) BioEnable Technologies Pvt. Ltd ( India )

) EyeLock Corp. ( USA )

) Gemalto N.V. ( Netherlands )

) Iris ID Systems, Inc. ( USA )

) IrisGuard, Inc. ( USA )

) IriTech, Inc. ( USA )

) Princeton Identity, Inc. ( USA )

) OT-Morpho ( France )

Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Biometrics Technology: An Introduction

Iris Biometrics

A Prelude

Comparative Analysis of Various Biometric Technology Traits

Outlook

Developing Markets Boost Adoption

Patent Expiries Set the Ball Rolling for Mainstream Adoption

Iris Biometrics Gains Interest among Smartphone Manufacturers

Opportunity Indicators:

Banks Explore Iris Biometrics for User Authentication

Rise in Electronic Banking Transactions Lends Traction

Cloud Solutions Boost Adoption of Iris Recognition Technologies

Automobile Industry

A New Growth Avenue

Iris Biometrics Gains Prominence in Travel & Immigration Control

National ID Programs Build Opportunities for Iris Biometric Systems

Law Enforcement Agencies & Iris Biometric Systems

Prisons & Detention Centers Bank on Iris Biometrics

Iris Biometrics Aim Bigger Role in Airport Applications

Iris Recognition to Expedite Check In and Boarding at Airports

Opportunity Indicators:

Physical Access Control Implementations

The Most Notable Application Area

System & Network Access Control

A Robust Market Opportunity

Potential Opportunities in Healthcare

Hygiene Concerns Create Business Case for Iris Biometrics

Iris Biometrics Set to Leverage Campus/University Applications

E-Commerce/M-Commerce

Opportunities in Store

Use of Iris Biometrics for Attendance & Workforce Management to Grow in Prominence

Technology Integration Gives Rise to Multi-Modal Applications

Technology Developments

The Way Forward

Advanced Hand Held Devices to Bring Portability to Iris Biometrics

Issues

Lack of Strong Historical Database

Public Apprehensions Mar Wider Adoption of Iris Biometrics

Cost Factor

Technical Issues

Scalability Issues

Legal Issues

Lack of Interoperability

A Technical Challenge



2. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



3. PRODUCT/TECHNOLOGY DEVELOPMENTS/INTRODUCTIONS

IrisGuard Unveils EyePay Platform for Trusted Payments

EyeLock Unveils Nano EXT Outdoor Iris Identity Authentication Solution

IrisGuard Introduces Avant-garde Outdoor EyeHood Iris Camera

Tascent Releases Tascent InSight One

Delta ID Introduces Iris Scanning Technology for In-Car Biometrics and Secure Autonomous Driving

EyeLock Unveils Iris Authentication Reference Designs for Deployment Across IoT Devices

EyeLock Launches Iris Recognition Technology that Works from 60 cm Distance

Iris ID Showcases Advanced iCAM 7000S

OmniVision Technologies Launches OV2281 PureCell Sensor for Mobile Devices

EyeLock Unveils Enterprise Myris



4. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

EyeLock LLC Enters into Partnership with CSD (Central Security Distribution)

EyeLock Enters into License Agreement with Qualcomm Mobile Security

Safran Divests its Identity and Security Business to Advent International

EyeLock Enters into Partnership with STANLEY Security Solutions to Supply Iris Biometric Access Control Solutions

Indus OS Enters into Partnership with US based Delta ID for Iris Based Aadhaar authentication

3M Divests its Identity Management Business

Safran Identity & Security Partners with FotoNation to Deliver advanced Iris Recognition Solution for Mobile Devices

Fingerprint Cards Acquires Delta ID

Princeton Identity Gains Independent Identity

IRIS ID to Deliver Iris Recognition System to Woori Bank

VOXX International Acquires Controlling Stake in EyeLock

EyeLock into Strategic Partnership with COMTEX to Enter Iris Scan Biometrics Market in Latin America



5. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS



6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 21 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 24)

The United States (14)

(14) Europe (7)

(7) France (1)

(1)

The United Kingdom (3)

(3)

Rest of Europe (3)

(3) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (2)

(Excluding Japan) (2) Middle East (1)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9vb3cm/global_iris?w=5





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-iris-biometrics-markets-2016-2018--2024-iris-biometrics-gains-prominence-in-travel--immigration-control-300669522.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com