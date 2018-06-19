Global Irrigation Controllers Market Analysis & Trends 2017-2027: Efficient Emission Devices, Better Customer Education and Increased Use of Drip Irrigation

DUBLIN, June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Irrigation Controllers Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Irrigation Controller Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027
Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include more efficient emission devices, better customer education and more use of drip irrigation.
Scope of the Report
- On the Basis of type, the market is divided into sensor-based and weather-based.
- Relying on Product, the market is segmented into tap timers, basic controllers, and smart controllers.
- The Smart controllers Segment is further Sub-segmented into electric, hybrid, and hydraulic.
- Depending on the Irrigation Type, the market is categorized into Sprinkler and Drip/trickle.
- On considering Application, the market is bifurcated into agriculture, non-agriculture and controlled environment agriculture.
- Moreover, Agriculture is sub segmented into open field including cereals & grains, fruits & vegetables and oilseeds & pulses.
- Non-Agriculture is Sub-divided into Sports ground/golf course, industrial commercial buildings, residential and others applications including pastures, school or university campuses, cemeteries and parks.
Report Highlights:
- The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities
- Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers
- Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries
- Key developments and strategies observed in the market
- Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends
- In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players
- Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027
- Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Outline
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
4 Irrigation Controllers Market, By Type
5 Irrigation Controllers Market, By Product
6 Irrigation Controllers Market, By Irrigation Type
7 Irrigation Controllers Market, By Application
8 Irrigation Controllers Market, By Geography
9 Key Player Activities
10 Leading Companies
- Hunter Industries
- Netafim
- Lindsay Corporation
- Toro
- Rain Bird
- Galcon
- Calsense
- Hydropoint Data Systems
- Rachio
- Greeniq
- Weathermatic
- Nelson Irrigation
