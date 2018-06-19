Global Irrigation Controllers Market Analysis & Trends 2017-2027: Efficient Emission Devices, Better Customer Education and Increased Use of Drip Irrigation

The Global Irrigation Controller Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include more efficient emission devices, better customer education and more use of drip irrigation.

Scope of the Report

On the Basis of type, the market is divided into sensor-based and weather-based.

Relying on Product, the market is segmented into tap timers, basic controllers, and smart controllers.

The Smart controllers Segment is further Sub-segmented into electric, hybrid, and hydraulic.

Depending on the Irrigation Type, the market is categorized into Sprinkler and Drip/trickle.

On considering Application, the market is bifurcated into agriculture, non-agriculture and controlled environment agriculture.

Moreover, Agriculture is sub segmented into open field including cereals & grains, fruits & vegetables and oilseeds & pulses.

Non-Agriculture is Sub-divided into Sports ground/golf course, industrial commercial buildings, residential and others applications including pastures, school or university campuses, cemeteries and parks.

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview



4 Irrigation Controllers Market, By Type



5 Irrigation Controllers Market, By Product



6 Irrigation Controllers Market, By Irrigation Type



7 Irrigation Controllers Market, By Application



8 Irrigation Controllers Market, By Geography



9 Key Player Activities



10 Leading Companies



Hunter Industries

Netafim

Lindsay Corporation

Toro

Rain Bird

Galcon

Calsense

Hydropoint Data Systems

Rachio

Greeniq

Weathermatic

Nelson Irrigation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/lxbzgw/global_irrigation?w=5





