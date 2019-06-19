Global Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Market to 2026 - Background, Treatment, Epidemiology, Marketed Drugs, Pipeline Drugs, Regulatory Events, Licensing And Asset Acquisition Deals, Patents

DUBLIN, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Market Spotlight: Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This Market Spotlight report covers the irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) market, comprising key pipeline and marketed drugs, clinical trials, upcoming regulatory events, patent information, a 10-year disease prevalence forecast, and licensing and acquisition deals, as well as presenting drug-specific revenue forecasts

Key Takeaways

The report estimates that in 2017, there were approximately 766 million prevalent cases of irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) in those aged 15 years and over worldwide, and forecasts that number to increase to 843 million prevalent cases by 2026.

The approved drugs in the IBS space target chloride channel 2, calcium channel, serotonin 5-HT3 receptor, guanylyl cyclase c receptor, opioid receptors, gram-negative bacteria, and RNA polymerase. These drugs are administered via the oral route.

Half of the industry-sponsored drugs in active clinical development for IBS are in Phase II, with only one drug in the NDA/BLA phase.

Therapies in mid- and late-stage development for IBS focus on a wide variety of targets. The majority of the pipeline drugs are administered via the oral route, with only one drug being tested in a rectal formulation.

High-impact upcoming events for drugs in the IBS space comprise topline Phase III trial results for Linzess and expected PDUFA dates for Zelnorm and Tenapanor.

The overall likelihood of approval of a Phase I gastroenterology (non inflammatory bowel disease)-other asset is 22.5%, and the average probability a drug advances from Phase III is 66.7%. Drugs, on average, take 10.1 years from Phase I to approval, compared to 9.9 years in the overall gastroenterology (non inflammatory bowel disease) space.

There have been 21 licensing and asset acquisition deals involving IBS drugs during 2013-18. The $2,905m research, development, collaboration, and license agreement signed in 2017 between Allergan and Assembly Biosciences for the worldwide rights to Assembly's microbiome GI development programs was the largest deal.

The US has a substantial lead in the number of IBS clinical trials globally. The UK leads the major EU markets, while Japan has the top spot in Asia .

has the top spot in . Clinical trial activity in the IBS space is dominated by completed trials. GlaxoSmithKline has the highest number of completed clinical trials for IBS, with 37 trials.

Allergan leads industry sponsors with the highest number of clinical trials for IBS, followed by GlaxoSmithKline and Novartis

DISEASE BACKGROUND

TREATMENT

EPIDEMIOLOGY



MARKETED DRUGS

PIPELINE DRUGS



RECENT EVENTS AND ANALYST OPINION

KEY UPCOMING EVENTS



KEY REGULATORY EVENTS

The New Zelnorm-al: US FDA's Do-Over On Cardiovascular Safety

US FDA Reviews IBS-C Candidates Both New (Tenapanor) And Old (Tegaserod)

Oncology Captures One In Three New EU Drug Approvals In 2016 - Other New Substances



PROBABILITY OF SUCCESS



LICENSING AND ASSET ACQUISITION DEALS

Luoxin Gets Trulance Rights In China From Synergy

Sinovant Builds Pipeline With Greater China Rights To Renexxion's Naronapride

Knight Gets Exclusive Canadian Rights To Ardelyx's Tenapanor

Cipher Gets Canadian Rights To Synergy's GI Drug Trulance

Deal Watch: Boehringer's Busy End Of Year Includes Deals With Roche, Autifony



PARENT PATENTS



REVENUE OPPORTUNITY



CLINICAL TRIAL LANDSCAPE

BIBLIOGRAPHY

APPENDIX



