Global Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Market to 2026 - Background, Treatment, Epidemiology, Marketed Drugs, Pipeline Drugs, Regulatory Events, Licensing And Asset Acquisition Deals, Patents
Jun 19, 2019, 16:00 ET
The "Market Spotlight: Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This Market Spotlight report covers the irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) market, comprising key pipeline and marketed drugs, clinical trials, upcoming regulatory events, patent information, a 10-year disease prevalence forecast, and licensing and acquisition deals, as well as presenting drug-specific revenue forecasts
Key Takeaways
- The report estimates that in 2017, there were approximately 766 million prevalent cases of irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) in those aged 15 years and over worldwide, and forecasts that number to increase to 843 million prevalent cases by 2026.
- The approved drugs in the IBS space target chloride channel 2, calcium channel, serotonin 5-HT3 receptor, guanylyl cyclase c receptor, opioid receptors, gram-negative bacteria, and RNA polymerase. These drugs are administered via the oral route.
- Half of the industry-sponsored drugs in active clinical development for IBS are in Phase II, with only one drug in the NDA/BLA phase.
- Therapies in mid- and late-stage development for IBS focus on a wide variety of targets. The majority of the pipeline drugs are administered via the oral route, with only one drug being tested in a rectal formulation.
- High-impact upcoming events for drugs in the IBS space comprise topline Phase III trial results for Linzess and expected PDUFA dates for Zelnorm and Tenapanor.
- The overall likelihood of approval of a Phase I gastroenterology (non inflammatory bowel disease)-other asset is 22.5%, and the average probability a drug advances from Phase III is 66.7%. Drugs, on average, take 10.1 years from Phase I to approval, compared to 9.9 years in the overall gastroenterology (non inflammatory bowel disease) space.
- There have been 21 licensing and asset acquisition deals involving IBS drugs during 2013-18. The $2,905m research, development, collaboration, and license agreement signed in 2017 between Allergan and Assembly Biosciences for the worldwide rights to Assembly's microbiome GI development programs was the largest deal.
- The distribution of clinical trials across Phase I-IV indicates that the majority of trials for IBS have been in the early and midphases of development, with 66% of trials in Phase I-II, and only 34% in Phase III-IV.
- The US has a substantial lead in the number of IBS clinical trials globally. The UK leads the major EU markets, while Japan has the top spot in Asia.
- Clinical trial activity in the IBS space is dominated by completed trials. GlaxoSmithKline has the highest number of completed clinical trials for IBS, with 37 trials.
- Allergan leads industry sponsors with the highest number of clinical trials for IBS, followed by GlaxoSmithKline and Novartis
Key Topics Covered:
OVERVIEW
KEY TAKEAWAYS
DISEASE BACKGROUND
Subtypes
TREATMENT
Laxatives
Antidiarrheal drugs
Antispasmodics
Antidepressants
Serotonin receptor agonists
Chloride channel activators
Guanylyl cyclase C agonists
Antibiotics
Opioid receptors
Probiotics
EPIDEMIOLOGY
MARKETED DRUGS
Approvals by country
PIPELINE DRUGS
RECENT EVENTS AND ANALYST OPINION
Zelnorm for IBS (October 17, 2018)
Zelnorm for IBS (October 15, 2018)
Bekinda for IBS (October 3, 2017)
Tenapanor for IBS (May 12, 2017)
KEY UPCOMING EVENTS
KEY REGULATORY EVENTS
The New Zelnorm-al: US FDA's Do-Over On Cardiovascular Safety
US FDA Reviews IBS-C Candidates Both New (Tenapanor) And Old (Tegaserod)
Oncology Captures One In Three New EU Drug Approvals In 2016 - Other New Substances
PROBABILITY OF SUCCESS
LICENSING AND ASSET ACQUISITION DEALS
Luoxin Gets Trulance Rights In China From Synergy
Sinovant Builds Pipeline With Greater China Rights To Renexxion's Naronapride
Knight Gets Exclusive Canadian Rights To Ardelyx's Tenapanor
Cipher Gets Canadian Rights To Synergy's GI Drug Trulance
Deal Watch: Boehringer's Busy End Of Year Includes Deals With Roche, Autifony
PARENT PATENTS
REVENUE OPPORTUNITY
CLINICAL TRIAL LANDSCAPE
Sponsors by status
Sponsors by phase
Recent events
BIBLIOGRAPHY
Prescription information
APPENDIX
