Global Ischemic Stroke Market and Forecast Analysis to 2024 - Activase will Continue to Experience Strong Uptake while Aggrenox and Plavix Face Declining Sales
Jun 19, 2019, 12:45 ET
DUBLIN, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ischemic Stroke Market and Forecast Analysis 2024" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Stroke is the second most common cause of death and a major cause of disability worldwide. A stroke occurs when there is a blockage or bleed in the cerebrovascular system that leads to either a neurological deficit persisting beyond 24 hours or death. The majority of strokes occur due to blockages, and these are known as ischemic strokes. Strokes caused by bleeding are known as hemorrhagic strokes.
Market Snapshot
- Market growth will slow as Plavix continues to lose market share as generic clopidogrel uptake increases.
- Alteplase is prescribed to 65% of ischemic stroke patients in the US, Japan, and five major EU markets who receive thrombolytic therapy as an acute treatment.
- Overall disease burden is expected to greatly increase, with ischemic stroke more common than hemorrhagic stroke.
- Activase will continue to experience strong uptake while Aggrenox and Plavix face declining sales.
- The large-scale Xarelto study was recently suspended, and there are no other pipeline drugs in Phase III trials.
Key Topics Covered:
FORECAST: ISCHEMIC STROKE
Overview
Market Overview And Trends
Market Definition And Methodology
Primary Research Methodology
Bibliography
Product Profile: Aspirin
Product Profile: Plavix
TREATMENT: ISCHEMIC STROKE
Overview
Executive Summary
Primary Research Methodology
Disease Definition And Diagnosis
Current Treatment Options
Prescribing Trends
EPIDEMIOLOGY: STROKE
Overview
Disease Background
Methodology
Forecast
Bibliography
Appendix: Additional Sources
MARKETED DRUGS: ISCHEMIC STROKE
Overview
Executive Summary
Product Overview
Product Profile: Activase
Product Profile: Aggrenox
Product Profile: Aspirin
Product Profile: Plavix
PIPELINE: ISCHEMIC STROKE
Overview
Executive Summary
Clinical Pipeline Overview
Recently Discontinued Drugs
Additional Pharma Intelligence Pipeline Resources
