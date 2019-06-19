Global Ischemic Stroke Market and Forecast Analysis to 2024 - Activase will Continue to Experience Strong Uptake while Aggrenox and Plavix Face Declining Sales

DUBLIN, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ischemic Stroke Market and Forecast Analysis 2024" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Stroke is the second most common cause of death and a major cause of disability worldwide. A stroke occurs when there is a blockage or bleed in the cerebrovascular system that leads to either a neurological deficit persisting beyond 24 hours or death. The majority of strokes occur due to blockages, and these are known as ischemic strokes. Strokes caused by bleeding are known as hemorrhagic strokes.

Market Snapshot

Market growth will slow as Plavix continues to lose market share as generic clopidogrel uptake increases.

Alteplase is prescribed to 65% of ischemic stroke patients in the US, Japan , and five major EU markets who receive thrombolytic therapy as an acute treatment.

, and five major EU markets who receive thrombolytic therapy as an acute treatment. Overall disease burden is expected to greatly increase, with ischemic stroke more common than hemorrhagic stroke.

Activase will continue to experience strong uptake while Aggrenox and Plavix face declining sales.

The large-scale Xarelto study was recently suspended, and there are no other pipeline drugs in Phase III trials.

Key Topics Covered:



FORECAST: ISCHEMIC STROKE

Overview

Market Overview And Trends

Market Definition And Methodology

Primary Research Methodology

Bibliography

Product Profile: Aspirin

Product Profile: Plavix



TREATMENT: ISCHEMIC STROKE

Overview

Executive Summary

Primary Research Methodology

Disease Definition And Diagnosis

Current Treatment Options

Prescribing Trends



EPIDEMIOLOGY: STROKE

Overview

Disease Background

Methodology

Forecast

Bibliography

Appendix: Additional Sources



MARKETED DRUGS: ISCHEMIC STROKE

Overview

Executive Summary

Product Overview

Product Profile: Activase

Product Profile: Aggrenox

Product Profile: Aspirin

Product Profile: Plavix



PIPELINE: ISCHEMIC STROKE

Overview

Executive Summary

Clinical Pipeline Overview

Recently Discontinued Drugs

Additional Pharma Intelligence Pipeline Resources



For more information about this drug pipelines report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6ovv84



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

