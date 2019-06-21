Global Isocyanates Market Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2019-2024: Key Players are DowDuPont, BASF, Evonik Industries, and Mitsui Chemicals

DUBLIN, June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Isocyanates Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market for isocyanates is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. One of the major factors driving the market studied is the huge growth in the polyurethane foam application. However, shortage and increased price of raw materials is likely to restrain the growth of the market.

Increase in industrialization activities in Asia-Pacific is also likely to boost the demand for isocyanates during the forecast period.

is also likely to boost the demand for isocyanates during the forecast period. High-efficiency of bio-based isocyanates is likely to act as an opportunity for the market growth in future.

Asia-Pacific dominated the isocyanates market across the globe in 2018 and is likely to witness a high growth rate during the forecast period.

Key Market Trends



Building and Construction to Dominate the Market

Building & construction is the largest end-user industry for the isocyanates market, where it is used in various household, commercial, and industrial applications.

One of the largest applications of isocayantes is in the usage of rigid PU foam as wall and roof insulation, insulated panels, and gap fillers for the space around doors and windows.

Promotion of zero energy buildings continue to be the major drivers for the PU market, thereby, driving the Isocyantes market. Numerous buildings are poorly insulated in Asia , especially in the developing markets of Southeast Asia , China, and India , thus, depicting immense growth potential for thermal insulation materials in buildings.

, especially in the developing markets of , China, and , thus, depicting immense growth potential for thermal insulation materials in buildings. Longer-term demand is expected to grow across all regions, with particular strength in South America and Asia , where major construction and infrastructure improvement projects are planned.

and , where major construction and infrastructure improvement projects are planned. Hence, owing to the aforementioned reasons building and construction sector is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market

In Asia-Pacific , China is the world's largest producer and consumer of polyurethane products. MDI is primarily used for polyurethanes and their products, in China which are widely used in rigid and flexible foam manufacturing.

, China is the world's largest producer and consumer of polyurethane products. MDI is primarily used for polyurethanes and their products, in which are widely used in rigid and flexible foam manufacturing. Other than these, polyurethane is used in automotive, furniture and interior, and footwear industries. With the growth of these industries, the MDI market is expected to record growth over the forecast period.

Polyurethane, MDI's primary application in India , is witnessing a boom in opportunities, with the expanding middle class, increasing disposable incomes, and rising urbanization, supplemented strongly by investments in infrastructure.

, is witnessing a boom in opportunities, with the expanding middle class, increasing disposable incomes, and rising urbanization, supplemented strongly by investments in infrastructure. In Japan , the production of polyurethane is on the rise. This increased production of polyurethane and increasing demand from construction, automotive, and furniture industries is likely to augment the market growth for isocyanates.

, the production of polyurethane is on the rise. This increased production of polyurethane and increasing demand from construction, automotive, and furniture industries is likely to augment the market growth for isocyanates. Hence, Asia-Pacific is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape



The market for isocyanates is partly consolidated as the global market share is divided among a few companies. Some of the key players of the market include DowDuPont Inc., BASF SE, Evonik Industries, and Mitsui Chemicals.



Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Huge Growth in the Polyurethane Foam Application

4.1.2 Increase in Industrialization Activities in Asia-Pacific

4.1.3 Increasing Demand from the Construction Industry

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Shortage and Increased Price of Raw Material

4.2.2 Hazardous in Nature

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Price Trend

4.6 Regulatory Policy Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 MDI

5.1.2 TDI

5.1.3 Aliphatic

5.1.4 Others

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Rigid Foam

5.2.2 Flexible Foam

5.2.3 Paints & Coatings

5.2.4 Adhesives & Sealants

5.2.5 Elastomers

5.2.6 Binders

5.2.7 Others

5.3 End-user Industry

5.3.1 Building & Construction

5.3.2 Automotive

5.3.3 Healthcare

5.3.4 Furniture

5.3.5 Others (Aerospace, Electronics, Water Vessels, etc.)

5.4 Geography



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 DowDuPont Inc.

6.4.2 Huntsman Corporation

6.4.3 Covestro

6.4.4 BASF SE

6.4.5 Yantai Sanjiang Chemical Industry Material Co. Ltd

6.4.6 Anderson Development Company

6.4.7 Asahi Kasei Chemicals

6.4.8 Chemtura Corp.

6.4.9 Evonik Industries

6.4.10 Hebei Cangzhou Dahua Group

6.4.11 Kumho

6.4.12 Mitsui Chemicals

6.4.13 Perstorp

6.4.14 Vencorex

6.4.15 Tosoh Corporation

6.4.16 BorsodChem

6.4.17 China National Bluestar (Group) Co. Ltd

6.4.18 Korea Fine Chemical Co., Ltd



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Increasing Investments by the Manufactures in R&D Activities

7.2 High-Efficiency Bio-based Isocyanates



