Global Isoflavones Market Analysis 2017-2019 and Forecasts for 2023 & 2027 - A $1.87 Billion Industry Opportunity by 2027
Jan 13, 2020, 08:15 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Isoflavones - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Isoflavones Market accounted for $1.04 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $1.87 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.
Increasing occurrence of cancer and cardiovascular diseases, flourishing automotive industry and rapid urbanization are some of the key driving factors for the market growth. Moreover, emerging technologies are providing opportunities for the market growth. However, severe regulatory requirements may hinder the market growth.
Based on Form, the Powder segment is likely to have a huge demand due to factors such as ease in dealing with and usage in a wide scope of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical applications.
By Geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the quickly expanding interest for isoflavones in medicinal services and pharmaceutical industry. Growing requirement for utilization of generic medicines containing isoflavones for cancer treatment is due to its widespread availability and lower retail cost in developing nations in this region.
Some of the key players profiled in the Isoflavones Market include BASF, Cargill, ADM, SK Bioland, International Flavors and Fragrances, Shanghai Freemen, DSM, Nexira Inc, Nutra Green Biotechnology, Biomax, Nutrascience Labs, Avestia Pharma, Tradichem S.L, Futureceuticals Inc, Bio-Gen Extracts Pvt Ltd, and Herbo Nutra.
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Product Analysis
3.7 Application Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
5 Global Isoflavones Market, By Form
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Liquid
5.3 Capsule
5.4 Powder
6 Global Isoflavones Market, By Source
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Red Clover
6.3 Green Tea
6.4 Legumes
6.4.1 Soy
6.4.2 Chickpea
6.4.3 Beans
6.4.4 Peanuts
6.4.5 Lentils
6.4.6 Green Peas
6.4.7 Alfalfa
6.5 Flaxseeds
6.6 Other Sources
7 Global Isoflavones Market, By Distribution Channel
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Distributor
7.3 Direct Sales
8 Global Isoflavones Market, By Product
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Glucitein
8.3 Genistein
8.4 Daidzein
9 Global Isoflavones Market, By Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Food & Beverages
9.3 Healthcare
9.4 Nutraceuticals
9.5 Pharmaceuticals
9.6 Cosmetics
9.7 Other Applications
10 Global Isoflavones Market, By Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.3 Europe
10.4 Asia-Pacific
10.5 South America
10.6 Middle East & Africa
11 Key Developments
11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
11.3 New Product Launch
11.4 Expansions
11.5 Other Key Strategies
12 Company Profiling
12.1 BASF
12.2 Cargill
12.3 ADM
12.4 SK Bioland
12.5 International Flavors & Fragrances
12.6 Shanghai Freemen
12.7 DSM
12.8 Nexira Inc.
12.9 Nutra Green Biotechnology
12.10 Biomax
12.11 Nutrascience Labs
12.12 Avestia Pharma
12.13 Tradichem S.L.
12.14 Futureceuticals Inc.
12.15 Bio-Gen Extracts Pvt. Ltd.
12.16 Herbo Nutra
