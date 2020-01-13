Global Isoflavones Market Analysis 2017-2019 and Forecasts for 2023 & 2027 - A $1.87 Billion Industry Opportunity by 2027

DUBLIN, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Isoflavones - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Isoflavones Market accounted for $1.04 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $1.87 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.

Increasing occurrence of cancer and cardiovascular diseases, flourishing automotive industry and rapid urbanization are some of the key driving factors for the market growth. Moreover, emerging technologies are providing opportunities for the market growth. However, severe regulatory requirements may hinder the market growth.



Based on Form, the Powder segment is likely to have a huge demand due to factors such as ease in dealing with and usage in a wide scope of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical applications.



By Geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the quickly expanding interest for isoflavones in medicinal services and pharmaceutical industry. Growing requirement for utilization of generic medicines containing isoflavones for cancer treatment is due to its widespread availability and lower retail cost in developing nations in this region.



Some of the key players profiled in the Isoflavones Market include BASF, Cargill, ADM, SK Bioland, International Flavors and Fragrances, Shanghai Freemen, DSM, Nexira Inc, Nutra Green Biotechnology, Biomax, Nutrascience Labs, Avestia Pharma, Tradichem S.L, Futureceuticals Inc, Bio-Gen Extracts Pvt Ltd, and Herbo Nutra.



What this report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis



5 Global Isoflavones Market, By Form

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Liquid

5.3 Capsule

5.4 Powder



6 Global Isoflavones Market, By Source

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Red Clover

6.3 Green Tea

6.4 Legumes

6.4.1 Soy

6.4.2 Chickpea

6.4.3 Beans

6.4.4 Peanuts

6.4.5 Lentils

6.4.6 Green Peas

6.4.7 Alfalfa

6.5 Flaxseeds

6.6 Other Sources



7 Global Isoflavones Market, By Distribution Channel

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Distributor

7.3 Direct Sales



8 Global Isoflavones Market, By Product

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Glucitein

8.3 Genistein

8.4 Daidzein



9 Global Isoflavones Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Food & Beverages

9.3 Healthcare

9.4 Nutraceuticals

9.5 Pharmaceuticals

9.6 Cosmetics

9.7 Other Applications



10 Global Isoflavones Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.3 Europe

10.4 Asia-Pacific

10.5 South America

10.6 Middle East & Africa



11 Key Developments

11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

11.3 New Product Launch

11.4 Expansions

11.5 Other Key Strategies



12 Company Profiling

12.1 BASF

12.2 Cargill

12.3 ADM

12.4 SK Bioland

12.5 International Flavors & Fragrances

12.6 Shanghai Freemen

12.7 DSM

12.8 Nexira Inc.

12.9 Nutra Green Biotechnology

12.10 Biomax

12.11 Nutrascience Labs

12.12 Avestia Pharma

12.13 Tradichem S.L.

12.14 Futureceuticals Inc.

12.15 Bio-Gen Extracts Pvt. Ltd.

12.16 Herbo Nutra



