Global IT BFSI Market 2020-2027:U.S. Market is Estimated at $30.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.6% CAGR
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for IT BFSI estimated at US$101.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$226.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.1% over the period 2020-2027.
Technology Type, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 11.8% CAGR and reach US$99.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 12.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $30.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.6% CAGR
The IT BFSI market in the U.S. is estimated at US$30.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$39.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.6% and 10.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.8% CAGR.
The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others:
- Accenture PLC
- Adobe Systems, Inc.
- CA Technologies, Inc.
- Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation
- IBM Corporation
- Micro Focus International PLC
- Microsoft Corporation
- Oracle Corporation
- Salesforce.com, Inc.
- SAP SE
Total Companies Profiled: 43
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eo9q4o
