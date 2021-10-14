Global IT Managed Services Market Report 2021-2025 Featuring IBM Corp, Cisco Systems, Fujitsu, & Accenture

DUBLIN, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global IT Managed Services Market: Size & Forecast with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global IT Managed Services Market report provides an in depth analysis of the global IT managed services market by value, by type, by deployment model, by enterprise size, by end-user, by region.

A managed service provider (MSP) is an outsourced third-party company that deliver services to manage IT systems for organizations, such as network, application, infrastructure and security, via ongoing and regular support and active administration on customers' premises. The major benefits of using an MSP include cost-effectiveness; access to highly specialized level of services; and deep expertise to match the businesses' IT infrastructure complexity.

IT managed services can be defined as the practice of outsourcing a wide range of IT services to a Managed Services Provider (MSP), with responsibilities ranging from specific on-demand response to coverage of almost all IT duties. These services majorly include responsibilities, such as remote monitoring, security services, configuration and management of cloud services, and communication support. IT managed services can significantly increase IT efficiency, improve uptime management, reduce in-house overhead, improve cyber security, and lead to proactive monitoring and issue fixing.

The global IT managed services market has increased significantly during the year 2020 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2021-2025 tremendously. The IT managed services market is expected to increase due to surge in adoption of cloud, widespread adoption of being your own device (BYOD), rising security and compliance risks, rising demand to reduce administration and maintenance costs, escalating demand for managed services from manufacturing sector, development of IT-as-a-Service (ITaaS), rising application in energy and utility sectors, etc. Yet the market faces some challenges such as lack of expertise, security concerns, etc.

The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global IT managed services market has also been forecasted for the period 2021-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The global IT managed services market is fragmented with many major market players operating worldwide. The key players of the IT managed services market are IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Fujitsu Limited, Accenture plc are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Managed Service Providers (MSPs): An Overview

2.1.1 Benefits of Using an MSP

2.2 IT Managed Services: An Overview

2.2.1 Evolution of IT Managed Services

2.2.2 Benefits of Using IT Managed Services

2.2.3 Types of IT Managed Services

2.3 IT Managed Services Segmentation: An Overview

2.3.1 IT Managed Services Segmentation by Type

2.3.2 IT Managed Services Segmentation

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global IT Managed Services Market: An Analysis

3.2 Global IT Managed Services Market: Type Analysis

3.3 Global IT Managed Services Market: Deployment Model Analysis

3.4 Global IT Managed Services Market: Enterprise Size Analysis

3.5 Global IT Managed Services Market: End-user Analysis

4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 North America IT Managed Services Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 North America IT Managed Services Market by Value

4.1.2 North America IT Managed Services Market by Region (The US and Rest of North America)

4.1.3 The US IT Managed Services Market by Value

4.1.4 The US IT Managed Services Market by Type (Managed Data Center and Infrastructure, Managed Security, Managed Communication, Managed Network, Managed Mobility, and Others)

4.1.5 The US IT Managed Services Type Market by Value

4.1.6 Rest of North America IT Managed Services Market by Value

4.2 Europe IT Managed Services Market: An Analysis

4.3 Asia Pacific IT Managed Services Market: An Analysis

4.4 Middle East & Africa IT Managed Services Market: An Analysis

4.5 Latin America IT Managed Services Market: An Analysis

5. Impact of COVID-19

5.1 Impact of COVID-19

5.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on IT Managed Services

5.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs)

5.1.3 Post COVID-19 Scenario

6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Growth Driver

6.1.1 Surge in Adoption of Cloud

6.1.2 Widespread Adoption of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD)

6.1.3 Rising Security and Compliance Risks

6.1.4 Rising Demand to Reduce Administration and Maintenance Costs

6.1.5 Escalating Demand for Managed Services from Manufacturing Sector

6.1.6 Development of IT-as-a-Service (ITaaS)

6.1.7 Rising Application in Energy and Utility Sectors

6.2 Challenges

6.2.1 Lack of Expertise

6.2.2 Security Concerns

6.3 Market Trends

6.3.1 SMBs Turning to MSPs to Digitally Transform

6.3.2 Increasing Use of Big Data and Analytics

6.3.3 Surge in Adoption of Internet of Things (IoT)

6.3.4 Rising Dependence on Automation

6.3.5 Application Uptime and Data Preservation Imperatives

6.3.6 Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS)

6.3.7 Leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Managed Services

6.3.8 Internet of Behaviors (IoB)

6.3.9 Meeting the Needs of Remote Workforces

7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Global IT Managed Services Market Players: A Financial Comparison

7.2 Global IT Managed Services Market Players: Key Comparison

7.3 Global IT Managed Services Market Players: Product Category Comparison

8. Company Profiles

8.1 Business Overview

8.2 Financial Overview

8.3 Business Strategy

IBM Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Fujitsu Limited

Accenture plc

