Global IT Market Leaders Benchmark Report 2021: Are Retailers Really Shunning Amazon Web Services (AWS)

The goal of this report is to provide the retail community with the most detailed and complete picture imaginable of the retail technology landscape. It aims to assist retailers in vendor selection and to help the industry understand the trends, drivers and barriers that are fundamentally transforming our industry.

Who is really winning among IT Vendors? Are retailers really shunning Amazon Web Services (AWS)? Who are customers increasing business within 2021? Does that differ by segment? How are solution provider's customers performing? Which vendors have customers best positioned for 2021? Who is getting the largest deal sizes in 2021?

This is just some of the data that is included in this research. This is what they said who is winning their business and why. This is a ranking of vendors, but it's not a popularity contest. This was one additional question in a survey of 300 major brands about who they were increasing business with, decreasing business with, don't do business with, or won't do business with. The result is a series of rankings.

Rankings include the following: Amazon (AWS), Aptos, Blue Yonder, CDW, Cisco, Dell, Fujitsu, GK Software, HP Inc., IBM, Infor, JDA, Manhattan Assoc., Microsoft, NCR, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, Shopify, Toshiba GCS, Sensormatic Retail and Zebra.

Retailers are encouraged to use these charts in discussions with their vendor partners. It is the intent that they provide unique insights into vendor strategy and provide thought-provoking questions as we all move through and prosper in the Era of Intentional Innovation.

Key Topics Covered:

Overview

Top Vendors Increasing Market Share in 2021 - Overall

Top Average Deal Leaders for 2021 - Overall

Top Vendors Increasing Market Share in Food/Drug/Mass Merchants/C-Stores 2021

Top Vendors Increasing Market Share in GMS for 2021

Rank for Average Deal Size in Food/Drug/Mass Merchants/C-Stores 2021

Rank for Average Deal Size in GMS for 2021

Who are Winning Retailers Increasing Business Within 2021

Average Deal Size in Winning Retailers

Vendor's Whose Customers Are Growing the Fastest?

Vendors Whose Customers Are Increasing Profits Fastest?

Vendor Rank Based on Customer Sales Increase Expectations for 2021

Vendor Rank Based on Customer Profit Expectations for 2021

Rank by 2021 Customer Expected Sales Growth

Rank by 2021 Customer Expected Digital Order Growth

Rank by 2021 Customer Expected Digital Orders for Store Fulfillment

Rank by Vendor for Total Store Fulfillment of Orders in 2021

