Global Itaconic Acid Market Report 2018-2022 - Increasing Demand for Bio-Based Unsaturated Polyester Resin is Driving the Market

The itaconic acid market is projected to grow from USD 83.8 Million in 2017 to USD 102.3 Million by 2022, at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2017 to 2022.

The increasing demand for bio-based unsaturated polyester resin and its non-toxic properties are fueling the growth of the itaconic acid market across the globe.

The itaconic acid market has been segmented based on derivative into styrene butadiene itaconic acid, methyl methacrylate, polyitaconic acid, and others. Styrene butadiene itaconic acid offers an excellent bond, improved tensile strength, frothing machinability & binder strength, and possesses and flexural and anti-oxidation properties. This results in smoothness, glossy finish, and reduction in the use of expensive coating color additives, making them useful in various applications such as paper processing, paper coating, carpet backing, and non-woven applications. These are some of the factors that are expected to drive the demand for itaconic acid between 2017 and 2022.

Based on application, the itaconic acid market has been segmented into SBR latex, synthetic latex, chillant dispersant agents, superabsorbent polymers, and others. The superabsorbent polymers application segment of the itaconic acid market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Itaconic acid-based superabsorbent polymers are used in detergents and skin care, cosmetics, personal care, and hygiene care industries. Various properties of itaconic acid are expected to increase its use in these applications, thus increasing its demand between 2017 and 2022.

The Asia Pacific itaconic acid market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022. The growth of the Asia Pacific itaconic acid market can be attributed to the increasing demand for itaconic acid from countries such China, India, South Korea, Thailand, and Indonesia, among others, for use in various applications. Moreover, increasing FDI in various industries in these economies is also contributing to the growth of the Asia Pacific itaconic acid market.

Itaconix Corporation (UK), Qingdao Langyatai (China), Zhejiang Guoguang (China), Alpha Chemika (India), Shandong Kaison (China), Jinan Huaming (China), Iwata Chemical (Japan), Aekyung Petrochemical (South Korea), Ronas Chemical (China), and Chengdu Jinkai (China) are some of the leading players operating in the itaconic acid market. These players have been adopting various organic and inorganic growth strategies such as agreements, acquisitions, joint ventures, and expansions to enhance their market shares in the itaconic acid market.

Market Dynamics



Drivers

Increasing Demand for Bio-Based Unsaturated Polyester Resin

Environment-Friendly and Non-Toxic Properties

Restraints

Availability of Low-Cost Substitutes

Opportunities

Technological Advancements in Bio-Based PMMA

Challenges

Developing Low-Cost Production Technologies

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Currency

1.5 Units Considered

1.6 Limitations

1.7 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.1.2.3 Breakdown of Primary Interviews

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.2 Top-Down Approach

2.3 Data Triangulation

2.4 Assumptions



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the IA Market

4.2 IA Market, By Derivative

4.3 IA Market, By Application and Region

4.4 IA Market, By Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for Bio-Based Unsaturated Polyester Resin

5.2.1.2 Environment-Friendly and Non-Toxic Properties

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Availability of Low-Cost Substitutes

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Technological Advancements in Bio-Based Pmma

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Developing Low-Cost Production Technologies

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.3.2 Threat of Substitutes

5.3.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.3.4 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



6 Macroeconomic Overview and Key Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Trends and Forecast of GDP



7 IA Market, By Derivative

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Styrene Butadiene Itaconic Acid

7.3 Methyl Methacrylate

7.4 Polyitaconic Acid

7.5 Others



8 IA Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 SBR Latex

8.3 Synthetic Latex

8.4 Chillant Dispersant Agent

8.5 Superabsorbent Polymer

8.6 Others



9 IA Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 By Application

9.2.2 By Derivative

9.2.3 By Country

9.2.3.1 US

9.2.3.2 Canada

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 By Application

9.3.2 By Derivative

9.3.3 By Country

9.3.3.1 Germany

9.3.3.2 France

9.3.3.3 UK

9.3.3.4 Switzerland

9.3.3.5 Italy

9.3.3.6 Russia

9.4 APAC

9.4.1 By Application

9.4.2 By Derivative

9.4.3 By Country

9.4.3.1 China

9.4.3.2 Japan

9.4.3.3 India

9.4.3.4 South Korea

9.4.3.5 Malaysia

9.5 Middle East & Africa

9.5.1 By Application

9.5.2 By Derivative

9.5.3 By Country

9.5.3.1 Saudi Arabia

9.5.3.2 UAE

9.5.3.3 Qatar

9.5.3.4 Israel

9.6 Latin America

9.6.1 By Application

9.6.2 By Derivative

9.6.3 By Country

9.6.3.1 Brazil

9.6.3.2 Mexico

9.6.3.3 Argentina



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Market Ranking

10.3 Competitive Scenario

10.3.1 Agreement

10.3.2 Acquisition

10.4 Patent Analysis



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Itaconix Corporation

11.2 Qingdao Langyatai Group Co., Ltd.

11.3 Zhejiang Guoguang Biochemistry Co., Ltd.

11.4 Jinan Huaming Biochemistry Co. Ltd.

11.5 Iwata Chemical Co., Ltd.

11.6 Alpha Chemika

11.7 Shandong Kaison Biochemical Co., Ltd.

11.8 Aekyung Petrochemical Co. Ltd.

11.9 Chengdu Jinkai Biology Engineering Co., Ltd.

11.10 Ronas Chemicals Ind. Co., Ltd.

11.11 Other Key Players

11.11.1 Shandong Shunda

11.11.2 Citrus Food Additives Co., Ltd

11.11.3 Shandong Zhongshun Science & Technology Development Co., Ltd.

11.11.4 Nanjing Huajin Healthcare Biologicals Co. Ltd.

11.11.5 Ultimate Chem India Pvt. Ltd.



