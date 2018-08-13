Global IV Catheters, Needles, and Syringes Market 2017-2023 - Innovative and Advanced Devices will Propel the Growth of the Market

DUBLIN, Aug. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "IV Catheters, Needles, and Syringes Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2018-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global IV catheters, needles, and syringes market are anticipated to reach values of over $26 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of more than 7% during 2017-2023.







The rising number of technological innovations in terms of tip design, material usage, delivery mechanism, and safety will boost the demand in the global IV catheters, needles, and syringes market. The vendors are investing in the development of technologically advanced platforms to meet the growing demand, improve safety and efficacy, and sustain the intense competition in the global market. The introduction of advanced needles that can withstand high pressure and compatible with power injectable systems will fuel the transformation of the patient care system in the global market.





The top companies are offering a broad range of safety medical products to address needlestick issues and protect healthcare professionals from harmful pathogens in the global market. The design improvements in IV catheters and using flexible materials to improve the efficacy of these devices will improve sales volumes and revenues in the global IV catheters, needles, and syringes market. The increasing focus on technological advancements to develop and commercialize innovative and advanced devices will propel the growth of the global market.





Major Vendors in the IV Catheters, Needles, and Syringes Market

Teleflex

Business Overview



Teleflex in the Global IV Catheters, Needles, and Syringes Market



Major Product Offerings



Key Strategies



Key Strengths



Key Opportunities

Smiths Medical

Terumo

BD

B. Braun Melsungen

Nipro

AngioDynamics

Prominent Players in the IV Catheters, Needles, and Syringes Market

Allison Medical

Business Overview

APEXMED International

Argon Medical Devices

Artsana Group

Baxter International

CODAN Medizinische Gerte GmbH

CONMED

Connecticut Hypodermics

Cardinal Health

Catalent

DELTA MED

EXELINT International

Gerresheimer

Hamilton Company

Hi-Tech Medicare Devices

Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices

ICU Medical

International Medsurg Connection

Merit Medical Systems

MedPro Safety Products

RenovoRx

Retractable Technologies

Ulticare

Unimed

Vetter

Vigmed

Vita Needle Company

Vygon

West Pharmaceutical Services

Ypsomed Holding

Market Segmentation by Product Type

Syringes

By Usability



Sterilizable Syringes





Disposable Syringes



By Product Type



General Syringes





Specialized Syringes

Needles

Standard Needles



Safety Needles

Intravenous Catheters

Peripheral IV Catheters



Central IV Catheters



PICCs





CVCs





Implantable Ports

Market Segmentation by End-users

Hospitals and Clinics

Diagnostic Laboratories

ASCs

Individuals

Academic & Research Centers

Market Segmentation by Geography

APAC

China



India



Japan

Europe

Germany



UK



France

North America

US



Canada

ROW

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/sxb3vb/global_iv?w=5





Media Contact:

Research and Markets



Laura Wood, Senior Manager



press@researchandmarkets.com







For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470



For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630



For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900







U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907



Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

