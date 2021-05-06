Global IVD Market Report 2021 with COVID-19 Impacts - Opportunities in Telehealth and Remote Patient Monitoring, Expanding Options in Reimbursement, & POC

DUBLIN, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2021 IVD Market Update and COVID-19 Impact" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report, 2021 IVD Market Update and COVID-19 Impact, is an update of the market for in vitro diagnostics products from the report's analysts to reflect the latest information.

Key Questions Answered:

  • What is the Size of the IVD Market in 2021?
  • What Impact has COVID-19 Had on IVD Markets?
  • What Major Trends are Affecting the Market in 2021?

As part of its coverage, this report contains market sizing for the following categories of IVD:

  • Clinical Chemistry
  • Immunoassays- non isotopic
  • Infectious disease
  • Other immunos
  • Blood bank screening
  • Drugs of Abuse
  • Diabetes HbA1c - lab
  • Hematology - Core Lab
  • Microbiology (ID/AST)
  • Microbiology (molecular)
  • Microbiology - Mass Spectrometry
  • Radioimmunoassays
  • Coagulation (PT/INR)
  • Coagulation, molecular
  • Histology/cytology
  • HPV, molecular
  • Nucleic acid assays
  • Blood grouping/typing
  • Blood bank molecular
  • NAT Blood Screens
  • Circulating tumor cells
  • POC, OTC diabetes
  • POC, OTC other
  • POC, professional/hospital;
  • COVID 19

Complete market figures and forecasts will be part of the Worldwide report in August.

How is COVID-19 Impacting the Market in 2021

This report does detail the effects of COVID-19 including the following:

  • Effect of COVID-19 on Market Segments
  • IVD Market excluding and with COVID-19, 2020
  •  IVD Market Distribution by Segment
  • Global In Vitro Diagnostic Market - YoY Growth 2019-2020
  • IVD Segment Performance, Q1 2020 - Q4 2020
  • IVD Segment Performance, Total Market Value, 2020

Also included in this report:

  • Product Trends and Developments
  • COVID-19 Developments Sept. 2020 to Feb 2021
  • Select IVD Market Participant Developments
  • Competitive Leader Updates

Key Topics Covered:

ONE: WORLDWIDE IVD MARKET - 2020 UPDATE

COVID 19

IVD MARKET HIGHLIGHTS AND EFFECTS OF COVID-19

  • Effect of COVID-19 on Market Segments

TWO: PRODUCT TRENDS AND NEW DEVELOPMENTS

  • NEW CORE IVD PRODUCT LAUNCHES AND DEVELOPMENTS
    • Clinical Chemistry
    • Hematology
    • Oncology
    • Coagulation
    • Immunoassay
    • Microbiology
    • Histology
    • Molecular Specialties
    • POC
    • Mass Spectrometry
  • COVID-19 DEVELOPMENTS - SEPTEMBER 2020 - FEBRUARY 2021
  • Antigen
  • Serology
  • Molecular

THREE: SELECTED IVD MARKET PARTICIPANT DEVELOPMENTS

  • SELECTED COMPETITIVE LEADER UPDATES
    • IVD Segment Growth by Leading Competitors, Change in Sales 2019-2020
    • Changes in Market Distribution for IVD Sales, 2019-2020 - Roche Maintains Lead, Abbott Closing Gap
  • Abbott
  • Aidian Oy
  • Becton Dickinson and Co
  • Biomerieux SA
  • Danaher
  • Hologic, Inc.
  • Illumina
  • Ortho Clinical Diagnostics
  • Perkin Elmer
  • Quidel Corporation
  • Roche Diagnostic
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific

FOUR: NEW OPPORTUNITIES

  • Telehealth and Remote Patient Monitoring
  • Expanding Options in Reimbursement
  • POC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qla50n

