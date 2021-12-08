Global IVF Market Trends and Opportunities 2021-2026, Featuring Key Players Fertipro, Vitrolife, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Nidacon and Genea

DUBLIN, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "In Vitro Fertilization /IVF Market by Product (Micromanipulators, Incubators, Cabinets, Imaging System, Laser System, Reagents & Accessories), Type (Conventional IVF, IVF with ICSI), End User (Fertility Clinics, Hospitals, Cryobanks) - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global in-vitro fertilization market is projected to reach USD 987 million by 2026 from USD 638 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2021 to 2026.

The key factors fueling the growth of this market include an increase in the median age of first-time mothers, declining fertility rates, rising male infertility, rise in obesity rate and growing consumption of alcohol, and growing awareness about the availability of treatment options. However, the high cost and low success rate of IVF treatment and restrictive regulations and ethical concerns are expected to restrict the growth of the IVF market to a certain extent.

COVID-19 triggered the worldwide suspension of in vitro fertilization treatment; this had a profound impact on women undergoing IVF procedures. In India, 30 lakh people seek IVF every year, but only 5 lakh people undergo IVF/intrauterine insemination (IUI) procedures. During the COVID-19 pandemic, a 90% drop was observed in the number of people undergoing IVF cycles. The spread of COVID-19 has not only impacted fertility clinics owing to the cancellation of IVF treatments but has also impacted fertility decisions among couples who had opted for IVF treatment before the pandemic

The equipment to capture the largest share in vitro fertilization market, by products during the forecast period.

The equipment segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The high growth in this owes to the increasing number of IVF procedures and the introduction of highly advanced IVF equipment by well-established manufacturers in the market.

The fresh non-donor segment to capture the largest market share of in vitro fertilization market, by the type of cycle in 2021.

The fresh non-donor segment captured the largest share of the in vitro fertilization market cycles during the forecast period. High success rates, ease in the implantation process, and enhanced embryo production are responsible for the large share of this segment.

The IVF with ICSI segment registered the highest growth rate of the in vitro fertilization market, by type, in 2021

The IVF with ICSI segment registered the highest growth rate of the in vitro fertilization market. The success rate of fertilization with ICSI procedure, and the growing utilization of the ICSI during IVF procedure are anticipated to boost the adoption of IVF with ICSI procedures, accelerating the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

The fertility clinics segment accounted for the largest share of the in vitro fertilization market, by end user, in 2021

The rising government initiatives to establish fertility clinics, initiatives taken by large international healthcare providers to establish fertility centers, growing popularity of IVF & ICSI treatment globally are some of the factors likely to contribute towards the rapid growth of the segment.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Delayed Pregnancy in Women is Key Growth Driver of IVF Market

Reagents and Media Segment to Register Highest Growth in In Vitro Fertilization Market During Forecast Period

Fresh Non-Donor Segment Holds Largest Share of In Vitro Fertilization Market

IVF with ICSI Segment to Witness Highest Growth in Forecast Period

Fertility Centers Exhibit Largest Demand for In Vitro Fertilization Products

Equipment Segment Accounted for Largest Share of In Vitro Fertilization Market in APAC

APAC Market to Witness Highest Growth During Forecast Period (2021-2026)

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increase in Median Age of First-Time Mothers

Declining Fertility Rate

Rising Number of Fertility Clinics Worldwide

Male Infertility on the Rise

Growing Rate of Obesity and Increased Consumption of Alcohol

Technological Advancements and Product Innovation

Advancements in IVF Devices

Growing Use of Time-Lapse Technology Worldwide

Increasing Public-Private Funding

Government Initiatives to Promote IVF Treatments

Restraints

High Costs Associated with IVF Procedures

Restrictive Regulations and Ethical Concerns

Opportunities

Growth Opportunities in Emerging Markets

Increasing Medical Tourism

Use of Fertility Treatment Options by Single Parents and Same-Sex Couples

Challenges

Reducing Efficacy of Infertility Treatment Among Patients with Advancing Age

