Global Jellies and Gummies Market Report 2023-2027: Changing Consumer Preferences Towards Sugar-free Gummies and Jellies and Increasing Demand for Confectionary Products

Global jellies and gummies market is anticipated to grow at an impressive rate through 2027

Gummy candies are renowned for their sticky texture, translucent colors, and sweet chewy consistency. Gelatin is typically used as a base while making gummy candies. Gelatin is a protein that contributes to the distinctive stretchiness of gummy candies.

Gummies typically have a smoother texture than jelly candies. Compared to their gummy counterparts, jellies frequently have a sturdy exterior. Pectin, potato starch, corn starch, and tapioca are a few common ingredients in jelly candies.



Rising Consumer Awareness to Fuel the Market Growth



Most consumers around the world are adopting vegetarianism or veganism due to growing awareness of the harmful effects of the animal industry on both human health and the environment. In the coming years, it's anticipated that consumption of gelatin-based jellies and gummies will drastically decline as vegetarianism and veganism become more and more popular lifestyle choices.

For instance, JOM which is a Sweden-based company provides vegetarian gummies in different flavors such as sour cola, blackberry, blueberry, strawberry, etc. to their consumers. Surf Sweets, which is a US-based company also provides organic and vegetarian gummies to their customers. These gummies are allergy-friendly and made up of organic ingredients.



Changing Consumer Preferences Towards Sugar-free Gummies and Jellies



For the new entrants, the rising demand for sugar-free jellies and gummies represents a growth opportunity. Manufacturers have been introducing jellies and gummies with less sugar content in response to consumers' shifting preferences from sugar-filled jellies and gummies to sugar-free jellies and gummies. Due to their organic and chewy qualities, jellies and gummies are more popular with people under the age of 17.



Increasing Demand for Confectionary Products



The market for jellies and gummies is being driven by the rising demand for confectionery items among the world's population. Sweet foods and beverages like baked pastries, candies, jellies, gummies, and sweets are referred to as confectionery products.

Confectioneries are becoming more and more popular among consumers who lead fast-paced lives because they are tasty and require little preparation. The availability of inexpensive non-chocolate confectionary items by various brands is also anticipated to propel the global market.

Additionally, the addition of preservatives and gelling agents makes jellies and gummies more ideal and suitable for consumption over a longer period, drawing consumers away from chocolate confections in favor of jellies and gummies.

Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the global jelly and gummies market.

HARIBO GmbH & Co. KG

Jelly Belly Candy Company

Mars Inc.

Mondelez Global LLC

Perfetti Van Melle Group B.V.

The Hershey Company

Decoria Confectionery Co. Ltd.

Giant Gummy Bears

Albanese Candy

Report Scope:



In this report, the global jelly and gummies market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



Jelly and Gummies Market, By Type:

Jellies

Gummies

Jelly and Gummies Market, By Category:

Conventional

Functional

Jelly and Gummies Market, By Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Departmental Stores/Grocery Stores

Online

Others

Jelly and Gummies Market, By Region:

North America

The United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Russia

Germany

France

The United Kingdom

Italy

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

