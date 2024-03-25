Global Jewelry Appraisal Market Outlook Report 2024- $1.81 Billion Growth Forecast During 2023-2028, with Increasing Popularity of Vintage and Antique Jewelry

DUBLIN, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Jewelry Appraisal Market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The jewelry appraisal market is forecasted to grow by USD 1.81 billion during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.42% during the forecast period.

One of the key factors driving the market growth is the increasing popularity of vintage and antique jewelry. Vintage and antique jewelry offers distinctive charm, historical significance, and, often, intrinsic value, unlike mass-produced modern pieces. In addition, as consumers express a growing interest in unique, historical pieces in countries like France, India, UAE, and others, the need for accurate appraisals becomes paramount to assess the authenticity, rarity, and value of these vintage treasures.

Moreover, antique jewelry often features intricate craftsmanship, rare gemstones, and historical significance, making precise appraisal crucial for both buyers and sellers. In addition, a professional appraisal provides valuable information about the origin, materials used, and historical context of the jewelry, contributing to a comprehensive understanding of its worth. Furthermore, the desire to revitalize vintage pieces or give them a modern twist necessitates expert assessment. Hence, such factors are driving the market growth during the forecast period.

A key factor shaping the market growth is the growing adoption of advanced imaging and 3D technology. Advanced imaging technologies, such as high-resolution microscopy and three-dimensional (3D) imaging, enable appraisers to conduct highly detailed and comprehensive assessments of gemstones. In addition, this level of scrutiny ensures that all nuances, inclusions, and characteristics are thoroughly examined, leading to more accurate valuations.

Advancements in synthetic gemstones and diamond simulants are one of the key challenges hindering market growth. The development of high-quality synthetic gemstones and simulants that closely resemble the aesthetics of natural diamonds and gemstones has become more sophisticated, making it increasingly challenging for appraisers to differentiate between natural and synthetic stones without specialized testing. In addition, as synthetic gemstones and simulants become more convincing, appraisers face difficulties in accurately identifying and verifying the authenticity of gemstones.

Moreover, traditional methods of visual inspection may no longer be sufficient, necessitating the use of advanced gemological equipment for precise identification. The prevalence of synthetic gemstones and simulants impacts the valuation process. Furthermore, failure to accurately distinguish between natural and synthetic stones can lead to misrepresented valuations, negatively affecting the overall credibility of the global market. Hence, such factors are hindering the market growth during the forecast period.

The jewelry appraisal market is segmented as below:

By Type

Offline appraisal

Online appraisal

By Application

Consultation

Insurance

Legal purposes

Others

By Geographical Landscape

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

Middle East and Africa

The report provides a detailed analysis of several leading jewelry appraisal market vendors that include Casale Jewelers, CIRCAJEWELS.COM, Gemological Appraisal Laboratory of America Inc., Global Appraisal Group, J and M Jewelry, Jewelry Appraisal Services, LaBiche Jewelers, Martin Jewelers, Mearto IVS, Noah Gabriel and Co. Jewelers, Signet Jewelers Ltd., The Jewelry Appraiser Inc., Valuation Services UK Ltd., VALUEPROS APPRAISAL SERVICES, WHITE PINE WHOLESALE, World Gemological Services, Yantz Bradbury Associates, A and A Gemological Laboratory, Addeo Jewelers, and Gem Pro Appraisal Services.

Also, the jewelry appraisal market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

