Global Joint Reconstruction Devices Market 2018-2022: Increasing Focus on Robotic Joint Replacement Surgeries

The global joint reconstruction devices market to grow at a CAGR of 4.74% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Joint Reconstruction Devices Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is increasing number of outpatient joint replacement procedures. Over the past few years, many arthroplasty surgeons are increasingly performing outpatient joint reconstruction/replacement procedures for patients without serious medical or psychiatric comorbidities.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing prevalence of orthopedic diseases and associated risk factors. The prevalence of orthopaedic diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, osteoporosis, and osteoarthritis is increasing on a global level. In addition, the risk factors associated with these diseases are also on the rise due to the increasing rate of obesity and smoking.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high implant prices coupled with decreasing reimbursement. The high cost of joint replacement procedures and implants is restricting their widespread adoption in several developed as well as developing countries.

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?



Key vendors

B. Braun Melsungen

Johnson & Johnson

Smith & Nephew

Stryker

Wright Medical Group

Zimmer Biomet

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Knee replacement

Hip replacement

Trauma and extremities

Market opportunity by product

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Joint reconstruction devices market in Americas

Joint reconstruction devices market in EMEA

Joint reconstruction devices market in APAC

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Increasing number of outpatient joint replacement procedures

Increasing focus on robotic joint replacement surgeries

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

B. Braun Melsungen

Johnson & Johnson

Smith & Nephew

Stryker

Wright Medical Group

Zimmer Biomet

PART 15: APPENDIX



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/cqtmrk/global_joint?w=5





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-joint-reconstruction-devices-market-2018-2022-increasing-focus-on-robotic-joint-replacement-surgeries-300653519.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

