Global Joint Reconstruction Devices Market 2018-2022: Increasing Focus on Robotic Joint Replacement Surgeries

10:15 ET

DUBLIN, May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Joint Reconstruction Devices Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


The global joint reconstruction devices market to grow at a CAGR of 4.74% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Joint Reconstruction Devices Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is increasing number of outpatient joint replacement procedures. Over the past few years, many arthroplasty surgeons are increasingly performing outpatient joint reconstruction/replacement procedures for patients without serious medical or psychiatric comorbidities.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing prevalence of orthopedic diseases and associated risk factors. The prevalence of orthopaedic diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, osteoporosis, and osteoarthritis is increasing on a global level. In addition, the risk factors associated with these diseases are also on the rise due to the increasing rate of obesity and smoking.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high implant prices coupled with decreasing reimbursement. The high cost of joint replacement procedures and implants is restricting their widespread adoption in several developed as well as developing countries.

Key questions answered in this report


  • What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
  • What are the key market trends?
  • What is driving this market?
  • What are the challenges to market growth?
  • Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Key vendors

  • B. Braun Melsungen
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • Smith & Nephew
  • Stryker
  • Wright Medical Group
  • Zimmer Biomet

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2017
  • Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

  • Segmentation by product
  • Comparison by product
  • Knee replacement
  • Hip replacement
  • Trauma and extremities
  • Market opportunity by product

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

  • Geographical segmentation
  • Regional comparison
  • Joint reconstruction devices market in Americas
  • Joint reconstruction devices market in EMEA
  • Joint reconstruction devices market in APAC
  • Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

  • Increasing number of outpatient joint replacement procedures
  • Increasing focus on robotic joint replacement surgeries

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • B. Braun Melsungen
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • Smith & Nephew
  • Stryker
  • Wright Medical Group
  • Zimmer Biomet

PART 15: APPENDIX

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/cqtmrk/global_joint?w=5

