Global Jojoba Oil Market Forecasts to 2024: Lucrative Revenue Opportunities in the Cosmetics Sector

According to the report, the global jojoba oil market reached a volume of 14,945 Tons in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 13.1% during 2011-2018. Further, the market is expected to reach a volume of 25,687 Tons by 2024.

This report provides a deep insight into the global jojoba oil industry covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.

The report also provides a comprehensive analysis for setting up a jojoba oil manufacturing plant. The study analyses the processing and manufacturing requirements, project cost, project funding, project economics, expected returns on investment, profit margins, etc.

Market Insights



Jojoba oil offers extended shelf-life as it does not oxidize or become rancid, and does not break down under high temperatures and pressures. This property makes it ideal, particularly in the cosmetic industry where it is used for a variety of purposes.

It serves as an essential ingredient in various skin-care products, such as face moisturizer, facial cleanser, scar and stretch mark minimizer, anti-acne gel, etc.; and hair-care products, such as hair conditioner, de-tangling cream, hair regrowth serum, etc.

Additionally, the presence of several vitamins and minerals - vitamin E and B complex, silicon, chromium, copper, iodine, and zinc - also establishes jojoba oil as a core ingredient in several pharmaceuticals products. In the pharmaceuticals sector, it is used for treating canker sores, cold sores, athlete's foot and warts.

Segment Analysis



The report has segmented the global jojoba oil market on the basis of key applications. Some of its major applications are found in cosmetic, pharmaceuticals and industrial sectors. The cosmetics sector is the largest application area, accounting for the majority of the total share.

The market is also segmented on a regional basis, covering North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, etc. Amongst these, Europe represents the largest market, followed by North America.

An analysis of the competitive landscape provides the details of the key players operative in the market. Some of the major players are Purcell Jojoba International, Eco Oil Argentina, Egyptian Natural Oil Co, Inca Oil, The Jojoba Company, and Desert Whale Jojoba Company.

