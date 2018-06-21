Global Kaolin Market Analysis & Trends Report 2018: Increasing Demand for Cosmetics Products and Rising Number of Ongoing and Upcoming Construction Projects

DUBLIN, June 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The Global Kaolin Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027
Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increasing demand for cosmetics products and rising number of ongoing and upcoming construction projects.
Scope of the Report
- Based on Grade, the market is categorized into water-washed, calcined and surface-modified.
- Depending on End User the market is divided into paper, rubber, ceramics, fiberglass, plastics, paints & coatings and other end users.
- Further, Paper segment is segmented into standard coated fine papers, coated fine papers, low coat weight papers, art papers, coated groundwood papers and other papers.
- Rubber segment is segmented into conveyor belts, tires and footwear.
- Ceramics segment is segmented into porcelain, whiteware and refractories.
- Plastics segment is bifurcated into wire & cables and films & sheets.
- Paints & Coatings segment is segmented into architectural paints & coatings, industrial paints & coatings and specialty coatings.
- Other End Users segment is divided into sealants, adhesives, agriculture and personal care & healthcare.
Report Highlights:
- The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities
- Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers
- Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries
- Key developments and strategies observed in the market
- Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends
- In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players
- Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027
- Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Outline
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
4 Kaolin Market, By Grade
5 Kaolin Market, By End User
6 Kaolin Market, By Geography
7 Key Player Activities
8 Leading Companies
- Kamin LLC
- BASF
- Ashapura Group
- SCR-Sibelco
- Imerys
- Lasselsberger Group
- Thiele Kaolin Company
- EICL Ltd.
- Sedleck Kaolin A.S.
- Quarzwerke GmbH
- Active Minerals International, LLC.
- Minotaur Exploration
- Kerakaolin, PLC.
- 20 Microns
- Jiangxi Sincere Mineral Industry Co., Ltd.
- Kaolin Ead
- I-Minerals Inc.
- Kaolin (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd.
- Kerala Clays & Ceramic Products Ltd.
- Burgess Pigment Company
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/r9srgq/global_kaolin?w=5
