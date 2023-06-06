Global Kidney/Renal Function Test Market Report 2023: Increasing Use of Digital Urinalysis Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Kidney/Renal Function Test Market Size, Trends and Growth Opportunity, By Product Type, By Test Type, By End User, By Region and forecast till 2030" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Kidney/Renal Function Test Market was valued at USD 875.9 million in 2022 and is slated to reach USD 1417.35 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.27% from 2023-2030.

Market Drivers

The global increase in the prevalence of chronic renal disease is largely to blame for the market's expansion. The National Kidney Foundation estimates that 10% of the world's population suffers from chronic kidney disease (CKD). Around 1.13 billion people worldwide have hypertension, according to WHO facts for 2019. Between 2014 and 2016, about 75% of kidney failure was brought on by diabetes and hypertension. The market will expand as a result of the rising demand for tests for early illness detection.

The market is expected to develop due to the increased implementation of digital urinalysis, which identifies the rising need for home diagnostics. In order to encourage individuals to choose renal testing for proteins, Healthy.io, an Israeli start-up in the digital health industry, created an at-home smartphone urine test that has received FDA clearance. Kidney disease consequences can be reduced with early identification. Additionally, the company's Dip.io urinalysis test uses single-use cups and strips along with a smartphone camera to interpret and read the results. This component so accelerates market expansion.

Market Segmentation

Global Kidney/Renal Function Test Market is segmented into Product Type, Test Type, & End User. By Product Type such as Dipsticks, Reagents, Disposables. By Test Type such as Urine Tests, Blood Tests. By End User such as Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Research Laboratories and Institutes, Others.

Regional Analysis

Global Kidney/Renal Function Test Market is segmented into five regions Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. Throughout the anticipated period, North America dominated the market growth for kidney/renal function tests due to the widespread presence of supportive government initiatives and the persistent implementation by healthcare organisations in the area. A high rate of market expansion is anticipated in Asia-Pacific as a result of increased awareness-raising efforts by the government and pharmaceutical companies as well as the prevalence of generic manufacturers. industry expansion is also a result of the industry participants' significant rise in R&D spending.

Market Taxonomy
By Product Type

  • Dipsticks
  • Reagents
  • Disposables

By Test Type

  • Urine Tests
  • Blood Tests

By End User

  • Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories
  • Research Laboratories and Institutes
  • Others

By Region
North America

  • U.S
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Latin America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Colombia
  • Peru
  • Chile
  • Venezuela
  • Rest of Latin America

Europe

  • Germany
  • France
  • UK
  • Russia
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • Japan
  • India
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • New Zealand
  • Singapore
  • Malaysia
  • Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Egypt
  • Kuwait
  • South Africa
  • Rest Middle East & Africa

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Global Kidney/Renal Function Test Market Outlook

5 Global Kidney/Renal Function Test Market, By Product Type

6 Global Kidney/Renal Function Test Market, By Test Type

7 Global Kidney/Renal Function Test Market, By End User

8 Global Kidney/Renal Function Test Market, By Region

Companies Mentioned

  • Pfizer Inc (U.S.)
  • AstraZeneca (U.K.)
  • Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (U.S.)
  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland)
  • Abbott (U.S.)
  • Danaher. (U.S.)
  • bioMerieux (France)
  • Siemens Healthcare Private Limited (Germany)
  • BD (U.S.)
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (U.S.).

